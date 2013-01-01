« previous next »
50 for me this week, my "B" team got 51
At least TAA looks like has found a bit of form - I am sure most on here have him and are waiting for him to return decent numbers, like we experienced plenty of times last season.

I have 2 FTs and I have no idea what to do with them this week.

I have Podence and Pulisic, who I brought in 3 weeks ago and 2 weeks ago, and they have blanked. But they feel like they are on the cusp - Podence especially, I have watched him closely and he has looked really, really good. Just Wolves as a whole don't feel there yet, as an attacking force. Not that they were especially all out attack last season but they have changed the way they play it looks like and that doesn't feel like it has evolved yet. Pulisic is brilliant and it is only a matter of time before he starts producing IMO, but they have Burnley away next and like Spurs, may find that tough.

I have Jiminez / DCL / Ings up front and I am of course tempted by Kane but I have Son, and Kane is just too costly. But Werner gets my attention. His ownership has dropped to just 20% now and their upcoming fixtures are Burnley, Sheffield United and Newcastle. Maybe one for GW8.

Maybe this week I will try and fix my goalkeepers and defence, and go again with the midfield/strikers.
I have Trent Robbo and Mo and my three players.

Im toying with using my Wildcard and wondered what people thought about Jota as a signing. Hes getting plenty of minutes and goals. Would mean having to sell one of ours, and the obvious thing would be sell a full back and by someone from Wolves or similar and have an extra couple of million to upgrade elsewhere.

But I know as soon as I do that Trent will bang one in!

What do you reckon?
I toyed with taking Trent out but think in the long run he will get enough points. Bit worried now that Fab is out too though.
