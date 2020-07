Bringing in (and captaining) Willian instead of Antonio was bad luck, but my decision to go all-in on a Willian masterclass by dropping Dean Henderson and leaving Egan on the bench for a third successive week was just braindead. Especially since I dropped Henderson in favour of Mccarthy, based on the extremely bold presumption that he would save at least 2 of the 5 penalties to be gifted to the Old Trafford home team. I deserve all the misfortune I get.