Im so annoyed! Ihenacho has one disallowed and then was subbed on 59 minutes too!When I signed Soucek it said he was owned by 0.0% of players!So basically my scouting is still quite decent, Ive just done a Houllier post illness where Im incapable of making good decisions!
Theyve shown great character.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
I don't even know who Soucek is!
people like big dick nick.
Mane captain so hopefully starts and grabs 6 goals tonight.
Page created in 0.047 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]