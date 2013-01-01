« previous next »
Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020  (Read 70688 times)

Offline keano7

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2200 on: Today at 10:58:31 AM »
This season has been a disaster since Alisson went off injured vs Norwich. Got absolutely nothing right at all.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 12:38:44 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:11:29 AM
Im so annoyed! Ihenacho has one disallowed and then was subbed on 59 minutes too!

When I signed Soucek it said he was owned by 0.0% of players!

So basically my scouting is still quite decent, Ive just done a Houllier post illness where Im incapable of making good decisions!

I don't even know who Soucek is!
Offline Hellrazor

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 12:43:08 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:26:38 AM
Theyve shown great character.
that's Rodgers you berk
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 01:02:49 PM »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:38:44 PM
I don't even know who Soucek is!

Moyeseys new big pet lummox of a midfielder.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 04:08:50 PM »
Was about to bin off Vardy but glad I didn't as he has good bonus points as well as the goals and also not many people own him now.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 05:34:12 PM »
Have Auba and Vardy so not a bad start to the GW. Back in the top 100 on RAWK (93).

Mane captain so hopefully starts and grabs 6 goals tonight.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 06:17:09 PM »
Got 6 players in this 6pm kick offs and hopefully our 3 later so Ill be done and dusted by tonight. As all should be. Bunch of no marks in action tomorrow.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 06:46:55 PM »
Ive Ings and Douglas Luiz tomorrow.
Online Bobinhood

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 08:09:15 PM »
Smashed by rotation. C mane for starters. Walker, Laporte, alonso, robinson. Luckily Nkhitia started.

fucks sake.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 08:09:58 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:34:12 PM
Mane captain so hopefully starts and grabs 6 goals tonight.

 ::)
Online Stand Free

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 08:20:13 PM »
Was on a fantastic run before lockdown but having a bit of a shocker since footballs came back. Wilcarded a couple weeks ago and already could be done with swapping half my squad!
