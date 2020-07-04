Yeah, I jumped on Greenwood. I justify it by thinking that the more everyone hypes him this year, the greater his collapse will be when he gets found out in games that matter.I need to start thinking outside the box in a last-ditch attempt to win my league. Everyone's going all-in on Man Utd's false dawn + Saka + Foden, etc. so instead I'm going to stick with Sarr despite him doing nothing against non-red Merseyside teams, and bringing in Digne for one of my Sheffield Utd defenders, making me the only one in my league without two of the fuckers + Dean Henderson! Next week I may do something crazy like trade Bruno the Magnificent for Willian.