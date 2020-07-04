« previous next »
Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020

Hazell

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 4, 2020, 02:09:27 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  4, 2020, 12:04:17 PM
Ive never been in a position where Ive needed to do it. :D

Cant see his team for this week yet so he could have changed it, but assume he wont have. Just need Mo to start and do something and I should be in good shape.

Good call on triple captaining him, I should have done that with Mane but it's too late now. Villa are the most tragic team we've got left to face.
Craig 🤔

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 4, 2020, 02:13:14 PM
Ive gone with Mane as captain.

You lot with Mancs in the side must constantly feel dirty.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 4, 2020, 02:15:17 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  4, 2020, 02:13:14 PM
Ive gone with Mane as captain.

You lot with Mancs in the side must constantly feel dirty.

The more I look at him, the more Im convinced hes not my son. DNA test booked for Monday morning.
Craig 🤔

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 4, 2020, 02:16:22 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  4, 2020, 02:15:17 PM
The more I look at him, the more Im convinced hes not my son. DNA test booked for Monday morning.

Get some adoption papers printed up and leave them on the side for him to find.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 4, 2020, 03:43:19 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  4, 2020, 02:16:22 PM
Get some adoption papers printed up and leave them on the side for him to find.

At least Rashford took the customary penalty.

Youre no son, youre no son of mine
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 4, 2020, 03:46:26 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July  4, 2020, 11:24:23 AM
I was settled on my team yesterday and here I am, 5 mins before deadline wanting to make 2 changes and taking a -4!

Went with this in the hope that we will keep a clean sheet, to make it worth while as I didn't see Spurs keeping a clean sheet v Everton. Swapped Aurier and Auba for VVD and Rashford.

Fernandes / Rashford / Greenwood owner. Went for Mo as captain, but may regret not going for one of the United lads.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 4, 2020, 04:24:46 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July  4, 2020, 03:46:26 PM
Went with this in the hope that we will keep a clean sheet, to make it worth while as I didn't see Spurs keeping a clean sheet v Everton. Swapped Aurier and Auba for VVD and Rashford.

Fernandes / Rashford / Greenwood owner. Went for Mo as captain, but may regret not going for one of the United lads.

Not as much as youll regret these decisions later in life. Must be full of self loathing?
Hellrazor

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 4, 2020, 04:26:11 PM
40 last week

Shite week. Kissed goodbye to 2 manager of month

Already on 42 this week (martial, rashford and fernandes c)
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 4, 2020, 04:26:57 PM
Quote from: Hellrazor on July  4, 2020, 04:26:11 PM
40 last week

Shite week. Kissed goodbye to 2 manager of month

Already on 42 this week (martial, rashford and fernandes c)

I had you down as a decent sort. Apologies for misjudging you.
Hellrazor

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 4, 2020, 04:37:53 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  4, 2020, 04:26:57 PM
I had you down as a decent sort. Apologies for misjudging you.
you did? More fool you 😂
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 4, 2020, 04:54:42 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  4, 2020, 04:24:46 PM
Not as much as youll regret these decisions later in life. Must be full of self loathing?

Celebrated every goal like big Div's in Madrid!
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 4, 2020, 05:31:30 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July  4, 2020, 04:54:42 PM
Celebrated every goal like big Div's in Madrid!

Shameful.
GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 4, 2020, 11:40:48 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  4, 2020, 11:36:20 AM
. My dad has him so Im man marking my closest challenger. :D

And you call Man U player owners shameful! :D

My mates' league rivals have engaged in this practice for 17 years. It's the one thing I hate about the game. Maybe I'll try the draft version next year if it's free.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 4, 2020, 11:51:51 PM
Quote from: GreatEx on July  4, 2020, 11:40:48 PM
And you call Man U player owners shameful! :D

My mates' league rivals have engaged in this practice for 17 years. It's the one thing I hate about the game. Maybe I'll try the draft version next year if it's free.

:D I had Mahrez so technically just improving my team.

Anyway, had a dreadful week so far. Fuck all from half my team. All hopes on Liverpool doing the business as usual.
S

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 4, 2020, 11:54:53 PM
Having a poor season. Had five consecutive top 100k finishes which I wanted to keep up, but it's looking unlikely.

Help me out Mane.
gerrardisgod

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 5, 2020, 06:27:21 PM
Bald fucking wanker.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 5, 2020, 08:49:54 PM
Thank fuck Mo got the assist but still a dreadful waste of triple captain.

And De Bruyne coming on here means for the second week in a row Im stuck with a goal scoring midfielder as my first sub. Signed that Soucek from West Ham and then stuck him in the bench. Dreadful this weekend.
Hellrazor

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
July 5, 2020, 11:53:53 PM
85 with Calvert lewin to go

Had mane, alisson and vvd. All got bonus points
GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Yesterday at 12:10:35 AM
67 with Son to come.

The notable thing about this week is that I have probably set an all-time personal record for points left on the bench. 33 in total: 11 for Mccarthy, 10 each for Saka and Egan, 2 for Basham. Ouch.
LiamG

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Yesterday at 12:43:06 AM
i always seem to have a brilliant couple of GW's and then boom a crap one out of nowhere and everyone else in my mini league has a brilliant one
Emerald Red

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Yesterday at 07:30:25 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  5, 2020, 08:49:54 PM

And De Bruyne coming on here means for the second week in a row Im stuck with a goal scoring midfielder as my first sub. Signed that Soucek from West Ham and then stuck him in the bench. Dreadful this weekend.
similar ... once De Bruyne came on it meant Saka's 10 points would remain out of reach.  :(
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Yesterday at 07:58:56 PM
68 for me, so a bit meh.

Need Aurier to score less than 7 for me -4 Auba/Aurier to Rashford/VVD to be worth it
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Yesterday at 09:34:17 PM
I tuned into this game with my mind 75% sure Id bring in Kane next GW - Spurs are away to Bournemouth.

Not a chance on this evidence.

How have they regressed so much?
Agger

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Yesterday at 09:58:23 PM
This week feels very tricky.
I've got both Mané and Salah but pretty sure Klopp is going to rest at least one of them? Not sure to take the -4 and get KDB and a new defender in. De Bruyne should start vs Newcastle.
bryanod

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Yesterday at 11:31:04 PM
Was 35 clear of brother in our money league. Didn't go ultra defensive and copy his martial/greenwood. He also bench boosted with Ryan and feckin  McCarthy keeping clean sheet. Mental. Now 30 back out of nowhere. Fuck sake.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Today at 07:58:50 AM
One transfer available this week, going to sell Maupay. The obvious affordable transfer in is Greenwood. So that means Ill probably be signing Danny Welbeck! Nice run of fixtures for Watford and he looked quite sharp against Chelsea. Its like Im trying to throw my league away.
GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Today at 09:16:38 AM
Yeah, I jumped on Greenwood. I justify it by thinking that the more everyone hypes him this year, the greater his collapse will be when he gets found out in games that matter. :D

I need to start thinking outside the box in a last-ditch attempt to win my league. Everyone's going all-in on Man Utd's false dawn + Saka + Foden, etc. so instead I'm going to stick with Sarr despite him doing nothing against non-red Merseyside teams, and bringing in Digne for one of my Sheffield Utd defenders, making me the only one in my league without two of the fuckers + Dean Henderson! Next week I may do something crazy like trade Bruno the Magnificent for Willian.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Today at 09:25:40 AM
I went for Ihenacho in the end. Whatever decision I make you hear days is the wrong one. Captained De Bruyne though, surely he will start.
Grobbelrevell

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Today at 09:38:18 AM
Quote from: Agger on Yesterday at 09:58:23 PM
I've got both Mané and Salah but pretty sure Klopp is going to rest at least one of them?

My main concern this game week as well.

United away at Villa is making me take a look at Super Bruno. Trouble is, I have three of their lot in already, so is it really worth a -4 to work that?

gerrardisgod

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Today at 09:38:56 AM
Not only have you fucked over yourself Nick, youve also fucked over me. Thanks.

I bought Greenwood, felt dirty, then found out my two competitors also done the same. Great transfer. Ive got my bench boost left to claw back points but need to sell a biggish value player to improve my bench, as two are out injured and I also want to bring in Martinez as my backup keeper, for bonus points. I know the deal to do is Grealish for Saka but again two of my competitors have him :(
Dull Tools

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Today at 10:13:39 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:25:40 AM
I went for Ihenacho in the end. Whatever decision I make you hear days is the wrong one. Captained De Bruyne though, surely he will start.
I think De Bruyne is a definite for starting. Debating triple captain too.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Today at 11:57:59 AM
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:16:38 AM
I'm going to stick with Sarr despite him doing nothing against non-red Merseyside teams

How has he looked?

Debating swapping him out for Traore this week with my one FT. Just off the basis Norwich are shite. Traore was benched v Villa and was crap against Arsenal last game. Not even sure he will start away to Sheffield United?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Today at 12:30:38 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:57:59 AM
How has he looked?

Debating swapping him out for Traore this week with my one FT. Just off the basis Norwich are shite. Traore was benched v Villa and was crap against Arsenal last game. Not even sure he will start away to Sheffield United?

Welbeck will score a hat trick for Watford now that Ive nearly signed him, but decided against it.
GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
Today at 01:41:27 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:57:59 AM
How has he looked?

No idea, sorry. He's played every minute in the 5 games since he torched us, so the manager must believe in him. But those game-raising bastards have only scored twice in those 5 games so there's be een little chance for him to make fantasy hay. Still, a home game v. Norwich is not the time to drop him. Fail tonight and it's bye from me.
