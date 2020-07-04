Yeah, I jumped on Greenwood. I justify it by thinking that the more everyone hypes him this year, the greater his collapse will be when he gets found out in games that matter.
I need to start thinking outside the box in a last-ditch attempt to win my league. Everyone's going all-in on Man Utd's false dawn + Saka + Foden, etc. so instead I'm going to stick with Sarr despite him doing nothing against non-red Merseyside teams, and bringing in Digne for one of my Sheffield Utd defenders, making me the only one in my league without two of the fuckers + Dean Henderson! Next week I may do something crazy like trade Bruno the Magnificent for Willian.