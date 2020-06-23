« previous next »
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2120 on: June 23, 2020, 06:20:52 PM »
So having had Maupay nearly all season I sold him a few game weeks ago and he started scoring again. I re-signed him today!


Ciara (with a capital "C")

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2121 on: June 23, 2020, 08:06:36 PM »
Never back the early KO.

FFS!



BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2122 on: June 23, 2020, 08:48:12 PM »
Got myself into a good position. -1 overnight. Cheers Maupay.


gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2123 on: June 24, 2020, 10:34:18 PM »
Ive gone from pissing my league, to being third all because of that stupid free transfer week. Proper Spursed it.

Null and void.



BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2124 on: June 24, 2020, 10:35:57 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on June 24, 2020, 10:34:18 PM
Ive gone from pissing my league, to being third all because of that stupid free transfer week. Proper Spursed it.

Null and void.

My Dad could catch me and its all Maupays fault. Missed penalty for me meant a 10 point swing for the points hed have got had he scored, plus my Dad has Soyuncu who would have lost his clean sheet. Fine margins!


Ciara (with a capital "C")

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2125 on: June 24, 2020, 10:47:53 PM »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June 23, 2020, 11:36:30 AM
But I am absolutely delighted I FH and now have my pre-COVID team, which I am happy with.

STFU silly girl!



BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2126 on: June 24, 2020, 11:34:14 PM »
Virgil got an assist for Trents goal! My dad has him. Hes definitely been bribing the Fantasy Football people during lockdown.


Hellrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2127 on: June 24, 2020, 11:54:24 PM »
76 with jesus left to go





Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2128 on: June 26, 2020, 02:43:00 PM »
Captain this week is very hard with the FA Cup this weekend as potential players could get injured / rested



Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2129 on: June 26, 2020, 04:13:51 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on June 26, 2020, 02:43:00 PM
Captain this week is very hard with the FA Cup this weekend as potential players could get injured / rested

Salah or Mane judging by Man City's defending yesterday ;D



BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2130 on: Yesterday at 07:52:07 AM »
Im going be cursing myself whenever they play but Im captaining Aubameyang, home to Norwich. Surely his high hairline can get on the end of something against them?


Hellrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2131 on: Yesterday at 12:41:43 PM »
Captained Jimenez this week. Going for manager if the month in two leagues

Fingers crossed




BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2132 on: Yesterday at 05:35:07 PM »
Quote from: Hellrazor on Yesterday at 12:41:43 PM
Captained Jimenez this week. Going for manager if the month in two leagues

Fingers crossed

On a Wolves note I benched Dendonker didnt I?


gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2133 on: Yesterday at 06:38:03 PM »
Almost as bad as picking Matt Targett, who basically played four minutes before going off.



Hellrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 08:53:06 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 05:35:07 PM
On a Wolves note I benched Dendonker didnt I?
same



