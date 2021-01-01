« previous next »
Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube

Online an fear dearg

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3240 on: Today at 09:35:31 am
I think one of his best individual moments for pure technique was his cross for Mo versus West Ham. Sometime forgotten but that goal was an outstanding goal and his first time cross was an outstanding part of it.

https://youtu.be/EqFw7s3NI-U
Offline Garrus

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3241 on: Today at 09:55:56 am
Good luck, Xherdan! Great little player.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3242 on: Today at 10:00:34 am
Injuries have curtailed him in the last 2 years which is probably why he is going for under £10m, but it's still a great price after 3 years which equates to £4m plus wages.

Even if you question his contribution in the last 2 seasons, he did enough in 18/19 to deserve the medals he got with us.

Best of luck Cube  :wave
Online VVM

Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
Reply #3243 on: Today at 10:07:31 am
He was a player I was always desperate to see more of.

A lot of comments were made before we signed him suggesting he had a bad attitude and whilst we obviously don't see what goes on behind the scenes, he seemed to be a model professional to me.
