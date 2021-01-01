Please
Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
an fear dearg
Kopite
Posts: 789
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
«
Reply #3240 on:
Today
at 09:35:31 am »
I think one of his best individual moments for pure technique was his cross for Mo versus West Ham. Sometime forgotten but that goal was an outstanding goal and his first time cross was an outstanding part of it.
https://youtu.be/EqFw7s3NI-U
Garrus
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,196
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
«
Reply #3241 on:
Today
at 09:55:56 am »
Good luck, Xherdan! Great little player.
Mighty_Red
Rojo Poderoso!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,420
All hail the King...
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
«
Reply #3242 on:
Today
at 10:00:34 am »
Injuries have curtailed him in the last 2 years which is probably why he is going for under £10m, but it's still a great price after 3 years which equates to £4m plus wages.
Even if you question his contribution in the last 2 seasons, he did enough in 18/19 to deserve the medals he got with us.
Best of luck Cube
VVM
Anny Roader
Posts: 363
OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Xherdan Shaqiri - Sponsored by The Cube
«
Reply #3243 on:
Today
at 10:07:31 am »
He was a player I was always desperate to see more of.
A lot of comments were made before we signed him suggesting he had a bad attitude and whilst we obviously don't see what goes on behind the scenes, he seemed to be a model professional to me.
