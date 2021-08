He didn't suit us as a 'Liverpool winger', so he would struggle to get a game over Salah on the right. Didn't have the complete game to warrant a start in midfield. He was just a very high standard squad filler, which just shows how far we have come as a club. I think Elliot will take his place in the squad, which is exciting new chapter for the club. Thanks for what he's done here, especially the Manc goals and Barca home performance. Good luck to him wherever he ends up.