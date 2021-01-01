Back in the days when I could be arsed commenting on football YouTube videos I'd often back these when Birmingham fans were giving them grief. I had Brum fans down as the Bitters of Birmingham who were basically just jealous angry heads while Villa had actually won things and had a European Cup in the trophy room. I soon left them to it after seeing and hearing Villa antics towards us though. It's really bizarre, because Villa never really cross my mind. They've never been rivals of ours. They were just one of those clubs you never gave a second though about. If they were in your division you played them twice a season and that was the extent of your interest in them. It's just so odd how they are so heavily eaten up by us though. Such a strange fanbase really. They should stick to getting terrorised by their neighbours and stop worrying about us.



I think that the case for a lot of clubs mate. They try to invent a rivlary with us, and maybe other big teams I don't know. They want to give us a grief so that we dislike them, and they can milk it and try to make it a thing. Like Martin Tyler desperately trying to make "and its live" a big thing, when really no one gives a shit about it.On Gerrard, I actually think in the long term he'll be a very good manager. I've never been a big fan of Scottish football, but a lot of my close friends are Celtic fans and they all to a man said (begrudgingly) he did a brilliant job up there. Yeah I know its not the same but he got them in shape pretty quick, and made them as solid as they have been in a long long time.Good luck to him. He didn't get where he is by giving up when things dont work out.