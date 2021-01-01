« previous next »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 07:57:17 am
It seems to be a new phase now with players going into management, they get opportunities at premier league clubs with little to no experience and those clubs wonder why it doesnt work

They should reset their expectations, not jump straight into a big job as such but instead work at lower levels, work on a formation, way of playing etc then when established then make the step up. Follow the Graham Potter route.

Steven Gerrard needs to refocus if his desire is to make it as a manager, go to a lower division take lower wages and try and manage that level of team and see if he can work wonders. However for me as well I dont see him as a Liverpool manager, it for me is in similar vein to when Frank Lampard managed Chelsea, it started off well enough but certainly didnt last beyond the year. His if it did happen would go in similar fashion.
Yep, If he really wanted to manage in England and have a bigger challenge than Rangers he should have gone to League 1 or The Championship, The jump from Rangers to Villa was too great a jump. It is probably what he should do now if he wants to continue in management rather than hoping another Prem side decides to take the gamble on him.
Gerrard did well at Rangers and has respect for that. Even through people say he was not a massive talker on the pitch, he was certainly inspirational and commanded respect and still does. He still has those qualities. I definitely think he still has a future in management.

But, in fairness, he's made a mess at Villa, spent quite heavily, and if a team is playing the way they are, and the results are that bad, and there's no signs of improvement, then he has to go.

My opinion is he should take his time and choose his next job wisely. Villa would always be a tough job for him, previous European champions with a large fanbase and rather high expectations (and they should have). Then the English press with such a large name. Plus, scousers are not going to be the most popular figures there. So, when it got bad, it's obvious the pressure would pile on.

I like the idea of him going into the Championship, a quality league where you need a bit of rough and tough too, seems like if matched with the right club he could do well. Also going abroad is an option, where his name will have a bit of authority and there's less attention from the English press. But at the same time, there's the language barrier and we do not understand the fanbases as well as the ones in the UK. He wouldn't want to walk into the Everton of Spain.

Whatever he chooses to do I wish him well, just hope he chooses wisely and has the hunger, drive and ambition to really make a success of it. I doubt he would take a job without that.
I despise Villa fans. Hope the rats get relegated after how they treated this man last night.
It's a shame. He was very measured at the start of his coaching career and he seemed to be taking a more sensible approach than Lampard did. A success at Rangers, then jumped ship half-way through the season to a struggling Villa side who thought they were good enough to challenge for Europe. He should have finished his season at Rangers and considered his options near the end. Maybe for a side who had a lot to gain but not much to lose.

Villa was a poor choice and at the wrong time. On the bright side, I can go back to hoping they get relegated again.
Still a legend here.

I did watch a few Villa games and I have to say their style of play was dull as ditch water. Unbalanced squad that seemed to lack motivation as well.

He will take a less high profile job somewhere after a few months I guess. I wonder if there is even space for him to come home and get back involved in developing young players here. I suspect he won`t want to take a huge step back for that. At least we might see him at a few of our home games anyway.
Why people are so adamant he'll never get a job in England again is baffling. He's done mediocre at Villa but was looking very promising at Rangers. We have a merry-go-round of dross that still seem able to get roles at any number of clubs in England and even in the PL we have the likes of Lampard still employed in the PL so Stevie will be absolutely fine

Drop down to the Championship or go abroad and he'll be sound
He was going down the right path, by binning Mings, unfortunately he was basically forced into playing him again. Dreadful, dreadful player.
The glee some seem to have that he's 'failed' is all very odd for a Liverpool forum. Some hoping he failed just so he isn't mentioned as a possible Liverpool manager in the future :D And then at the same time hoping Xabi succeeds with Leverkusen so he is. Rather than just you know...hoping we have as many viable candidates in the future as possible, with them being a Liverpool legend being an added bonus.

In hindsight, it was a poor move. Another fanbase who have always had an odd bee in their bonnet about Liverpool as if we're one of their rivals, when their only rivals are in the Championship. Same with Rafa, you've got to be careful with who you manage if you're a Liverpool legend and its not just United, Everton and Chelsea anymore.
Gutted for Stevie but he will learn from it, he's incredibly hard on himself so I imagine he'll be looking back and assessing where he went wrong, what he could do differently in the future and using this as a way to improve.

Be interested to see what he does next.
A shame it didn't work out for him there. I wanted him to succeed at Villa, not for them but because it's Stevie at the end of the day. Hope he finds another job soon.
Interesting to see what hell do. Might find it difficult to get motivated to manage in the Championship when hes never played at that level and managed in Europe. Could see him just going back to BT and earning an easy few quid.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:06:34 am
Gutted for Stevie but he will learn from it, he's incredibly hard on himself so I imagine he'll be looking back and assessing where he went wrong, what he could do differently in the future and using this as a way to improve.

Be interested to see what he does next.
Think his biggest mistake was with transfers. Digne for Target hasn't been much of an upgrade for them, Coutinho a bit crap since his first few games, Carlos getting injured was unfortunate but another short term signing, seems the same with Dendoncker as well. They're a lower midtable team talent wise and they were short term signings that didn't bring that immediate improvement. I have no idea who was driving them, I'm guessing Gerrard a bit at least, but Villa overall have wasted loads on average at best players.
I don't even know why he wants to go into the management game, it is rigged anyway.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:42:10 am
The glee some seem to have that he's 'failed' is all very odd for a Liverpool forum. Some hoping he failed just so he isn't mentioned as a possible Liverpool manager in the future :D And then at the same time hoping Xabi succeeds with Leverkusen so he is. Rather than just you know...hoping we have as many viable candidates in the future as possible, with them being a Liverpool legend being an added bonus.

In hindsight, it was a poor move. Another fanbase who have always had an odd bee in their bonnet about Liverpool as if we're one of their rivals, when their only rivals are in the Championship. Same with Rafa, you've got to be careful with who you manage if you're a Liverpool legend and its not just United, Everton and Chelsea anymore.

Totally agree with this. It was a move by Gerrard.

For whatever reason a lot of club fans don't like us out outside of Utd - Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Chelsea, Spurs, City - Shocked Gerrard went to Villa as he should have known this. He would have been better joining Wolves or something than Villa.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:22:51 am
I don't even know why he wants to go into the management game, it is rigged anyway.
Maybe he doesn't want to end up like his mate Carra spouting nonsense on Sky.
Also just because you're a great players doesn't mean you're cut out for management.

Would like to see him return away from the Premier League, felt he did the right path by going under 23's but Rangers was a massive step up and although they aren't big in terms of currently winning trophies they are a massive club.

He has put himself now into a small category of clubs he can go to without it looking like a big step down.  He can't go to the Championship really now, can he?  Think that would do him good, and earn his way back.
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 09:25:53 am
Maybe he doesn't want to end up like his mate Carra spouting nonsense on Sky.

Ah but Carra might have been onto something here. Spout absolute shite on Sky and get paid for it without fear of losing his job even if you spit on people.
Quote from: El Lobo llink=topic=340613.msg185541
78#msg18554178 date=1666338130
The glee some seem to have that he's 'failed' is all very odd for a Liverpool forum. Some hoping he failed just so he isn't mentioned as a possible Liverpool manager in the future :D And then at the same time hoping Xabi succeeds with Leverkusen so he is. Rather than just you know...hoping we have as many viable candidates in the future as possible, with them being a Liverpool legend being an added bonus.

In hindsight, it was a poor move. Another fanbase who have always had an odd bee in their bonnet about Liverpool as if we're one of their rivals, when their only rivals are in the Championship. Same with Rafa, you've got to be careful with who you manage if you're a Liverpool legend and its not just United, Everton and Chelsea anymore.
Don't think there's much glee more that people have been proven right that Villa was a bad move for him. I would love him to be manager here but I wanted him to not take shortcuts to success.

It is a surprise that Beale left within 6 months of moving to Villa. Surely Stevie knew that Beale had ambitions to move into management and should've planned accordingly.

I also believe that you should leave a hero if move on from somewhere you've had success at. The way he abruptly left Rangers meant they don't see him like that anymore.

For all his "special relationship" with Purslow, it didnt really help him to set up an decent environment.
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 09:30:59 am
Don't think there's much glee more that people have been proven right that Villa was a bad move for him. I would love him to be manager here but I wanted him to not take shortcuts to success.

It is a surprise that Beale left within 6 months of moving to Villa. Surely Stevie knew that Beale had ambitions to move into management and should've planned accordingly.

I also believe that you should leave a hero if move on from somewhere you've had success at. The way he abruptly left Rangers meant they don't see him like that anymore.

For all his "special relationship" with Purslow, it didnt really help him to set up an decent environment.

I don't think he thought anyone would come in for Beale that soon and certainly not a championship club.

I said leaving Rangers was a bad move for him. Purslow is about him. I understand why he wanted Gerrard as manager but Stevie should have thought he was in for a hiding to nothing there. Would is good enough for Villa? Them fans expect big things still but they are a mid table team at best.
Feel differently to many as he had a pretty good set up there - he inherited a squad unlikely to struggle against relegation and got good money to invest. If he'd been able to improve them he'd have become a candidate in any top 6 vacancy (and here obv)
Not sure what his next move shouldve been if not to a decent PL club, the European route I guess but that's tougher personally (living abroad, second language etc)
Anyway he struggled. He'll get another shot somewhere but he'll need to improve and critically get better, more modern coaches around him
McGinn coming out very quickly to put all blame on Villa's fortunes onto the players was at least the decent thing to do.
The whole backroom staff gone too, dreadful move from Critchley.
