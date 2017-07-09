Never saw.him as a future Liverpool manager nor did most fans..it was lazy journalism join the dots by media.



He was silly to join villa and vice versa..club up its own arse in self importance...he would have been better off couple more successful years at Rangers then a club like Sunderland or Derby...build his rep.



Think he is finished..BT punditry awaits.



When he took up management I thought all the drivel about him being in the frame for Klopp's job when he leaves was sentimental nonsense, mostly driven by the lazy media you mentioned.Just because you were a great player doesn't necessarily mean you'll make a great manager. The reality was Gerrard the manager was an unknown quantity and it would take years to get an idea of what he's made of as management material.He did well at Rangers, but never really saw the job through. He definitely should have stayed in Scotland and built up his reputation and experience. I'm probably wrong here, but I get the feeling he had maybe started to believe his own hype, and when Villa came calling he was off. Villa are a strange club, and it felt to me like wrong time, wrong club, wrong fanbase. Going there has really set him back now.Anyway, for me, you have to really earn the Liverpool job. We aren't Everton or Man United where they relish a sentimental appointment. We need to go with our head, not our heart.How Gerrard reacts to this setback may well define him eventually. It's still early days for him, but his sacking has at least removed the pressure heaped on him by the media and maybe even himself to get everything right in a ridiculously short period of time so he's in the frame when Klopp eventually steps down. He needs to develop at his own natural pace, not try to shoehorn his development in a timeframe coinciding with Klopp's eventual departure.Depending on how he takes stock then reacts, Villa sacking him could well be a blessing in disguise.