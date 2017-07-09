Why are people saying Gerrard would not get the job here now after Klopp after this? Villa are not an easy team to manage, plus managers have bad spells at certain club and gone on to do better. He could learn from this and become a better manager.



Well, you could say Stevie still has a chance of becoming our manager, but you are probably talking at least 8-10 years into the future. This sacking has put him out of the top jobs for years. He no longer will get the benefit of being "given a chance", he will only get an elite job if he has more trophies to his name.I was always surprised that he took the Villa job. They were an unstable club (albeit with some money) and were always going to be trigger happy after spending so much.I know there were money worries at Rangers but I felt he needed to spend at least another season, learning how to defend the title and excel in Europe. Van Bronkhorst has benefitted in part from the base left by Stevie and Beale.He is going to have to rebuild his career in the Championship, he should concentrate on developing players and a playing style rather than simply using money to transplant quality to hide the lack of strategy.