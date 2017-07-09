Purslow is a specialist in failure. I don't know what anyone expected and that squad is a total mess.
But the failure of Coutinho to make a major impact reflects poorly on Gerrard, and his handling of the Mings situation clearly could have been better.
It's too bad Gerrard didn't hang on a bit longer and pick his spot better. Leicester should be open soon, maybe he can land there? But I couldn't blame anyone for wanting to be out of the nuthouse that is scottish football, especially at Rangers and having the whole country against you. Winning the league up there was a tremendous achievement that shouldn't be forgotten, and getting them to European respectability again another. But everyone in the country either hates you on principle, or has a wildly unrealistic view of what they should expect from their club.
MLS would be interesting. Would probably give him a chance to learn/improve Spanish, hopefully win, and do it in an environment where your personal and family life isn't impacted on a daily basis.