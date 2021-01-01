Stevie doesn't cover himself in glory but that Villa squad is awfully built.



I won't argue much about player quality but they lack real width other than the injury prone Bailey



and most of their midfielders seem to have the exact same profile, which is probably why a guy like Ramsay (who's alright) stands out.



Plus whoever sanctioned the Ings transfer has no real idea behind planning a Premier League squad. You lose a creative ball dominant left winger and your replacement is an out-and-out striker?



Hope they get relegated for purely selfish reasons. Don't like them at all