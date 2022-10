Is right lad!! Impressive start so far, 1.6 points per game given the fixture list he's had, us, City, Utd, Chelsea and a couple of the better of the rest sides like Leicester and Brighton is damn good going. Not their best performance today but then they deserved to beat Brentford which they lost soooo that's the way it goes sometimes. Their chance to kick on after the break with some kinder fixtures now.



I thought he did a job on Everton, especially first half outplaying them. They changed their usual shape to outnumber Everton in midfield and Dunc's 442. Got their lead and then stood up to what Everton threw at them second half.He hasn't inherited a balanced side as they were Grealish dependent and didn't spend that money well. He left Ings out as you can't really play him and Watkins together, they're the same player. Then he's got to try and make Buendia and Coutinho work which they did yesterday first half.He'll build a good side there if he's backed in the next few windows. Some good players coming through as well.