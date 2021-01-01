« previous next »
Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch

slaphead

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 04:42:23 pm
Nice to see Gary Mac alongside him, he must be a great man to call upon for advice
fucking baubles

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 04:42:33 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:39:49 pm
That's kind of my point.  As I've said before there will almost certainly be an overlap between Klopp leaving and Gerrard arriving. Even if Gerrard ultimately proves he is capable of doing the job, he is years away from having the CV and experience that FSG will be looking far. Repeating what I said earlier, FSG are not sentimentalists. They will not be looking to repeat the errors they made previously when it comes to manager appointments.

If Gerrard proves himself then he'll get the job, if he doesn't he won't.

The 'having the CV' seems to be the new buzz phrase. What does that even mean? Who would you say has the CV if Klopp decided tonight he's had enough?
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 04:44:23 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 04:42:33 pm
The 'having the CV' seems to be the new buzz phrase. What does that even mean? Who would you say has the CV if Klopp decided tonight he's had enough?

Elzar

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 04:44:54 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 04:42:23 pm
Nice to see Gary Mac alongside him, he must be a great man to call upon for advice

Michael Beale is great too, been a coach at Chelsea and Liverpool for years so will have had some great people to learn from. Also had a short stint in Brazil! Good article on him here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56298826

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 04:48:05 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 04:44:54 pm
Michael Beale is great too, been a coach at Chelsea and Liverpool for years so will have had some great people to learn from. Also had a short stint in Brazil! Good article on him here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56298826



He seems to be very very highly rated that fella I'll get a read of that thanks mate. I can't remember who but heard an ex player talking about him the other day saying he's one of the best he's ever worked with.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 04:59:30 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:25:04 pm
As I said mate, I'm not saying Gerrard hasn't made an immediate impact at the club.

Agreed on that, mate.

Quote
But let's face it, Villa shouldn't be where they are.

So yeah, they should be beating the likes of Palace and Brighton, or at least giving a good account of themselves, their current league positions notwithstanding. The same way we should have beaten Brentford or Brighton.

But, for some reason or the other, they were where they were when he took over. Yes, you want others to have a perspective, while you are missing this - form is an important factor. Those Villa players were not playing well. Buendia for example was considered a massive failure for the money they spent. None of their new signings were clicking, plenty of players had been injured for a while as well. So, if you think any team who spent money should just be making their way up, the real world doesn't work like that and I'm sure you know plenty of examples for what I'm talking about.

It is easy to say this season that we should be beating Brentford and Brighton, when we are on a roll. Last season, when we lost 4 games in a row to Brighton, City, Leicester and Everton (Everton of all teams at Anfield as well), not scoring goals, and conceding loads, did we really know when our next win would come or when we would start playing well again? Regardless of the injuries, we were not that bad a side to lose so many games, we still did, didn't we? Were we really in a position to say, we SHOULD be beating so and so teams?

Quote
The point I am making is, it's five games and people want to put it all down to SG - where if it was anyone else we'd be calling it new manager bounce. I'm not saying it isn't down to SG; just reminding people to keep a bit of perspective.

You might be trying to keep the expectations down, I don't know why. But, if it is to counter-balance others who are now thinking of him at LFC in the future, I think you are making the same mistake in not evaluating him as it is at the moment. Yes, it could be new manager's bounce, but it's not as if he has not improved a side before. He did it with Rangers and he is doing at Villa. Anyway, from the online forums and articles I've read, they are convinced it's not new manager bounce, because it was not just a matter of effort from players but also that they're better now in both ends of the pitch and are playing better overall as well. Anyway, we'll know by the end of the season, but don't expect people not to praise what he is doing when he is doing well. And let's not assume that everyone who talks well of his management when he is doing well have already decided they want him at LFC. They are two different things altogether.

Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 05:12:41 pm
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 04:33:25 pm
Why would any Liverpool fan want Villa to do well?
There could be lots of reasons, personal to each individual. Not everyone has the same juandiced views of specific clubs. And that's not a shot at you; we all have individual clubs we hate for our own reasons, which others will not share.

Personally I've always quite liked Villa, long before Gerrard rocked up there. His being there invests me a but more in them, and I hope they fly high, apart, of course, from when they play us. I always enjoyed going there back in the day. It could get a bit moody but it was never dull.

It's true they have some gobshite fans, but then so do most clubs. In my own experience I have met many great Villa fans so that will always outweigh the existence of a few 'sign on' singing shitheads.

And I don't give a crap that Eddie Izzard and his mates pulled that daft stunt in the train. I'm not that stupidly sensitive.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 05:26:54 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 04:42:33 pm
The 'having the CV' seems to be the new buzz phrase. What does that even mean? Who would you say has the CV if Klopp decided tonight he's had enough?
Probably me that's being saying that the most. Suffice to say it's having the necessary blend of experience and achievement up to that point, not simply potential - the demonstrable ability to improve players, handle high-level talent, show tactical nous and has actually won something. The latter I think is crucial.

Right now, taking their personality out of it, people with a 'CV' where you'd hand over the job to them (again, my personal feelings of these coaches aside): Guardiola, Tuchel, Simeone, Zidane etc.

I'm not saying I want any of them, I'd much rather Stevie showed he could achieve big things, or even to see how our Pep is regarded internally, but the list above is short for a reason - they're the few managers in Europe who have demonstrated all of the qualifications that should be needed for the Liverpool job (though none are massively suitable).

Why wouldn't anyone want Stevie to have the best career he could as a manager. And as far as narratives go, I can't think of one more suited for movie adaptation than him coming back here as a coach and winning the league.
 
PoetryInMotion

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 05:27:04 pm
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 05:12:41 pm
There could be lots of reasons, personal to each individual. Not everyone has the same juandiced views of specific clubs. And that's not a shot at you; we all have individual clubs we hate for our own reasons, which others will not share.

Personally I've always quite liked Villa, long before Gerrard rocked up there. His being there invests me a but more in them, and I hope they fly high, apart, of course, from when they play us. I always enjoyed going there back in the day. It could get a bit moody but it was never dull.

It's true they have some gobshite fans, but then so do most clubs. In my own experience I have met many great Villa fans so that will always outweigh the existence of a few 'sign on' singing shitheads.

And I don't give a crap that Eddie Izzard and his mates pulled that daft stunt in the train. I'm not that stupidly sensitive.

That's the key isn't it? For me, Man United and Everton are our traditional rivals, and no one even comes close. Yes, I don't like Oil Clubs for one reason or the other, but none of them will still be any kind of an LFC rival for me, even if some fans of those clubs think so.

I mean if we start hating clubs passionately because of some gobshite fans, there wouldn't be a single football club to like.

And, this coming from someone who doesn't particularly like Villa. I don't care either ways about them and it would be a good one for one of our greatest players to have a good management career. 
didi shamone

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1569 on: Yesterday at 06:39:36 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 04:42:33 pm
The 'having the CV' seems to be the new buzz phrase. What does that even mean? Who would you say has the CV if Klopp decided tonight he's had enough?

Certainly not Gerrard yet, but by the time Klopp leaves we'll know what he's made of.

He did a great job at Rangers but it's akin to a striker doing really well at lower league level. He's had an impressive start at villa for sure and it'll be interesting to see if it continues. I always feel it's when the inevitable bad spells come that managers get really tested in the premier league. Motivating the prima donnas year in year out is a big challenge.
ljycb

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1570 on: Today at 09:11:08 am
Quote from: ljycb on December 15, 2021, 11:07:09 am
Well said.

Clayton Bigsby

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1571 on: Today at 09:13:57 am
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 04:42:33 pm
The 'having the CV' seems to be the new buzz phrase. What does that even mean? Who would you say has the CV if Klopp decided tonight he's had enough?

It's a good question to be honest. In terms of achievement I guess you could say Zidane but the doesn't speak English and has no experience of building a team. Mourinho and Ancelotti are washed up, Conte is too adversarial. It's actually really slim pickings
Dull Tools

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Reply #1572 on: Today at 09:16:34 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:26:54 pm
Probably me that's being saying that the most. Suffice to say it's having the necessary blend of experience and achievement up to that point, not simply potential - the demonstrable ability to improve players, handle high-level talent, show tactical nous and has actually won something. The latter I think is crucial.

Right now, taking their personality out of it, people with a 'CV' where you'd hand over the job to them (again, my personal feelings of these coaches aside): Guardiola, Tuchel, Simeone, Zidane etc.

I'm not saying I want any of them, I'd much rather Stevie showed he could achieve big things, or even to see how our Pep is regarded internally, but the list above is short for a reason - they're the few managers in Europe who have demonstrated all of the qualifications that should be needed for the Liverpool job (though none are massively suitable).

Why wouldn't anyone want Stevie to have the best career he could as a manager. And as far as narratives go, I can't think of one more suited for movie adaptation than him coming back here as a coach and winning the league.
The maddest thing about the CV shout is that 3 of the 4 coaches you mentioned had no CV when they got the job.

People also use it as a stick to beat Stevie with but then will say in the next breath that they would rather Ljinders took the job.

My ideal scenario is that Stevie gets the job and Pep Ljinders is happy to stay on as assistant.
