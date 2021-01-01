As I said mate, I'm not saying Gerrard hasn't made an immediate impact at the club.



But let's face it, Villa shouldn't be where they are.



So yeah, they should be beating the likes of Palace and Brighton, or at least giving a good account of themselves, their current league positions notwithstanding. The same way we should have beaten Brentford or Brighton.



The point I am making is, it's five games and people want to put it all down to SG - where if it was anyone else we'd be calling it new manager bounce. I'm not saying it isn't down to SG; just reminding people to keep a bit of perspective.



Agreed on that, mate.But, for some reason or the other, they were where they were when he took over. Yes, you want others to have a perspective, while you are missing this - form is an important factor. Those Villa players were not playing well. Buendia for example was considered a massive failure for the money they spent. None of their new signings were clicking, plenty of players had been injured for a while as well. So, if you think any team who spent money should just be making their way up, the real world doesn't work like that and I'm sure you know plenty of examples for what I'm talking about.It is easy to say this season that we should be beating Brentford and Brighton, when we are on a roll. Last season, when we lost 4 games in a row to Brighton, City, Leicester and Everton (Everton of all teams at Anfield as well), not scoring goals, and conceding loads, did we really know when our next win would come or when we would start playing well again? Regardless of the injuries, we were not that bad a side to lose so many games, we still did, didn't we? Were we really in a position to say, we SHOULD be beating so and so teams?You might be trying to keep the expectations down, I don't know why. But, if it is to counter-balance others who are now thinking of him at LFC in the future, I think you are making the same mistake in not evaluating him as it is at the moment. Yes, it could be new manager's bounce, but it's not as if he has not improved a side before. He did it with Rangers and he is doing at Villa. Anyway, from the online forums and articles I've read, they are convinced it's not new manager bounce, because it was not just a matter of effort from players but also that they're better now in both ends of the pitch and are playing better overall as well. Anyway, we'll know by the end of the season, but don't expect people not to praise what he is doing when he is doing well. And let's not assume that everyone who talks well of his management when he is doing well have already decided they want him at LFC. They are two different things altogether.