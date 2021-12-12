« previous next »
Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
That's just bollocks,he will either show enough or not,length of time in management means absolutely fuck all.

It's funny that a new qualifier has made an appearance though.
indeed. Lampard had 12 decent months at Derby and got handed the Chelsea job. it could be as little as that. we were in that boat with Giggs till he thankfully removed himself from the running with his own actions
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
That's just bollocks,he will either show enough or not,length of time in management means absolutely fuck all.

It's funny that a new qualifier has made an appearance though.
I agree that miles on the clock isn't the definitive measure.  What I'd be looking for from Gerrard, or any potential new manager, is the capacity to implement "level 3" football (as beautifully described by RoyHendo here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=225239.0)

David Moyes, for example, has incredible experience and has achieved many things but he's never taken a team beyond "level 2" - counter-attacking.  It's one of the reasons why he was a bad fit for Man U.  I doubt he'll attempt to evolve West Ham into a "level 3" team.

Dean Smith never took Villa beyond "level 2".  Gerrard was never likely to try to play "domination, play-making, and circulation football" against Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield.  He has the next 2/3 years to demonstrate a willingness and capacity to implement it.  I only ever watched his Rangers team once in a dreadful Old Firm derby so I don't know how he had them set up.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
indeed. Lampard had 12 decent months at Derby and got handed the Chelsea job. it could be as little as that. we were in that boat with Giggs till he thankfully removed himself from the running with his own actions

You dodged a bullet mate, imagine how grim it would have been to have years under a woefully unqualified, snivelly remnant of the 90s who's only tactical nouse was essentially 'what would Ferguson have done 20 years ago?'. We'd have had a field day with that though so probably best it didn't happe.....
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
That's just bollocks,he will either show enough or not,length of time in management means absolutely fuck all.

It's funny that a new qualifier has made an appearance though.
What? Of course experience and achievement is a qualifier and he absolutely needs the time to achieve that. Do you honestly think that in 3 years time he will have achieved enough to become LFC Manager? I'm not advocating time as the sole issue here, that would be stupid, we'd go and get someone like Sven or Zeman if that was the case, or bring back Hodgson. I'm saying he hasn't enough time to gain the experience he needs.

Length of time allows you to accrue experience and achievements. He has precisely two and a half seasons left to do the following to be deserving of the LFC job:

Win a trophy or take Villa deep in multiple tournaments.
Qualify Villa for Europe and do a deep run or win a European competition
Solidify Villa as a top 8 English team
Demonstrably prove he can improve players and foster the development of young players

I just don't think he has long enough time to do all the above and even then there would be questions about whether he's a Liverpool level manager. I've nothing but respect for Stevie and want him to succeed, me stating he probably doesn't have the time to rack up the qualifying achievements before 2024 is in no way an insult to what he's achieved so far or what he may do in the future.

A Rodgers-style inexperienced prodigious young appointment won't happen again if they haven't got the European-level experience. We're altogether a different beast as a club now. Klopp had multiple Bundesligas, domestic cups, a Champions League final appearance, beating Bayern multiple times with a young team bought on a tiny budget - all built off the back of learning his craft for 7 years in a side for whom surviving in the Bundesliga on next to no budget was the goal.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
You dodged a bullet mate, imagine how grim it would have been to have years under a woefully unqualified, snivelly remnant of the 90s who's only tactical nouse was essentially 'what would Ferguson have done 20 years ago?'. We'd have had a field day with that though so probably best it didn't happe.....

At least Ole had the good grace not to park in Fergusons space. Giggs couldn't even keep out of his sister-in-law.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
I see what you're saying Red but I think Gerrard is just too big of a name to have in the background here. It was different with the kids, he was just starting out and he didn't interfere, plus he was at Kirkby and not around Melwood much I gather. Klopp has his own backroom staff here who he trusts and who know the intricacies and styles so well. Adding Stevie to it wouldn't guarantee an improvement, too many chefs and all that. Plus, if/when we go through a bad run, the vultures will circle and the headlines and talk will be about how Gerrard is waiting in the wings to take over. We definitely don't need that.

As Suarez7 suggests, Gerrard is at least half a decade away in terms of experience and achievements to be able to manage us effectively, at least in my opinion. Klopp won two titles with Dortmund; there's no way Gerrard is winning a Premier League title unless he's actually managing one of Liverpool, City or Chelsea.

I'd suggest he needs to manage in a league that isn't too easy (like Scotland) or insanely difficult (like England). A competitive league where there's a decent chance of taking a decent club and turning them into winners. Taking a club like Villa away from the relegation zone and transforming them into Europa Conference hopefuls might be an achievement, but is it enough to gift him the LFC job?  Rodgers was arguably hired on the back of less.

I guess it comes down to how much modern management is learned and how much is down to innate ability or natural talent. Unlike Kenny, Gerrard doesn't have the benefit to be at the club at the same time as Paisley and Fagan; not just playing under them but learning from them and understanding what they are doing. Where else is he going to learn what he needs to learn to manage Liverpool specifically, unless at Liverpool itself?  The club will have changed significantly since he left.

I'm sceptical about Gerrard being our manager in any case; people who want it seem to have an overly romanticised notion of him being in charge. I'm more open to somebody like Pep taking over. Either way, there will be an overlap between Klopp leaving and Gerrard joining; and his record in that time will justify his appointment or exclusion. FSG are not sentimentalists.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
You dodged a bullet mate, imagine how grim it would have been to have years under a woefully unqualified, snivelly remnant of the 90s who's only tactical nouse was essentially 'what would Ferguson have done 20 years ago?'. We'd have had a field day with that though so probably best it didn't happe.....
I love Ole, the other guys a disgraceful prick of a human really, so I'd have much preferred Giggs in charge the past 4 months to suffer all the decline
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
I love Ole, the other guys a disgraceful prick of a human really, so I'd have much preferred Giggs in charge the past 4 months to suffer all the decline

Give it a year or so :thumbup
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
ah that louis fall was great. loved him. pity he was shite

he was hilarious

his press conferences were comedy genius 
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
he was hilarious

his press conferences were comedy genius
he was a likeable heart on his sleeve type. the hijinks were great but also genuine displays of a really fiery passion. he's a pretty admirable guy on a personal level I  think
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
he was a likeable heart on his sleeve type. the hijinks were great but also genuine displays of a really fiery passion. he's a pretty admirable guy on a personal level I  think

Yeah, you'd be nuts to think otherwise really.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Yeah, you'd be nuts to think otherwise really.
You've got some bollocks on you coming in here and saying that.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
I don't think PL is the right place for any team to take any team lightly. Nobody expected Watford to beat us 3-0 in our title winning season, but they did.

They play good football, but Eddie Howe's Bournemouth played good football at times and see where it took them. I mean, results are equally important. Brighton have won 4 games this season. And it's Potter's third season. I liked Brighton's game against us as anybody and I think they're still not as good as how they're hyped. It's not like they have bad players - they have really good settled team with the likes of Trossard, Bissouma, Lallana, Lamptey, Cucurella etc. The point is that, they are not massively over-achieving or anything.

Btw, I hope Potter gets a big move and does well, he has potential, it's just that it's not always so far translated into results.

The problem is... none of this changes the fact your original post was wrong. The praise was in no  way due to the game against us, it may have added to it somewhat but the praise was there before, you made out that game alone was where any positive review from fans stemmed from which is extremely far from the truth
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
A lot of prognostications going on about the future:




Impossible to see the future is
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
As Suarez7 suggests, Gerrard is at least half a decade away in terms of experience and achievements to be able to manage us effectively, at least in my opinion. Klopp won two titles with Dortmund; there's no way Gerrard is winning a Premier League title unless he's actually managing one of Liverpool, City or Chelsea.

I'd suggest he needs to manage in a league that isn't too easy (like Scotland) or insanely difficult (like England). A competitive league where there's a decent chance of taking a decent club and turning them into winners. Taking a club like Villa away from the relegation zone and transforming them into Europa Conference hopefuls might be an achievement, but is it enough to gift him the LFC job?  Rodgers was arguably hired on the back of less.

I guess it comes down to how much modern management is learned and how much is down to innate ability or natural talent. Unlike Kenny, Gerrard doesn't have the benefit to be at the club at the same time as Paisley and Fagan; not just playing under them but learning from them and understanding what they are doing. Where else is he going to learn what he needs to learn to manage Liverpool specifically, unless at Liverpool itself?  The club will have changed significantly since he left.

I'm sceptical about Gerrard being our manager in any case; people who want it seem to have an overly romanticised notion of him being in charge. I'm more open to somebody like Pep taking over. Either way, there will be an overlap between Klopp leaving and Gerrard joining; and his record in that time will justify his appointment or exclusion. FSG are not sentimentalists.

His style of play is also going to be a pretty big factor I think.  Theres been lots of talk about Klopp wanting to renew the squad for the next manager to come in.  FSG arent going to spend hundreds of millions of pounds bringing in new players only for the new manager to rip up the template and start over.  Thats why I think its more likely that Pep is our next manager.  Hell be able to step right in, with the same players, playing the same style as Klopp does. 
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
You dodged a bullet mate, imagine how grim it would have been to have years under a woefully unqualified, snivelly remnant of the 90s who's only tactical nouse was essentially 'what would Ferguson have done 20 years ago?'. We'd have had a field day with that though so probably best it didn't happe.....

:D
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
It isn't just Liverpool though as well as having a win and two draws in their last three against us they have beaten City and drew two of the last three against Chelsea. In all of those games they have been up against much better players but tactically they have found a way to get results.

Yeah, but it doesn't matter if they keep dropping points to teams they should be beating. Football is a results business ultimately, and every fan wants to see their club winning.

To do that whilst playing attractive football speaks volumes for Potter's tactical nous. Potter's teams are very well coached and above all are very tactically flexible and able to change formation in-game.

Ole could change formations in game. If you substitute a forward for a midfielder or a defender for a midfielder, it's an in game change in formation, what is so great about that? Any manager worth his salt can do that. As I said, you said 'to do that' while playing attractive football, while you ignore the other side of it - despite playing attractive football, they are unable to consistently beat the teams they should be beating, otherwise they'd be well up in the table. 

Immediately after drawing against us, they drew at Home to Newcastle, one of the worst sides in the League this season. That's their problem. Do you know that they are now without a single win in 10 PL games? I mean, a manager struggling to win a single game in 10 games will never again be rated as high as Potter is right now, and bizarrely, during that winless streak as well.

As for Brighton between 82-83 and 17-18 they have were in the 2nd or 3rd tier of English football. So to be on their 5th season of Premier League football and in mid table is a really good achievement.

What significance does that have with Potter? Potter did not bring them up from 2nd or 3rd tier to PL, did he? His predecessor got them promoted, finished 15th and finished 17th (Potter was appointed in the last month) and then Potter got them to finish 15th and 16th in the next two seasons. I didn't see any massive improvement there in those two years. They've definitely improved this year, but then again every position from 7th below is up for grabs (as I think us, City, Chelsea, West Ham, United and Arsenal should take those places). Who knows where they will finish? Yes, if they finish above 15th, they would've improved, but you're evaluating 3 years of attempting to improve vs another who has had 5 games to manage in the PL. Potter is a good manager, and as much as Gerrard is an unknown at this level (PL level) at this point of time, he may become way better than Potter or he may fizzle out. There is no way anybody, and I mean anybody knows Gerrard's ceiling as a manager to comment on it right now.

All those comments of I'll take him for LFC or I won't take him for LFC or I will take him after x years are all bizarre suggestions at this point of time. I want Klopp to sign another contract, just one more if he wants, and I want it more than anything. After that, who knows what may or may not happen?

Gerrard has had a good start as a manager but is yet to show the kind of tactical nous that Potter has shown throughout his coaching career. Hopefully Stevie can change that.

How?

Yes, Gerrard is a newbie to the Premier League.

But, Let's not pretend that Gerrard has done nothing so far in management.

1) He took Rangers from finishing 3rd in the table, below Aberdeen to finishing 1st unbeaten which was their first title in 10 years, scoring 92 goals and conceding just 13 goals in the league.

2) Rangers were without a single win against Celtic in 10 Head to Head League games previously with 8 of them being losses for Rangers including a 5-0 thrashing by Celtic, before Gerrard got them their win against Celtic in his 1st season itself.

3) That game signaled the start of a remarkable turnaround in Head to Head League games, it then read Rangers 7 Wins, Celtic 2 Wins, 1 Draw.

4) He has navigated through several European rounds (Some people say that the Scottish League is Championship level or below). In his first season, he navigated Rangers through 4 Qualifying rounds, one of their opponents was Maribor, who played in the Champions League in the previous season (in our group). They finished 3rd in the Group Stage in a group that includes Villareal (current Europa League Holders and in the CL now) and Spartak Moscow (played in the CL previous season - coincidentally in our group again).

In the next season, he got them through 4 Qualifying rounds again and then they finished 2nd in their Group, only behind Porto (who are a regular CL side mostly). In fact, they drew away at Porto and then beat them Home. They also got through Braga in the RO32 and only lost to a way superior side in Bayer Leverkusen in the RO16.

In the next season, they only had 3 rounds to navigate to Qualify, which they got through and then finished Top of the group that included Benfica (who are now in the CL RO16). In fact, they were unbeaten in the Group Stages. Then, they beat Antwerp in RO32 and lost to Slavia Prague in RO16.

I think tactics against these European teams, travelling to different countries, tough Away games, going through so many knockout qualifying games, and then Group Stages against sides who make it every now and then to the Champions League and reaching the RO16 in the Europa League is operating at a level Potter has never even known.

All of which are bigger improvements than what Potter has made to Brighton until last year, finishing 16th last season in the Premier League, similar to how they finished 15th Premier League, guess what? 3 years ago under Hughton.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
The problem is... none of this changes the fact your original post was wrong. The praise was in no  way due to the game against us, it may have added to it somewhat but the praise was there before, you made out that game alone was where any positive review from fans stemmed from which is extremely far from the truth

The problem is.... It doesn't matter when the praise arose. It matters whether the exaggerated praise is warranted or not. See my other points/recent post.

And I've already acknowledged he's a good manager.

If you're going to ignore a whole lot of points, due to a detail that may have been right or wrong, but largely insignificant to the objective of the discussion, then you're probably not up for a discussion, but are looking to win an argument.

In that case, no thanks, I don't want to get pulled into that, You win!
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Yeah, but it doesn't matter if they keep dropping points to teams they should be beating. Football is a results business ultimately, and every fan wants to see their club winning.

Ole could change formations in game. If you substitute a forward for a midfielder or a defender for a midfielder, it's an in game change in formation, what is so great about that? Any manager worth his salt can do that. As I said, you said 'to do that' while playing attractive football, while you ignore the other side of it - despite playing attractive football, they are unable to consistently beat the teams they should be beating, otherwise they'd be well up in the table. 

Immediately after drawing against us, they drew at Home to Newcastle, one of the worst sides in the League this season. That's their problem. Do you know that they are now without a single win in 10 PL games? I mean, a manager struggling to win a single game in 10 games will never again be rated as high as Potter is right now, and bizarrely, during that winless streak as well.

What significance does that have with Potter? Potter did not bring them up from 2nd or 3rd tier to PL, did he? His predecessor got them promoted, finished 15th and finished 17th (Potter was appointed in the last month) and then Potter got them to finish 15th and 16th in the next two seasons. I didn't see any massive improvement there in those two years. They've definitely improved this year, but then again every position from 7th below is up for grabs (as I think us, City, Chelsea, West Ham, United and Arsenal should take those places). Who knows where they will finish? Yes, if they finish above 15th, they would've improved, but you're evaluating 3 years of attempting to improve vs another who has had 5 games to manage in the PL. Potter is a good manager, and as much as Gerrard is an unknown at this level (PL level) at this point of time, he may become way better than Potter or he may fizzle out. There is no way anybody, and I mean anybody knows Gerrard's ceiling as a manager to comment on it right now.

All those comments of I'll take him for LFC or I won't take him for LFC or I will take him after x years are all bizarre suggestions at this point of time. I want Klopp to sign another contract, just one more if he wants, and I want it more than anything. After that, who knows what may or may not happen?

How?

Yes, Gerrard is a newbie to the Premier League.

But, Let's not pretend that Gerrard has done nothing so far in management.

1) He took Rangers from finishing 3rd in the table, below Aberdeen to finishing 1st unbeaten which was their first title in 10 years, scoring 92 goals and conceding just 13 goals in the league.

2) Rangers were without a single win against Celtic in 10 Head to Head League games previously with 8 of them being losses for Rangers including a 5-0 thrashing by Celtic, before Gerrard got them their win against Celtic in his 1st season itself.

3) That game signaled the start of a remarkable turnaround in Head to Head League games, it then read Rangers 7 Wins, Celtic 2 Wins, 1 Draw.

4) He has navigated through several European rounds (Some people say that the Scottish League is Championship level or below). In his first season, he navigated Rangers through 4 Qualifying rounds, one of their opponents was Maribor, who played in the Champions League in the previous season (in our group). They finished 3rd in the Group Stage in a group that includes Villareal (current Europa League Holders and in the CL now) and Spartak Moscow (played in the CL previous season - coincidentally in our group again).

In the next season, he got them through 4 Qualifying rounds again and then they finished 2nd in their Group, only behind Porto (who are a regular CL side mostly). In fact, they drew away at Porto and then beat them Home. They also got through Braga in the RO32 and only lost to a way superior side in Bayer Leverkusen in the RO16.

In the next season, they only had 3 rounds to navigate to Qualify, which they got through and then finished Top of the group that included Benfica (who are now in the CL RO16). In fact, they were unbeaten in the Group Stages. Then, they beat Antwerp in RO32 and lost to Slavia Prague in RO16.

I think tactics against these European teams, travelling to different countries, tough Away games, going through so many knockout qualifying games, and then Group Stages against sides who make it every now and then to the Champions League and reaching the RO16 in the Europa League is operating at a level Potter has never even known.

All of which are bigger improvements than what Potter has made to Brighton until last year, finishing 16th last season in the Premier League, similar to how they finished 15th Premier League, guess what? 3 years ago under Hughton.

I watch plenty of Scottish football, and I can say a lot of Rangers performances in Europe were mighty impressive under Gerrard. Okay, it wasn't top tier European opposition but it was often teams of similar, or even better, quality than Rangers. Certainly from better leagues I'd say.

One thing that separates Gerrard from all the other useless cheerleader ex-player managers (Solksjaer, Lampard) is that he is able to pick a quality backroom staff. I'm not quite sure what Gary Mac brings but taking the likes of Michael Beale from the youth academy here to become first team coach was inspired. Add in more highly qualified coaches and Gerrard is someone who has the humility to delegate responsibilties to those who know better. He's very much a hands off manager delegating power to those who have the expertise.

Tactically, I'm hopeless, so my observations are pretty poor regarding in-game management etc but he must be doing something right to make a good stab at some of these difficult matches that he has succeeded in.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
wow - this thread has taken on a life of its own
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
What game are you talking about. The 2-2 this season when they won at Anfield last season or the game at the Amex last season when they were the better side. Potter has given us huge problems over the last couple of seasons. Significantly he has done that by being progressive and playing good football.

So I think it is a bit daft to say that people are rating Potter on one game. Taking Ostertund from the 4th tier of Swedish football to the Europa League was an incredible achievement.   

Never in a million years thought i'd agree with Al on something!
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
I watch plenty of Scottish football, and I can say a lot of Rangers performances in Europe were mighty impressive under Gerrard. Okay, it wasn't top tier European opposition but it was often teams of similar, or even better, quality than Rangers. Certainly from better leagues I'd say.

One thing that separates Gerrard from all the other useless cheerleader ex-player managers (Solksjaer, Lampard) is that he is able to pick a quality backroom staff. I'm not quite sure what Gary Mac brings but taking the likes of Michael Beale from the youth academy here to become first team coach was inspired. Add in more highly qualified coaches and Gerrard is someone who has the humility to delegate responsibilties to those who know better. He's very much a hands off manager delegating power to those who have the expertise.

Tactically, I'm hopeless, so my observations are pretty poor regarding in-game management etc but he must be doing something right to make a good stab at some of these difficult matches that he has succeeded in.

This is a great point and is something which Klopp (with no intention of comparing, just their opinions in terms of support staff) also believes in. Klopp has always recognized the help he needs and he hasn't stopped to bring in someone who he believes will help the team.

Gary Mac and Beale should be fantastic members of coaching staff, and since they've all made their move together between clubs, it shows how much they've bought into one another. Not sure, how long they will remain together as part of the same coaching staff with Gerrard (in terms of years or different clubs), but so far, it is clear that they've all had their share of contribution along with Gerrard.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
The end of the Benitez era did some weird things to our fanbase, or at least the online version of it. Gerrard and Carragher routinely get shit thrown at them, men who gave absolutely everything for the club for the entirety of their careers. There's a desperation to constantly downplay the chance that he could ever be our manager- it's not newsworthy to say "he has to prove himself first", of course he has to prove himself. Pretty much everything he's done in his short managerial career so far has been positive. I don't understand the mindset of any Liverpool fan that doesn't, deep down, dream of seeing him come back and be successful as a manager. But there's 100% a section of our fans who are waiting for him to fail. And I can only assume it's because he once didn't have the closest relationship with the current Everton manager.

Not sure why you brought Carra into this, the reason he gets shit thrown at him these days is purely due to his ongoing media career and the excessive need he seems to have to try not to be positive about our side, even when we so clearly deserve it and he's sitting next to man united cheerleader Neville, who has no such restrictions on his former alleagiances.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
to have joined up here in 2011 and now find myself in a complete role reversal from where both clubs were.. he will go someday boys  ;D

In our case, managerial greats come along, sometimes even one after the next, unlike your lot who have only had two good managers in their entire history.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
During his early playing career Gary Mac was brought to Liverpool by Gerrard's agent as a mentor they have been close ever since.

Gerrard's agent was in charge of transfers for Liverpool at that stage of Gerrard's career?
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Great to see him start so well at Villa. He's a good manager with great coaching staff around him. He's got Villa solid, while making use of the talents around the club. Villa have talented players in every position and should be challenging for Europe, if they don't sell and build on what they have.

He turned round Rangers from a laughing stock to a respected Europa League side that could hold their own. Keeping tight in the back, and letting the midfield and attack have freedom in 1v1 situations. McGinn/ Luiz/ Ramsey is a proper Gerrard midfield. They can progress with the ball, and run all day.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Probably not a better manager for Jacob Ramsey to have than Gerrard. Kid is some talent.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Probably not a better manager for Jacob Ramsey to have than Gerrard. Kid is some talent.

Yeah he does look very promising.  Good engine and technique in the middle of the park.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Probably not a better manager for Jacob Ramsey to have than Gerrard. Kid is some talent.

Great interview with him after the game.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Cracking start for him so far, Norwich are crap but was interesting to see with how they'd deal with being big favs, was his first real "got to beat them" game he's had so far and they dominated and were pretty comfortable. They could really do with Bailey or Traore coming back and giving them something in attack though, it's not really balanced well at all, not Stevie's fault as this is the squad he's been given but a past it Ashley Young up there or one of Watkins, Ings going wider doesn't really work too well.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
9th now. Some start Stevie has made.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Probably not a better manager for Jacob Ramsey to have than Gerrard. Kid is some talent.

Villa have got a phenomenal group of young players coming through.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Impressive again tonight.....the Huyton lad's got it...no two ways abar it
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Impressive again tonight.....the Huyton lad's got it...no two ways abar it

Yep results wise he has done absolutely everything that could be asked of him.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Yep results wise he has done absolutely everything that could be asked of him.

The only league games he hasnt won were at Anfield and against City. Id say thats pretty much maximum points given they were being talked about for relegation.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
The only league games he hasnt won were at Anfield and against City. Id say thats pretty much maximum points given they were being talked about for relegation.

And considering hes taken over a team who had lost five in a row. Its a phenomenal start.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
Won what he could won, and the ones he couldn't (us and city), he lost with dignity. You can try to play like Bielsa or Farke but you will get twatted.
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
If Rangers win the title, will be entitled to a medal?
