« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch  (Read 93038 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,049
  • JFT 97
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 01:17:14 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:06:59 am
2 of their central midfielders were on our full backs. I'm not sure you even watched the game. Ramsay and Young pressed Thiago and Fabinho. McGinn and Luiz were tasked to deal with the fb's. Nakamba was sat in front of Konsa and Mings.

and this is smart because it meant Ramsay and Young wouldn't be knackered chasing our full backs and could contribute going the other way from positions higher up as Fabinho and Thiago don't venture as far forward as our full backs. Of course what Fabinho and Thiago did well was they pushed up higher.

The tactical setup by Villa was smart. Especially for a manager in his 5th or 6th game against the best team in Europe.

If the tactical setup was smart please explain how Robbo had the freedom of the left flank. Robbo had 107 touches and played 4 key passes. He got in on the left time and time again. If you are looking at creativity from Liverpool then you need to stop the full backs, stop Virgil going long and look to prevent Matip bringing the ball out.

Villa failed on all three counts. As I said Robbo had 107 touches the most by any player on either side, Virgil hit 11 successful long passes and Matip walked through their team time and time again.

You could perhaps forgive that if their 4-3-2-1 formation meant they created chances but they didn't. They had no shots on target and an xG of 0.14. You said McGinn and Luiz were tasked with dealing with the full backs. Well that is half true. They played in the wider positions of a midfield three but they certainly were not marking the full backs or even the half spaces.

All that happened was that they trundled out to face up the full backs after they had got on the ball. It was bizarre as you say Young and Ramsey pressed Fabinho and Thiago but that was pointless. They pressed our double pivot but that just meant they could only press one centre back at a time and left the full backs open. So if Watkins pressed Matip he just gave it to Virgil who pinged it out to the full backs, if he pressed Virgil he just gave it to Joel who was free to run with the ball.

A good comparison is the game against Wolves who were similarly negative. If you are going to concede possession then the key is who you allow to get on the ball. Against wolves the players allowed the most touches were Thiago, Matip and VVD. Villa's tactics meant that became Robbo, Thiago and Trent.

Here is a really good analysis of Gerrards tactics.

https://theanalyst.com/eu/2021/12/the-tactics-behind-aston-villas-resurgence-under-steven-gerrard/
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,368
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 03:39:35 pm »
He set his team up in the right way yesterday and looks - after a good start at Rangers and Villa - like he'll go on to have a good managerial career. Comes across really well too.
Logged

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,682
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 03:41:49 pm »
How can you say he set his team up the right way when they lost? Genuinely dont really get it, you dont get extra brownie points for only losing by one goal. West Ham, Brighton and Brentford have all taken points off us this season so Im pretty loathe to praise someone parking a bus and then losing the game
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 04:13:52 pm »
I
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 03:41:49 pm
How can you say he set his team up the right way when they lost? Genuinely dont really get it, you dont get extra brownie points for only losing by one goal. West Ham, Brighton and Brentford have all taken points off us this season so Im pretty loathe to praise someone parking a bus and then losing the game

It's more a recognition of what he's trying to do rather than praise,  considering his circumstances,  for me.   West Ham,  Brighton and Brentford have had good managers drill their tactics over seasons, years.  That reaction time is right down,  cohesion for movements as best as they can make it.

Both Gerrard and Howe took over their teams in early November.  As evinced just now,  Newcastle are still a mess defensively,  no real coordination on playing offside for the 2nd goal,  when to drop (right centre back)  for the fourth.  Villa have a better grip on these things,  while it's still early.

As thejbs said earlier,  it wasn't a perfect defensive performance that kept it to a goal, sure.  We had good chances,   but the early signs are good when it comes to aspects of the organisation.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,344
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 04:21:13 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 03:41:49 pm
How can you say he set his team up the right way when they lost? Genuinely dont really get it, you dont get extra brownie points for only losing by one goal. West Ham, Brighton and Brentford have all taken points off us this season so Im pretty loathe to praise someone parking a bus and then losing the game

Not to mention that if the ref had made the correct decisions in the first half we would have been well ahead and probably gone on and got another 3+ goals victory too.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,881
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 04:28:35 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:13:52 pm
I
It's more a recognition of what he's trying to do rather than praise,  considering his circumstances,  for me.   West Ham,  Brighton and Brentford have had good managers drill their tactics over seasons, years.  That reaction time is right down,  cohesion for movements as best as they can make it.

Both Gerrard and Howe took over their teams in early November.  As evinced just now,  Newcastle are still a mess defensively,  no real coordination on playing offside for the 2nd goal,  when to drop (right centre back)  for the fourth.  Villa have a better grip on these things,  while it's still early.

As thejbs said earlier,  it wasn't a perfect defensive performance that kept it to a goal, sure.  We had good chances,   but the early signs are good when it comes to aspects of the organisation.

We played for 75 minutes against Brighton with Jones, Ox and Hendo in midfield; Brighton wouldn't have been bossing the middle of the park the way they did with Fabinho and Thiago in there.

Despite that we went 3-0 up against Brighton before VAR got their lines out which was the turning point.

I wouldn't say Gerrard got it right or wrong yesterday, but his approach nearly got them a point at Anfield.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,495
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 04:39:49 pm »
Genuinely have no clue how people have strong opinions on him as a manager positively or negatively at the top level
Hes 5 games in  who the fuck knows what level hes at or will end up being at 
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,466
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 04:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:17:14 pm
If the tactical setup was smart please explain how Robbo had the freedom of the left flank. Robbo had 107 touches and played 4 key passes. He got in on the left time and time again. If you are looking at creativity from Liverpool then you need to stop the full backs, stop Virgil going long and look to prevent Matip bringing the ball out.

Villa failed on all three counts. As I said Robbo had 107 touches the most by any player on either side, Virgil hit 11 successful long passes and Matip walked through their team time and time again.

You could perhaps forgive that if their 4-3-2-1 formation meant they created chances but they didn't. They had no shots on target and an xG of 0.14. You said McGinn and Luiz were tasked with dealing with the full backs. Well that is half true. They played in the wider positions of a midfield three but they certainly were not marking the full backs or even the half spaces.

All that happened was that they trundled out to face up the full backs after they had got on the ball. It was bizarre as you say Young and Ramsey pressed Fabinho and Thiago but that was pointless. They pressed our double pivot but that just meant they could only press one centre back at a time and left the full backs open. So if Watkins pressed Matip he just gave it to Virgil who pinged it out to the full backs, if he pressed Virgil he just gave it to Joel who was free to run with the ball.

A good comparison is the game against Wolves who were similarly negative. If you are going to concede possession then the key is who you allow to get on the ball. Against wolves the players allowed the most touches were Thiago, Matip and VVD. Villa's tactics meant that became Robbo, Thiago and Trent.

Here is a really good analysis of Gerrards tactics.

https://theanalyst.com/eu/2021/12/the-tactics-behind-aston-villas-resurgence-under-steven-gerrard/

fair enough Al.

and Lobo i think its more circumstance - those 3 teams you mention have long term managers that have imprinted their style on their teams. Stevie has had 5 games, its early, he's not signed anyone. he lost by 1 goal to both City and us and won the rest.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 04:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:49:24 pm
Formed a strong bond with the fans (to the point they were very let down he left).

A big team spirit as well.

One example was the celebration on the pitch after a win at Celtic Park:


In terms of his interviews, he's got the knack of just saying the right things.

Interesting. Cheers for the info. Its probably just the timing of this debate thats not doing him any favours in some peoples eyes. Its tough to think of anyone following jurgen.
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 05:05:36 pm »
Looks like there could be a covid outbreak there now as well..
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,539
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 08:18:35 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm
I didn't expect Gerrard to be open, the squad is inferior and they have to play to there strengths. However I don't really believe they attempted that, time wasting isn't a strength, any team can employ that effectively. Any team can dive, any team can be late with tackles and that comes from the manager. Our manager believes in playing fairer, others don't.

You can be defensive and not be shithouses at the same time.

Yeah, but, no ,but, yeah but...wool
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,539
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 09:12:52 pm »
I dunno yer know. There is an element in RAWK  of what I'm feeling in reading some posts, particularly but not exclusively, in this thread that really highlights those who are Liverpool FC fans but who want to take this club away from its scouse roots and make it more 'cosmopolitan.' Steven Gerrard is a scouse legend. He is trying to make his way in management to achieve his ultimate aim of taking charge of this most famous club, the club he adores. To ridicule and doubt him after 5 games in charge of a mid table club, in which his team has lost to only City and us, is nothing short of vindictive and shows their true colours.

Jurgen Klopp, alongside Shankly, Bob and Kenny, have shaped this club in the image of this great City. We haven't copied anybody. We are unique. I've watched this club in Europe and at home over too many decades I care to remember to understand what we are about. We never give in. We never kowtow. We never listen to the white noise that surrounds us. We never admit defeat till the final whistle blows. That's scouse! That's embedded in our psyche as it is in our team. We face adversity and ignorance full on. We welcome it. 'Say it to my face, knobhead.'

Those who wish to subvert that from the comfort of their armchair, I say this to you; beg, steal or borrow a ticket, spend some time in our glorious City, amongst our match going fans, then you will understand, we are not United, we are not City, we are not Chelsea. This City we love, this club we support, will never allow you to take it away from us. Say what you like on football forums, on facebook, on Insta, we don't give a fuck. Steven Gerrard will be the next manager of Liverpool. He will not be such just because he is a scouse legend, he will not be there through sentimentality because he wouldn't take the job on that basis because he's scouse and he loves the club. He will be the next manager of Liverpool because he's earned it. He's gonna earn his stripes. Give him a fucking chance, eh? He will take over the mantle of the great Liverpool managers we have had in our gloriest past. To those of you that cannot fathom that or not want that to happen, what the fuck are you doing supporting us? You are no use to this club, in fact, you are the fucking enemy. We are scouse but you can be a wool and understand that, even embrace it, as most of our support do. You don't have to be scouse to support our club but you do have to be scouse in mind. My 16 year old son is a country bumpkin but when it comes to supporting Liverpool, he is a pure Wavertree, lad.

Unlucky yesterday, Steven, we saw what you were trying to do with a team of donkeys. We wish you well. Learn from yesterday and come out swinging in your next game. Up the reds
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 10:36:00 pm »
Ive no issues with the way Aston Villa played yesterday, they came to be solid and to totally frustrate us by time wasting etc and to some degree they did and did very well. That it lasted 60 odd mins is fair play in some ways.
What I take issue with is the referee; who was utterly atrocious. The goalkeeper in the first half was taking an age in any goal kick. The Ref should have gotten a grip of that early doors in that half. Not let it fester and continue and the fact it took him 50+mins before having a word was a complete joke. Stronger refereeing in this game was needed and it was sorely lacking. That is what I take issue with the most about the game.

As for Steven Gerrard the manager; hes cutting his teeth in this league which is by far one of the most competitive and with a team that hes had to inherit so hes going to need time to adjust and put his stamp on it and once he does then itll be interesting to see what he does. Its a good move for him though, nice side with some quality in the side and prob more so if he decides to venture out with Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins as an attacking duo or whatever once Danny gets back to full fitness.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,680
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 11:42:54 pm »
I do wish the media would stop asking Klopp questions about Gerrard. Klopp won our first league title in 30 years, won our 6th European Cup and has turned the club around. We play the best football Ive seen from us since the 80s, even better really. The press can fuck off with the narrative that Gerrard is the manager-in-waiting. Its disrespectful to Klopp. Id rather we extended Klopps contract.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,662
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 11:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:42:54 pm
I do wish the media would stop asking Klopp questions about Gerrard. Klopp won our first league title in 30 years, won our 6th European Cup and has turned the club around. We play the best football Ive seen from us since the 80s, even better really. The press can fuck off with the narrative that Gerrard is the manager-in-waiting. Its disrespectful to Klopp. Id rather we extended Klopps contract.
Couldn't agree more. It was exhausting this weekend and will be again when we go to Villa Park.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,680
Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 11:49:27 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 11:44:06 pm
Couldn't agree more. It was exhausting this weekend and will be again when we go to Villa Park.

Also, it wasnt just the first league title in 30 years, it was our first premier league title, which was a massive albatross that clearly affected our performances in 2009 and 2014, for example, as we were fighting for the title. He took us from a team who lost 6-1 to Stoke to arguably one of the best club sides to exist. Gerrard is a legend as a player and captain, but he cant be mentioned alongside Klopp as a manager just yet. I really hope it doesnt influence his decision whether to stay after 2024.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 