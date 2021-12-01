I dunno yer know. There is an element in RAWK of what I'm feeling in reading some posts, particularly but not exclusively, in this thread that really highlights those who are Liverpool FC fans but who want to take this club away from its scouse roots and make it more 'cosmopolitan.' Steven Gerrard is a scouse legend. He is trying to make his way in management to achieve his ultimate aim of taking charge of this most famous club, the club he adores. To ridicule and doubt him after 5 games in charge of a mid table club, in which his team has lost to only City and us, is nothing short of vindictive and shows their true colours.



Jurgen Klopp, alongside Shankly, Bob and Kenny, have shaped this club in the image of this great City. We haven't copied anybody. We are unique. I've watched this club in Europe and at home over too many decades I care to remember to understand what we are about. We never give in. We never kowtow. We never listen to the white noise that surrounds us. We never admit defeat till the final whistle blows. That's scouse! That's embedded in our psyche as it is in our team. We face adversity and ignorance full on. We welcome it. 'Say it to my face, knobhead.'



Those who wish to subvert that from the comfort of their armchair, I say this to you; beg, steal or borrow a ticket, spend some time in our glorious City, amongst our match going fans, then you will understand, we are not United, we are not City, we are not Chelsea. This City we love, this club we support, will never allow you to take it away from us. Say what you like on football forums, on facebook, on Insta, we don't give a fuck. Steven Gerrard will be the next manager of Liverpool. He will not be such just because he is a scouse legend, he will not be there through sentimentality because he wouldn't take the job on that basis because he's scouse and he loves the club. He will be the next manager of Liverpool because he's earned it. He's gonna earn his stripes. Give him a fucking chance, eh? He will take over the mantle of the great Liverpool managers we have had in our gloriest past. To those of you that cannot fathom that or not want that to happen, what the fuck are you doing supporting us? You are no use to this club, in fact, you are the fucking enemy. We are scouse but you can be a wool and understand that, even embrace it, as most of our support do. You don't have to be scouse to support our club but you do have to be scouse in mind. My 16 year old son is a country bumpkin but when it comes to supporting Liverpool, he is a pure Wavertree, lad.



Unlucky yesterday, Steven, we saw what you were trying to do with a team of donkeys. We wish you well. Learn from yesterday and come out swinging in your next game. Up the reds

