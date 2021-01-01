Please explain what a managers past allegiances or wanting him to do well has to do with discussing how he sets his team up tactically ?



Forget who the manager is I thought Villa's tactics were a bit bizarre today. It was for me just a generic defensive setup that took very little account of how we play or the fact that we didn't have a central forward today. It was if they had never seen us play before.



Cash and Target just tucked in and went man to man on Mo and Sadio and they just left Trent and especially Robbo as free men. They concentrated on trying to stop our CM's especially Thiago from getting on the ball. Anyone who has seen us play knows that the creativity comes from the full backs but their midfield was narrow. The number of times Virgil was allowed to ping the ball out wide or Joel was allowed to stroll out with the ball was crazy.



Then when we scored with 25 minutes to go they played with no discipline and just emptied the midfield time and time again.



Do you you think they were good tactically today ?



I thought they were very good tactically, to be honest. You say that our creativity comes from the full backs, but I would argue that there has been an evolution in our play which has meant more of the definitive aspects of our build-up has been achieved through the movement and decision-making of our midfielders, so it did make sense to try and stop Thiago from getting on to the ball as easily while also trying to prevent Henderson creating overloads on what is a frightening right-hand side. Losing 1-0 because of a penalty at Anfield is probably the most acceptable defeat a newly-appointed manager of Aston Villa could hope for.