Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch

Guz-kop

Reply #1360 on: Today at 01:52:41 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm
I didn't expect Gerrard to be open, the squad is inferior and they have to play to there strengths. However I don't really believe they attempted that, time wasting isn't a strength, any team can employ that effectively. Any team can dive, any team can be late with tackles and that comes from the manager. Our manager believes in playing fairer, others don't.

You can be defensive and not be shithouses at the same time.

The most shithouse team I've seen at Anfield was Rafa's Valencia. So I'm not sure it always reflects the manager as a trained method
Chakan

Reply #1361 on: Today at 02:02:20 am
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 01:52:41 am
The most shithouse team I've seen at Anfield was Rafa's Valencia. So I'm not sure it always reflects the manager as a trained method

Worse than Atletico? Surely not.
scatman

Reply #1362 on: Today at 02:06:59 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:06:56 am
I don't have a problem with them being narrow at the back. If you do that though, then you need Young and Ramsey to track back and stop Trent and Robbo. They didn't they just tried to stifle central midfield. Robbo got at Cash time and time again.

As for the score line, personally I think not giving a couple of stonewall penalties and us being wasteful on the counter had more to do with the score line than Villa's tactics.   
2 of their central midfielders were on our full backs. I'm not sure you even watched the game. Ramsay and Young pressed Thiago and Fabinho. McGinn and Luiz were tasked to deal with the fb's. Nakamba was sat in front of Konsa and Mings.

and this is smart because it meant Ramsay and Young wouldn't be knackered chasing our full backs and could contribute going the other way from positions higher up as Fabinho and Thiago don't venture as far forward as our full backs. Of course what Fabinho and Thiago did well was they pushed up higher.

The tactical setup by Villa was smart. Especially for a manager in his 5th or 6th game against the best team in Europe.
Dim Glas@xmas

Reply #1363 on: Today at 02:18:12 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:17:18 am
Potter has been at Brighton for 2 and a half years. Stevie has been at Villa for 4 games before today.

People on here would react with more enthusiasm if Lucas Leiva was linked with the Liverpool managers job than they would with Gerrard. I genuinely think there's people here who'd rather Benitez did well at Everton than Gerrard do well with Villa. Singing "Rafa's at the wheel" after we beat his Everton team was supposedly bang out of order but ruling Gerrard out of ever being our manager based on today is fair game.

The end of the Benitez era did some weird things to our fanbase, or at least the online version of it. Gerrard and Carragher routinely get shit thrown at them, men who gave absolutely everything for the club for the entirety of their careers. There's a desperation to constantly downplay the chance that he could ever be our manager- it's not newsworthy to say "he has to prove himself first", of course he has to prove himself. Pretty much everything he's done in his short managerial career so far has been positive. I don't understand the mindset of any Liverpool fan that doesn't, deep down, dream of seeing him come back and be successful as a manager. But there's 100% a section of our fans who are waiting for him to fail. And I can only assume it's because he once didn't have the closest relationship with the current Everton manager.

well that post ended weirdly!

Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:02:20 am
Worse than Atletico? Surely not.

Nowhere near as bad.

All Spanish teams tend to be high on shithousery. No one comes close to Simeones cowards.

 
