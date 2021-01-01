« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch  (Read 88888 times)

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 04:59:24 pm »
Ha take that.

Looked like just another middling English-style manager to me.

Then again, to be fair, he's young and very inexperienced.


Wish we'd twatted them a bit more than that though.
Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 05:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 04:59:24 pm
Ha take that.

Looked like just another middling English-style manager to me.

Then again, to be fair, he's young and very inexperienced.

He was also up against one of the best sides in the world with a pretty mediocre squad which he's not even had a transfer window with yet.
Offline tubby pls.

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 05:03:58 pm »
Yeah I dunno what anyone was expecting him to do, 5 games into a new job.  Come here and play expansive football?  He would've been insane to set them up any other way than how they played today.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 05:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Today at 05:00:19 pm
He was also up against one of the best sides in the world with a pretty mediocre squad which he's not even had a transfer window with yet.

Had the ref on his side most of the game though :)
Online Red Berry

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 05:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 05:04:27 pm
Had the ref on his side most of the game though :)

Tbf, having played for us he's not used to that.
Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 05:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:07:20 pm
Tbf, having played for us he's not used to that.

 ;D

Good point. Hell be throughly confused by it!
Online jillc

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 05:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Today at 05:00:19 pm
He was also up against one of the best sides in the world with a pretty mediocre squad which he's not even had a transfer window with yet.

Villa have spent a lot of money on that squad, I don't think its a mediocre as people make out.
Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 05:16:00 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:12:31 pm
Villa have spent a lot of money on that squad, I don't think its a mediocre as people make out.

Its probably an upper mid-table squad, better than the likes of Everton, Leeds, Brighton, Wolves, but behind teaams like Leicester, Spurs, Arsenal.

Offline stevieG786

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 05:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 04:59:24 pm
Ha take that.

Looked like just another middling English-style manager to me.

Then again, to be fair, he's young and very inexperienced.


Wish we'd twatted them a bit more than that though.

What did you expect him to do? Hes playing the best team in world football at the fortress that is Anfield.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 05:19:48 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 05:17:41 pm
What did you expect him to do? Hes playing the best team in world football at the fortress that is Anfield.

Come out all guns blazing and lose 14-0
Online Red Berry

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 05:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 05:19:48 pm
Come out all guns blazing and lose 14-0

Well ex-mancs who become managers seem to love handing their old club points. Stevie should have followed Rafa's lead. ;)
Online Skeeve

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 05:48:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 05:03:58 pm
Yeah I dunno what anyone was expecting him to do, 5 games into a new job.  Come here and play expansive football?  He would've been insane to set them up any other way than how they played today.

One thing I would have expected from him would have been managing to avoid the bitter twat style of post-match comments, claims our penalty wasn't one and they should have had one, conveniently ignoring all the calls that went his way to enable the lead to only be a single goal in the first place.
Online jacobs chains

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 05:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 05:19:48 pm
Come out all guns blazing and lose 14-0
Exactly. Every player we have is better than every player have have but he hung on to a point for most of the match. He'll make his name against the teams at his level, not us.
Online jillc

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 05:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 05:16:00 pm
Its probably an upper mid-table squad, better than the likes of Everton, Leeds, Brighton, Wolves, but behind teaams like Leicester, Spurs, Arsenal.

Yes, I would agree with that assessment. It's early days on Steven as a manager, so let's see what he can do with this squad.
Online Gray Hamster

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 05:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:48:49 pm
One thing I would have expected from him would have been managing to avoid the bitter twat style of post-match comments, claims our penalty wasn't one and they should have had one, conveniently ignoring all the calls that went his way to enable the lead to only be a single goal in the first place.
Hes absolutely stuck between a rock and a hard place with any post match interview after playing liverpool.   Gotta show some degree of disconnection to appease
Online RedSince86

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 06:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 04:54:45 pm
Well hes certainly coached them to timewaste, shithouse and harass the referee to a high level.
Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 06:04:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:55:08 pm
Yes, I would agree with that assessment. It's early days on Steven as a manager, so let's see what he can do with this squad.

yeah indeed, reckon hell do well, theres an awful lot more there than Dean Smith had them producing, so every chance he will get them performing at a far higher level on a more consistant basis.

For now, I hope he Simeones his way through the match any time he meets another of the big boys  ;D
Online Darkness

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 06:04:16 pm »
Rafa will do the same when Everton come here yet get praised for it he can do no wrong even take the man utd job and people would support him on here, yet gerrard gets attacked makes no sense  ::)
Online Hazell

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 06:05:07 pm »
Did Rafa run over your cat or something or are you just a massive arse?
Online farawayred

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 06:07:43 pm »
I wish Stevie best of luck in his job, wish him to maul everyone but us if he can, but I hate his style. The contrast with ours is like comparing the philharmonic orchestra to a school performance.
Online Darkness

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 06:08:10 pm »
No, I just don't understand the double standards Everton were shithouses with dirty tackles when we played them yet people are moaning about Gerrard already and nitpicking him.
Online fucking baubles

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 06:08:28 pm »
Rafa did an interview the other week having a go at PS5 scalpers, I think thats why
Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 06:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 06:04:16 pm
Rafa will do the same when Everton come here yet get praised for it he can do no wrong even take the man utd job and people would support him on here, yet gerrard gets attacked makes no sense  ::)

whos attacking him?

Seen 2 people say that here today,

Criticising the time wasting and general snide of his team isnt a personal attack, it doesnt change his stature as a player. What do you want people to say, how wonderful it was to watch, and how well all be giddily cheering on his every move?
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 06:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 06:08:10 pm
No, I just don't understand the double standards Everton were shithouses with dirty tackles when we played them yet people are moaning about Gerrard already and nitpicking him.
Everton were/are shithouses with or without Rafa. They get slated here, and quite rightly too, for how they 'play' against us.

Today, I thought Villa were just another mid-table, bland team trying not to get embarrassed by a far superior team. What Everton and Villa lack, they feel the need to make up for in other ways. It's not pretty, but both managers are having to work with who/what they've got. Both Rafa and Gerrard are Liverpool legends, but I'm glad we left both with their tails between their legs.
Online Smellytrabs

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 06:14:15 pm »
Sean Dyche style football.
Online Hazell

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 06:14:50 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 06:08:28 pm
Rafa did an interview the other week having a go at PS5 scalpers, I think thats why

Also wears a mask when in public.
Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 06:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:05:07 pm
Did Rafa run over your cat or something or are you just a massive arse?
He's posted so much anti-Rafa shite in recent weeks it's looking suspicious.

As for Gerrard, nothing to really learn yet, no judgements to be made; it's still early days for him in this league
Online Darkness

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 06:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 06:14:00 pm
Everton were/are shithouses with or without Rafa. They get slated here, and quite rightly too, for how they 'play' against us.

Today, I thought Villa were just another mid-table, bland team trying not to get embarrassed by a far superior team. What Everton and Villa lack, they feel the need to make up for in other ways. It's not pretty, but both managers are having to work with who/what they've got. Both Rafa and Gerrard are Liverpool legends, but I'm glad we left both with their tails between their legs.
That's fair enough. I got a lot of respect for Rafa for all he did but I feel like he gets a free ride despite previously managing Chelsea and now Everton, yet Gerrard is way more scrutinized just seems bizarre how one man can do no wrong and the other is being criticized today after 5 games with his new club  ::) by some reds despite both being legends just does not seem fair.
Online Skeeve

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 06:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 05:56:09 pm
Hes absolutely stuck between a rock and a hard place with any post match interview after playing liverpool.   Gotta show some degree of disconnection to appease

He could have focused on the penalty he (wrongly) thinks his side should have got rather than trotting out that tired shite about our penalty, given how many clear shouts we'd already been denied by this ref.
Online Hazell

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 06:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 06:18:30 pm
He's posted so much anti-Rafa shite in recent weeks it's looking suspicious.

Yes, had noticed that too.

Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 06:18:30 pm
As for Gerrard, nothing to really learn yet, no judgements to be made; it's still early days for him in this league

Agreed, a lot of shithousery from Villa today (finding a lot of teams doing that these days against us) but when they tried to play football, they looked decent. Can't really judge Gerrard too much yet but it's been a solid start with some of his ideas already seeming to translate on the pitch, which is all you can ask for in reality.
Online Gray Hamster

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 06:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 06:10:17 pm
whos attacking him?

Seen 2 people say that here today,

Criticising the time wasting and general snide of his team isnt a personal attack, it doesnt change his stature as a player. What do you want people to say, how wonderful it was to watch, and how well all be giddily cheering on his every move?
Exactly, nobody is attacking him. Just a few on this forum sticking the head above the parapet suggesting that there are....which is annoying
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 06:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 06:18:32 pm
That's fair enough. I got a lot of respect for Rafa for all he did but I feel like he gets a free ride despite previously managing Chelsea and now Everton, yet Gerrard is way more scrutinized just seems bizarre how one man can do no wrong and the other is being criticized today after 5 games with his new club  ::) by some reds despite both being legends just does not seem fair.
One thing I feel doesn't help at all is the constant 'Gerrard as next Liverpool manager' hype in the media and around the game as a whole. It seems quite relentless.

The problem with that is it throws Gerrard, at the beginning of his managerial career, into sharp focus against what we have now. Thing is, for me, Klopp is the best manager in the world with one of the very best sides in world football. In comparison, anything Gerrard does with limited squads at much smaller clubs can look like shit on a stick in comparison. Rafa, on the other hand, is at the opposite end of his career, so no such comparisons are made.

For me, the whole Gerrard for LFC manager has as much credibility as Gary Neville for next Man United manager does at this moment in time. He may develop and mature into a fantastic manager, and I hope he does too, but the jury will be out on that for a good few years yet.

As I say, Rafa has been there and done it all. S. Gerrard is just starting out, so his progress will attract much more scrutiny.
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 06:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:22:20 pm
Yes, had noticed that too.

Agreed, a lot of shithousery from Villa today (finding a lot of teams doing that these days against us) but when they tried to play football, they looked decent. Can't really judge Gerrard too much yet but it's been a solid start with some of his ideas already seeming to translate on the pitch, which is all you can ask for in reality.

It's becoming a pattern, isn't it.

A number of sides have tried this on us in the hope of not getting battered, but have then looked better after going behind and actually playing football. Still lost though.  ;D
Online jillc

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1313 on: Today at 06:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 06:04:11 pm
yeah indeed, reckon hell do well, theres an awful lot more there than Dean Smith had them producing, so every chance he will get them performing at a far higher level on a more consistant basis.

For now, I hope he Simeones his way through the match any time he meets another of the big boys  ;D

That would indeed be welcomed.  ;D
Online On Axis

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1314 on: Today at 06:39:24 pm »
Online Brandy Mull of Kintyre

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1315 on: Today at 06:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 06:08:10 pm
No, I just don't understand the double standards Everton were shithouses with dirty tackles when we played them yet people are moaning about Gerrard already and nitpicking him.

Hasnt this fella been binned off yet? Then again they will only come back as Lightness or some other shit.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Stevie Gerrard - The Manager Watch
« Reply #1316 on: Today at 06:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 04:54:45 pm
Well hes certainly coached them to timewaste, shithouse and harass the referee to a high level.

Yep, Mings, Ashley Young, Martinez etc have never been known to do that till he got there.
