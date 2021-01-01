That's fair enough. I got a lot of respect for Rafa for all he did but I feel like he gets a free ride despite previously managing Chelsea and now Everton, yet Gerrard is way more scrutinized just seems bizarre how one man can do no wrong and the other is being criticized today after 5 games with his new club by some reds despite both being legends just does not seem fair.



One thing I feel doesn't help at all is the constant 'Gerrard as next Liverpool manager' hype in the media and around the game as a whole. It seems quite relentless.The problem with that is it throws Gerrard, at the beginning of his managerial career, into sharp focus against what we have now. Thing is, for me, Klopp is the best manager in the world with one of the very best sides in world football. In comparison, anything Gerrard does with limited squads at much smaller clubs can look like shit on a stick in comparison. Rafa, on the other hand, is at the opposite end of his career, so no such comparisons are made.For me, the whole Gerrard for LFC manager has as much credibility as Gary Neville for next Man United manager does at this moment in time. He may develop and mature into a fantastic manager, and I hope he does too, but the jury will be out on that for a good few years yet.As I say, Rafa has been there and done it all. S. Gerrard is just starting out, so his progress will attract much more scrutiny.