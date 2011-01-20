« previous next »
Reply #1240 on: December 6, 2021, 10:18:42 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December  6, 2021, 04:52:19 am
Oh, I'm calm.

Yeah, Rangers conceded only 13 goals in a whole League season, so yes they were defensively very god, but they weren't 'defensive'. They also scored 92 goals in the League which isn't talked about. They've scored goals in some tough European games as well for their level.

And his proposition only makes sense on the outside. If you really followed Gerrard's previous management tenure, which he did not (he just watched a few European games and a couple of games for Villa), then you would know that it is not true that his sides are that defensive. They are defensively good, but Rangers also played some good football within their limitations.

I'm not saying that Villa will play a swashbuckling style under him, they were in a row of 5 losses when he was appointed, and they have a bottom half level side. Watkins is good, Martinez is good, McGinn is decent, Bailey may be good, but isn't available a lot of time. That's it. The rest of the squad needs a lot of work. Also, they were leaking goals before him. Hence, it's understandable that he has come in and tried fixing the defense first. In fact, they kept City to around 1 xG - not many sides do that and still manage to score a goal. All these do not imply by themselves that he is a defensive coach, nor that he will be defensive when he makes the step up to a top team like what he is claiming (any team that is). 

My post clearly explains the absurdity of coming to such a conclusion having watched a handful of games under his management.

Agree with a lot of what you say about Stevie....but I'm not sure they have a bottom half level side. Martinez is a good keeper. Cash, Konsa, Targett, Mings and Hause are all decent PL defenders (to difference extents). Luiz and McGinn in particular are good midfielders and then they've got a good range attackers in Watkins, Ings, Buendia, Bailey, El Ghazi, Trezeguet and Traore. Its why I thought it was a smart move by him.

And absolutely nothing wrong whatsoever with a manager using tactics best suited to his players to get the best results. AGAIN its people having this idea that he's auditioning for the Liverpool job.
Reply #1241 on: December 6, 2021, 11:58:57 am
Quote from: Sangria on December  6, 2021, 10:10:43 am
Cash alone won't bring success.

Money dont make my world go round.
Reply #1242 on: December 6, 2021, 12:13:24 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on December  6, 2021, 10:18:42 am
Agree with a lot of what you say about Stevie....but I'm not sure they have a bottom half level side. Martinez is a good keeper. Cash, Konsa, Targett, Mings and Hause are all decent PL defenders (to difference extents). Luiz and McGinn in particular are good midfielders and then they've got a good range attackers in Watkins, Ings, Buendia, Bailey, El Ghazi, Trezeguet and Traore. Its why I thought it was a smart move by him.

And absolutely nothing wrong whatsoever with a manager using tactics best suited to his players to get the best results. AGAIN its people having this idea that he's auditioning for the Liverpool job.

I get what you're saying, but that same defense you mentioned was leaking goals left, right and center before Stevie went there. They are all limited on the ball and there was not one leader in that defense who could stabilize their defense when they were struggling, nor could they organize themselves. Not being good on the ball and still defending like that doesn't make them good players. They're looking okay now, because Stevie has come in and organized them.

I like McGinn, who has a good left foot, but Luiz isn't that good. Defensively he has done okay at times, but he has been slow on the ball often.

As for the attackers you mentioned, we all know about Ings' injury record. He is currently injured. Bailey is injured as well and has had a stop start at Villa. He is yet to settle, and has had work rate issues in his previous club, so who knows if he would settle at all? Buendia has not at all clicked for them and in the few games I watched, he tried to hold on to the ball too long and dribbled into blind alleys. Villa fans are extremely disappointed with him. He may or may not make it. Maybe Stevie can improve him, but so far, he's been poor. I agree with Traore, but he has been injured for about 2-3 months now. Trezeguet is just being back training after a serious injury and frankly, he is not even that good. I've liked El Ghazi, but for some reason he isn't starting recently. So, it's a bunch of so and so players with an iffy injury record. Watkins is the standout one.

If we're comparing teams, us, City and Chelsea are on a whole different league. Then there are Man United, Spurs and Arsenal, who clearly have better teams. West Ham and Leicester are much better too. That makes it 8 teams who are clearly better than Villa. For me, Wolves are a more settled and a better side as well. They finished 7th twice before last season and even though they finished below Villa last season, they have regrouped, have only conceded 13 goals this season so far. Players like Jimenez, Traore (however frustrating he is), Neves, Ait Nouri, Dendoncker, Neto, Podence, Semedo are all better than most of Villa's players. I consider Brighton better too. The likes of Lallana, Bissouma, Lamptey and Trossard are a level above anything Villa have got in outfield. There are many other decent footballers with them. They just lack a good finisher. Otherwise, they'd be up in the table with the chances they create. That makes it 10 sides who are better than Villa at the moment and with better teams.

Villa is in that bracket along with Everton, Palace, Southampton and Leeds, so it's not a far-fetched idea to think that their team has the talents of a bottom-half side. Only Brentford (who are over-achieving), Norwich and Burnley have clearly inferior sides than them. Newcastle are under-achieving, and Watford have a decent attack, they need to fix their defense which is horrible.

In short, they are in that bracket between the Top 10 sides and 3-4 poor sides in the league.

Reply #1243 on: December 6, 2021, 12:16:15 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on December  6, 2021, 04:55:46 am
I would say Cash is also good. Hes been their best player this season whenever Ive seen them.
I agree, he didn't have a good game yesterday,mind. Any other player could've dived when he fouled Harvey in the box.  But, he was one of their bright spots whole season.

Mings is quite overrated though, i don't know what he offers except physical presence and being threat in air.

McGinn got better and better every single match with Gerrard.

Maybe not popular opinion here but i think Ings transfer was so pointless for them.
Reply #1244 on: December 6, 2021, 12:19:32 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on December  6, 2021, 10:18:42 am
Agree with a lot of what you say about Stevie....but I'm not sure they have a bottom half level side. Martinez is a good keeper. Cash, Konsa, Targett, Mings and Hause are all decent PL defenders (to difference extents). Luiz and McGinn in particular are good midfielders and then they've got a good range attackers in Watkins, Ings, Buendia, Bailey, El Ghazi, Trezeguet and Traore. Its why I thought it was a smart move by him.

And absolutely nothing wrong whatsoever with a manager using tactics best suited to his players to get the best results. AGAIN its people having this idea that he's auditioning for the Liverpool job.

I think you'll find that most managers use tactics that they believe in rather then what's suited to their players at the top level.  There are several examples of this with Bielsa completely changing Leeds without changing many players right when he arrived as probably the easiest example to see.  Then you have Potter, Rodgers, etc who also have their favored tactics that they instill in their teams.

If Gerrard is going to employ more defensive tactics right from the beginning, that's fine, but that's also likely what he believes in and will stick with during his managerial career. 
Reply #1245 on: December 6, 2021, 12:19:51 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on December  6, 2021, 11:58:57 am
Money dont make my world go round.

Dalglish likes Money.
Reply #1246 on: December 6, 2021, 12:26:57 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on December  6, 2021, 12:16:15 pm
Mings is quite overrated though, i don't know what he offers except physical presence and being threat in air.

He's the only left footed CB for England, isn't he? Hence why he makes the national team squads.
Reply #1247 on: December 6, 2021, 12:38:48 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December  6, 2021, 12:19:32 pm
I think you'll find that most managers use tactics that they believe in rather then what's suited to their players at the top level.  There are several examples of this with Bielsa completely changing Leeds without changing many players right when he arrived as probably the easiest example to see.  Then you have Potter, Rodgers, etc who also have their favored tactics that they instill in their teams.

If Gerrard is going to employ more defensive tactics right from the beginning, that's fine, but that's also likely what he believes in and will stick with during his managerial career.

Do you remember how long it has taken them to get their style ingrained in their sides? Swansea did not play like that overnight. Liverpool in his first season struggled for a while and then the signings of Coutinho and Sturridge enhanced our attacking game during the 2nd half of the season. Brighton finished 15th and 16th in the last two seasons and finally they are looking like a good team. Bielsa improved Leeds, but he even he did not get them promoted in the first season as the lost the play-offs.

Also, fixing a defense, doesn't mean a team is going to remain defensive. In fact, it has to be remembered that only when Klopp fixed our defense, did we start challenging for the title, even though we were scoring goals before. Under Brendan, the major criticism was his inability to coach a defense and that is one of the reasons why we couldn't progress further under him.
Reply #1248 on: December 6, 2021, 03:03:52 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on December  6, 2021, 11:58:57 am
Money dont make my world go round.

nor can it buy you love....
Reply #1249 on: December 6, 2021, 05:06:19 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December  6, 2021, 12:38:48 pm
Do you remember how long it has taken them to get their style ingrained in their sides? Swansea did not play like that overnight. Liverpool in his first season struggled for a while and then the signings of Coutinho and Sturridge enhanced our attacking game during the 2nd half of the season. Brighton finished 15th and 16th in the last two seasons and finally they are looking like a good team. Bielsa improved Leeds, but he even he did not get them promoted in the first season as the lost the play-offs.

Also, fixing a defense, doesn't mean a team is going to remain defensive. In fact, it has to be remembered that only when Klopp fixed our defense, did we start challenging for the title, even though we were scoring goals before. Under Brendan, the major criticism was his inability to coach a defense and that is one of the reasons why we couldn't progress further under him.

Yes, it takes time to implement a new style fully.  However, just like we saw with Klopp here, you should see early signs of that style fairly early.  Gerrard has been at Villa for what, 3 or 4 weeks, so we should start to see his preferred style of play.  And, just to be clear, if his preferred style is more of a defensive or counterattacking style, thats totally fine.  The early signs are that hes probably going to be a pretty good manager, regardless of how he sets up his teams. 
Reply #1250 on: December 6, 2021, 05:09:28 pm
His approach at Rangers changed during his time there, he's not been rigid with his tactics from the off, he's evolved them as the team has got better.  If he's tightening up the defence at Villa now, it doesn't mean he's going to have them playing that way until he leaves.
Reply #1251 on: December 6, 2021, 05:15:29 pm
Teams evolve as they get better because they get better at playing in the system/tactics, not because the system/tactics are changed.  You don't play one way for two years as a manager, be relatively successful and then flip a switch to something completely different.  It's just not the way it works as if you're wrong you are out of a job at worst and at best the players start doubting you.

Klopp didn't fix our defense by changing tactics, he fixed it by getting better players for his style/tactics.

This thread just reinforces for me that if Gerrard does succeed Klopp the first run of bad results will probably break this forum and create some real ugly responses in the fan base as a whole.
Reply #1252 on: December 6, 2021, 05:20:21 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December  6, 2021, 05:15:29 pm
Klopp didn't fix our defense by changing tactics, he fixed it by getting better players for his style/tactics.

When he first arrived, he tried to make us play the same way as his Dortmund team, with a lone striker, a 10, and two supporting wide players.  We played like that for some time, think it was until the front three all came together and he pivoted away from that and into our current system.  Creativity from deep fullbacks was not a hallmark of a Klopp system previously.
Reply #1253 on: December 6, 2021, 05:33:36 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on December  6, 2021, 05:20:21 pm
When he first arrived, he tried to make us play the same way as his Dortmund team, with a lone striker, a 10, and two supporting wide players.  We played like that for some time, think it was until the front three all came together and he pivoted away from that and into our current system.  Creativity from deep fullbacks was not a hallmark of a Klopp system previously.

Klopp's system has evolved based on the individuals as any system does but the general principles of play are exactly the same.  None of what you're saying has anything to do with the defense either which was only "fixed" once Van Dijk was bought.
Reply #1254 on: December 6, 2021, 05:35:12 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December  6, 2021, 05:33:36 pm
Klopp's system has evolved based on the individuals as any system does but the general principles of play are exactly the same.  None of what you're saying has anything to do with the defense either which was only "fixed" once Van Dijk was bought.

We actually started to fix the defence after that Spurs loss. Our defensive performance was really good between October - end of December.
Reply #1255 on: December 6, 2021, 05:38:19 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on December  6, 2021, 05:35:12 pm
We actually started to fix the defence after that Spurs loss. Our defensive performance was really good between October - end of December.

Are you saying then that managers do change their style/tactics to be completely different than how they started?  We seem to be getting lost in the weeds of the actual point.  I'm keeping my responses pretty simple due to that.
Reply #1256 on: December 6, 2021, 06:22:36 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December  6, 2021, 05:15:29 pm
Teams evolve as they get better because they get better at playing in the system/tactics, not because the system/tactics are changed. 

Why do teams evolve, if they're getting better at what they do? That's a contradictory statement. Teams evolve because they want to adapt to circumstances.

Quote
You don't play one way for two years as a manager, be relatively successful and then flip a switch to something completely different. It's just not the way it works as if you're wrong you are out of a job at worst and at best the players start doubting you.

If this is with perspective of Gerrard, then what way is that? I mean you watched a handful of games when they played superior sides and concluded his style was defensive. They played Celtic a few times under him, and they were hardly defensive in those games. It was only when they played some superior sides in Europe, that he was more cautious in his approach. Of course, you have to adapt to certain games - most Top managers did that. If you don't, you'll get battered like how Leeds were earlier in the season by United.

There is a lot of focus on 13 goals conceded by Rangers, which is exceptional - but us in 2018/19 conceded just 22 goals in the season. That doesn't mean were defensive. Rangers scored 92 goals in that season, which is conveniently ignored in your points.

Quote
Klopp didn't fix our defense by changing tactics, he fixed it by getting better players for his style/tactics.

Maybe you didn't notice things in depth or maybe you just forgot, but since we got Klopp, year on year, our Goals conceded column kept declining until it reached its lowest in 2018-19. I saw steady progress. We did pressures under Rodgers, but never pressed in an organized way. Klopp saw that, he got us organized little by little and that's how he fixed the defense. Our defense of Matip and Lovren was stable for a while before even Van Dijk came, and we were steadily improving, bar the odd shockers, so it wasn't a case of just getting Van Dijk and voila, everything changed with our defense. He was the final piece of the jigsaw, not the initial one.

Klopp and his staff will know how much they worked in training to get our defense right.

Quote
This thread just reinforces for me that if Gerrard does succeed Klopp the first run of bad results will probably break this forum and create some real ugly responses in the fan base as a whole.

I don't know how you're getting that, from this discussion. Many of us do not even want to discuss whether or not the move to us would happen. Sometimes, it's not all about us. First, he has carried massive pressure already as a player from us fans. Why do some of us want to pressurize him even after he has become a manager and so far, not even here? It's absurd. If he's good enough, we'll maybe look at him. If not, we'll look elsewhere. That's all there to it. Why do we even discuss things going wrong, when it's going to be way down the future for the club to even decide whether he will be in our consideration? This part of the post reeks of negativity.

As of now, he will do his thing with Villa, and he will take the best approach to improve them. The signs are already there that he will take them further. Sometimes, it's about giving a legend of the club the time and space he needs to progress his management career, without thinking of us.
Reply #1257 on: December 6, 2021, 06:24:51 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on December  6, 2021, 11:58:57 am
Money dont make my world go round.

I'm reachin' out to a higher ground.....Des'Ree.
Reply #1258 on: December 6, 2021, 06:42:05 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December  6, 2021, 12:19:32 pm


If Gerrard is going to employ more defensive tactics right from the beginning, that's fine, but that's also likely what he believes in and will stick with during his managerial career.

Defensive tactics like he had at Rangers ?
Reply #1259 on: December 6, 2021, 06:43:45 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December  6, 2021, 06:22:36 pm
Why do teams evolve, if they're getting better at what they do? That's a contradictory statement. Teams evolve because they want to adapt to circumstances.

If this is with perspective of Gerrard, then what way is that? I mean you watched a handful of games when they played superior sides and concluded his style was defensive. They played Celtic a few times under him, and they were hardly defensive in those games. It was only when they played some superior sides in Europe, that he was more cautious in his approach. Of course, you have to adapt to certain games - most Top managers did that. If you don't, you'll get battered like how Leeds were earlier in the season by United.

There is a lot of focus on 13 goals conceded by Rangers, which is exceptional - but us in 2018/19 conceded just 22 goals in the season. That doesn't mean were defensive. Rangers scored 92 goals in that season, which is conveniently ignored in your points.

Maybe you didn't notice things in depth or maybe you just forgot, but since we got Klopp, year on year, our Goals conceded column kept declining until it reached its lowest in 2018-19. I saw steady progress. We did pressures under Rodgers, but never pressed in an organized way. Klopp saw that, he got us organized little by little and that's how he fixed the defense. Our defense of Matip and Lovren was stable for a while before even Van Dijk came, and we were steadily improving, bar the odd shockers, so it wasn't a case of just getting Van Dijk and voila, everything changed with our defense. He was the final piece of the jigsaw, not the initial one.

Klopp and his staff will know how much they worked in training to get our defense right.

I don't know how you're getting that, from this discussion. Many of us do not even want to discuss whether or not the move to us would happen. Sometimes, it's not all about us. First, he has carried massive pressure already as a player from us fans. Why do some of us want to pressurize him even after he has become a manager and so far, not even here? It's absurd. If he's good enough, we'll maybe look at him. If not, we'll look elsewhere. That's all there to it. Why do we even discuss things going wrong, when it's going to be way down the future for the club to even decide whether he will be in our consideration? This part of the post reeks of negativity.

As of now, he will do his thing with Villa, and he will take the best approach to improve them. The signs are already there that he will take them further. Sometimes, it's about giving a legend of the club the time and space he needs to progress his management career, without thinking of us.

If you want to believe a manager is just going to be pragmatic as a first step to something different then you're wrong.  I really don't have anything else to say.
Reply #1260 on: December 6, 2021, 06:53:09 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December  6, 2021, 06:43:45 pm
If you want to believe a manager is just going to be pragmatic as a first step to something different then you're wrong.  I really don't have anything else to say.

Sir, you watched 4 games under his management and you have the courage to tell me I'm wrong without addressing any of the points I made.

Rangers scored 92 goals and had 63% possession, but yeah, you do really have nothing meaningful to say.
Reply #1261 on: December 6, 2021, 07:02:09 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December  6, 2021, 06:53:09 pm
Sir, you watched 4 games under his management and you have the courage to tell me I'm wrong without addressing any of the points I made.

Rangers scored 92 goals and had 63% possession, but yeah, you do really have nothing meaningful to say.

I didn't specifically say how many games I've watched but you certainly seem entirely focused on that, do you have a personal number that is required before an opinion is valid?  10 games?  20?  How many? Do you have other posters you ask this of?  Where and in what thread?

I'd say early returns at Aston Villa haven't dissuaded me of my impressions.  I also specifically noted how it was an impression and we'll see but you can't seem to handle that as another poster noted.  Good day.
Reply #1262 on: December 6, 2021, 07:19:00 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December  6, 2021, 07:02:09 pm
I didn't specifically say how many games I've watched but you certainly seem entirely focused on that, do you have a personal number that is required before an opinion is valid?  10 games?  20?  How many? Do you have other posters you ask this of?  Where and in what thread?

I'd say early returns at Aston Villa haven't dissuaded me of my impressions.  I also specifically noted how it was an impression and we'll see but you can't seem to handle that as another poster noted.  Good day.

Reply #1263 on: December 6, 2021, 07:57:33 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December  6, 2021, 07:02:09 pm
I didn't specifically say how many games I've watched but you certainly seem entirely focused on that, do you have a personal number that is required before an opinion is valid?  10 games?  20?  How many? Do you have other posters you ask this of?  Where and in what thread?

You talking numbers reminds me of what you did in the Thiago thread  :lmao

I don't have any specific numbers, but if you haven't watched enough of a player or a team, why do you have such a strong opinion that you want to keep coming to? I wouldn't do that and it makes no sense frankly.

Quote
I'd say early returns at Aston Villa haven't dissuaded me of my impressions.  I also specifically noted how it was an impression and we'll see but you can't seem to handle that as another poster noted.  Good day.

It's quite strange that having a discussion with opposing opinions implies not being to handle or whatever you want to think of. I'm having a discussion, and you're having a strong opinion without much to base on, of course you're going to get questioned. There are others who've questioned your reasoning just a few posts above.

Anyway, if we'll see is your answer to this, then alright. I don't like to make predictions like this, but he has improved Rangers from where they were when he took over and he is looking like he will improve Villa as well.
Reply #1264 on: Today at 03:31:32 pm
Klopp says you learn more from losing games than winning them. Stevie should use this next game as a learning experience.
Reply #1265 on: Today at 03:49:27 pm
Chances Stevie walks into the Liverpool dressing room when he comes?
