imagine 4/5 years from now after winning back to back leagues and European cups under KloppGerrard manages us and turns out to be another Pep/Zidanewe'll have a life long liverpool fan turned world class manager in chargei know Stevie said he doesn't want to be a manager for too long, but if that turns out to be the case he'll be with us for many many years, he could be our Whiskey Nose