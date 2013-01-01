Id love to see him manage abroad



Really like what he's done there. I have no preference for Rangers/ Celtic, I couldn't care less ha. I wanted Celtic to win when Rodgers was there, and I want Rangers to win with Gerrard there.



They are a well coached team. Him, Gary McAllister and Michael Beale deserve great credit for what they have done. Turned around a toxic club. Yes, they have a sky high wage bill compared to other SPL clubs, but this season has been remarkable. You could see the type of football he wanted to implement when he joined, it took a bit of time but its paid off. Buying players to fit how he wants to playwriting, getting the best out the players he has, and binning deadwood. Holding their own in Europe, I can't remember a European game theyve been outclassed. Early Mourinho vibes in how they play. Buzzing for him.



Rodgers went to Celtic when they'd already won the league a few times in a row and continued to win it, along with some cups. Gerrard had to rebuild like you said, and that's more impressive for me. Now, we have to wait and see if this year was a one-off of course and see how they do in the Champions League, assuming they qualify.Maybe he's not the type who'd be comfortable getting his ideas across in his 2nd language? Or he prefers staying close to home. There could be other reasons for him not wanting to manage in another country other than not wanting to test himself.My point, probably clumsily made, was that being successful in another league is no guarantee of succeeding here. Hiring a Klopp or Rafa who have won leagues in the other Top 5 leagues is gonna be difficult, given that you'd be trying to hire the managers of either Juventus, Bayern, Real/Barca instead of the managers of Valencia or Dortmund.