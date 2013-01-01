« previous next »
Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 09:26:03 pm
Gerrard is doing a great job at Rangers but should be nowhere near this football club as manager for a good few years yet.  Smacks of a Souness move for me if we were to bring him in the near future.

He needs another club - ideally playing against better competition.
Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 09:32:56 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:19:51 pm
Was Benitez 1 of the top 4 or 5 managers in the world at the time, when you had Mourinho, Fergie, Wenger, Capello, Lippi, Hitzfeld, Ancelotti, Del Bosque to name a few all kicking about still?

What Rob said. But honestly, I just wanted to bring up our other genius of a manager who was brought in 2010 into the steady the ship and who had 36 years of experience and whose methods had translated from Halmstad to Malmo to Orebo to Neuchatel Xamax to the Swiss national team.
Reply #882 on: Today at 09:46:36 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 06:53:34 pm
He was for a time, and then it went sour largely because FSG were finding their feet, and wanted a young "more dynamic" manager, for better or worse, along with Comolli still being around with his bullshit.

First half season he was great, second season got us a trophy. League performance wasn't there because the club was still a bit of a shambles as well. It was probably right to move on when he did.

Arguments could be had if he should have had the extra season as it was clear the owners weren't 100% behind it, but it's the last trophy we won before Klopp so it's was still a good job.

Kenny was the perfect step in to steady the ship after the chaos brought on by the idiots who employed the Owl. What did for Kenny though was his signings. Andy Carroll, Stewart Downing, Charlie Adam, Sebastian Coates, what was that, £70 million just pissed away? Luckily we fucked over West Ham when we conned them into buying Carroll for £15million, so only lost £20 million on him.
Reply #883 on: Today at 11:50:38 am
He's doing brilliantly, he really is. But like others have said, he has no business being in the conversation as a Klopp successor at this stage.

I'd like to see Stevie win the league this year and carry on the Europa run, do it again next season to cement his legend at Rangers, then maybe move on to another challenge - a club in a stronger league where he can turn around their fortunes or really revolutionise the way they play and bring results with it. It wouldn't be an appointment I'd expect of them, but I'd love to see what he could do with Leicester's squad if Rodgers took on a bigger job like Chelsea or Arsenal etc.
Reply #884 on: Today at 01:04:28 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:32:56 pm
What Rob said. But honestly, I just wanted to bring up our other genius of a manager who was brought in 2010 into the steady the ship and who had 36 years of experience and whose methods had translated from Halmstad to Malmo to Orebo to Neuchatel Xamax to the Swiss national team.

Fake news. This never happened.
Reply #885 on: Today at 01:17:53 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 02:05:59 pm
Id love to see him manage abroad

Really like what he's done there. I have no preference for Rangers/ Celtic, I couldn't care less ha. I wanted Celtic to win when Rodgers was there, and I want Rangers to win with Gerrard there.

They are a well coached team. Him, Gary McAllister and Michael Beale deserve great credit for what they have done. Turned around a toxic club. Yes, they have a sky high wage bill compared to other SPL clubs, but this season has been remarkable. You could see the type of football he wanted to implement when he joined, it took a bit of time but its paid off. Buying players to fit how he wants to playwriting, getting the best out the players he has, and binning deadwood. Holding their own in Europe, I can't remember a European game theyve been outclassed. Early Mourinho vibes in how they play. Buzzing for him.

Rodgers went to Celtic when they'd already won the league a few times in a row and continued to win it, along with some cups. Gerrard had to rebuild like you said, and that's more impressive for me. Now, we have to wait and see if this year was a one-off of course and see how they do in the Champions League, assuming they qualify.

Maybe he's not the type who'd be comfortable getting his ideas across in his 2nd language? Or he prefers staying close to home. There could be other reasons for him not wanting to manage in another country other than not wanting to test himself.

My point, probably clumsily made, was that being successful in another league is no guarantee of succeeding here. Hiring a Klopp or Rafa who have won leagues in the other Top 5 leagues is gonna be difficult, given that you'd be trying to hire the managers of either Juventus, Bayern, Real/Barca instead of the managers of Valencia or Dortmund.
Reply #886 on: Today at 01:22:28 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:17:53 pm
Rodgers went to Celtic when they'd already won the league a few times in a row and continued to win it, along with some cups. Gerrard had to rebuild like you said, and that's more impressive for me. Now, we have to wait and see if this year was a one-off of course and see how they do in the Champions League, assuming they qualify.

Maybe he's not the type who'd be comfortable getting his ideas across in his 2nd language? Or he prefers staying close to home. There could be other reasons for him not wanting to manage in another country other than not wanting to test himself.

My point, probably clumsily made, was that being successful in another league is no guarantee of succeeding here. Hiring a Klopp or Rafa who have won leagues in the other Top 5 leagues is gonna be difficult, given that you'd be trying to hire the managers of either Juventus, Bayern, Real/Barca instead of the managers of Valencia or Dortmund.

I'd add to that that Gerrard has been working with a club in a league that is hardly awash with money.  Knowing how target limited resources can be a plus for a good manager.  He probably needs to prove himself with a decent, mid-sized club in Spain or Germany yet, but probably not for another season or two.
Reply #887 on: Today at 01:27:57 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:17:53 pm
My point, probably clumsily made, was that being successful in another league is no guarantee of succeeding here. Hiring a Klopp or Rafa who have won leagues in the other Top 5 leagues is gonna be difficult, given that you'd be trying to hire the managers of either Juventus, Bayern, Real/Barca instead of the managers of Valencia or Dortmund.

Exactly the point I was trying to make, although rather clumsily too. Also, look at the managers  for these teams currently, I doubt any fan in here would touch any of them with a barge pole.

Leicester seems the most interesting move I think for Gerrard, a club big enough & well organised & ambitious enough to get near the top, and a big enough draw to get him out of Scotland. Not many other teams tick those boxes.

How would Liverpool fans feel about him being at an Arsenal or Spurs say?
Reply #888 on: Today at 02:00:34 pm
If he went to Southampton would that make it easier for us to pilfer their players?
Reply #889 on: Today at 04:59:11 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 01:27:57 pm
Exactly the point I was trying to make, although rather clumsily too. Also, look at the managers  for these teams currently, I doubt any fan in here would touch any of them with a barge pole.

Leicester seems the most interesting move I think for Gerrard, a club big enough & well organised & ambitious enough to get near the top, and a big enough draw to get him out of Scotland. Not many other teams tick those boxes.

How would Liverpool fans feel about him being at an Arsenal or Spurs say?

Arsenal and Spurs aren't as prohibitive as Chelsea, City, United, Everton etc. Personally if he managed there I wouldn't be against him coming to Liverpool from that if he did well. I'd even stretch to Chelsea even given that I have a lot of respect for many of their past managers (Conte, Ancellotti, Rafa) and many of those I dont have time for isn't out of spite but more because they're a bit shit.
Reply #890 on: Today at 05:15:13 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:22:28 pm
I'd add to that that Gerrard has been working with a club in a league that is hardly awash with money.  Knowing how target limited resources can be a plus for a good manager.  He probably needs to prove himself with a decent, mid-sized club in Spain or Germany yet, but probably not for another season or two.

That just has to be Valencia. Not because he could try to bring back some success there a la Rafa, but because it would be one to stick to Gary Neville. You can't turn down that opportunity
Reply #891 on: Today at 05:39:24 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 05:15:13 pm
That just has to be Valencia. Not because he could try to bring back some success there a la Rafa, but because it would be one to stick to Gary Neville. You can't turn down that opportunity

Oddly enough, Valencia was one of the ones that popped into my head.  I didn't mention it though as I thought it might be too much of a step up.  That said, with Barca fading there's a chance of opportunities; not for winning the league there perhaps, but maybe some good runs in the CL and maybe a Copa Del Rey.
Reply #892 on: Today at 05:48:07 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:39:24 pm
Oddly enough, Valencia was one of the ones that popped into my head.  I didn't mention it though as I thought it might be too much of a step up.  That said, with Barca fading there's a chance of opportunities; not for winning the league there perhaps, but maybe some good runs in the CL and maybe a Copa Del Rey.

I'd be more impressed if he got Rangers into the CL and then got a good run in the competition with them, ie knockouts. Be funny as fuck if he did go to Valencia and challenged for the title, ratboy would choke on the bile.
