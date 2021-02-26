That's the point I was making, yes.



Even if he was doing poorly I'd say he was raising the profile. I'd struggle to think of any Rangers manager for the last decade or so, but Gerrard being there has people noticing them. Him being successful is even more so.If he was in the Premier League, even at a midtable team, and he was successful, it would be even more so again because he's doing it in the bigger league with more eyes on it. In Scotland, because of the standard, people can somewhat wave their hands at the success saying it is in a nothing league.There are many clubs which would not be good moves in the Premier League for Gerrard, clubs which ethos would not help him. West Ham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, that type of move does nothing for him. But I think there are certainly Midtable clubs which would be potential step ups if he can replicate the success.Him being very successful and going deep in Europe with someone like Wolves, or a Southampton, or someone like Leicester it Rodgers gets a "bigger" job, would show he can do the same success at the top level, even if the club in itself is not as big as Rangers, because ultimately the Premier League is bigger than Rangers, it's bigger than most clubs, and he would be a success story of the league.