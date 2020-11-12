« previous next »
Author Topic: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch  (Read 50699 times)

Offline stevieG786

Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #720 on: November 12, 2020, 02:31:30 am »
Really hope he can sustain this form and win the league and maybe a cup for rangers this season!
Offline mikeb58

Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #721 on: Today at 08:05:47 pm »
Wow...this needed a bump. Doing brilliant Stevie, Title in the bag and last 16 of the EL. Well in lad!

Going to be tough the latter part of the EL, not sure how the draw works but there will some tough teams to face, it would an amazing achievement if he gets through the next couple of rounds.
Online rob1966

Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #722 on: Today at 08:23:17 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 08:05:47 pm
Wow...this needed a bump. Doing brilliant Stevie, Title in the bag and last 16 of the EL. Well in lad!

Going to be tough the latter part of the EL, not sure how the draw works but there will some tough teams to face, it would an amazing achievement if he gets through the next couple of rounds.

2005 showed him you don't need to be the best team in the competition. I'd love to see him win the thing.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #723 on: Today at 08:30:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:23:17 pm
2005 showed him you don't need to be the best team in the competition. I'd love to see him win the thing.

True, but there are teams from vastly superior Leagues left in the competition. It would be an incredible feat if they win if, or even got to the Final...what are the odds on them lifting it, any idea?
Online tubby pls.

Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #724 on: Today at 08:50:51 pm »
No way they win it but Stevie getting them deep into the competition each year is an excellent achievement.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #725 on: Today at 08:58:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 08:50:51 pm
No way they win it but Stevie getting them deep into the competition each year is an excellent achievement.

Yeah agree, just checked the odds they are 40/1 to win it. I actually thought they would be longer!
Online Fromola

Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #726 on: Today at 09:02:46 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 08:30:58 pm
True, but there are teams from vastly superior Leagues left in the competition. It would be an incredible feat if they win if, or even got to the Final...what are the odds on them lifting it, any idea?

Hodgson's Fulham, McClaren's Middlesbrough, Walter Smith's Rangers all reached the final in the last 15 years.

It's a lot harder now though because of the added strength of the Premier League and, at least until recently, La Liga. It was the big 4 then and the 4 were in the CL (although we should have actually reached the final to play Fulham after getting knocked out the group).

If you look at the recent winners of the Europa League it's always Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United or Chelsea in the last 10 years and there's four Premier League clubs in the last 16 if Leicester get through. Rangers can't compete with that. When Celtic beat us under Martin O'Neill and reached the final the gap wasn't as big. They had the likes of Henrik Larsson and players who were still decent Premier League quality players in the side like Hartson and Lennon and half his old Leicester side.
Online kavah

Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #727 on: Today at 09:07:15 pm »
A fantastic season at home and in Europe. Hope he can go a bit further in the Europa
