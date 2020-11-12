True, but there are teams from vastly superior Leagues left in the competition. It would be an incredible feat if they win if, or even got to the Final...what are the odds on them lifting it, any idea?



Hodgson's Fulham, McClaren's Middlesbrough, Walter Smith's Rangers all reached the final in the last 15 years.It's a lot harder now though because of the added strength of the Premier League and, at least until recently, La Liga. It was the big 4 then and the 4 were in the CL (although we should have actually reached the final to play Fulham after getting knocked out the group).If you look at the recent winners of the Europa League it's always Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United or Chelsea in the last 10 years and there's four Premier League clubs in the last 16 if Leicester get through. Rangers can't compete with that. When Celtic beat us under Martin O'Neill and reached the final the gap wasn't as big. They had the likes of Henrik Larsson and players who were still decent Premier League quality players in the side like Hartson and Lennon and half his old Leicester side.