Think the problem you guys will have is when Klopp leaves, you are genuinely going to lose 1 of if not the top manager in the world. You are very unlikely to find a guy who is as good as him. Whoever comes in will be a very hard task to follow him.



Well obviously Klopp will be a very big loss but if he continues the way that we expect him to then he’ll leave the club as one of the best clubs in the world who will have the reputation, players and money to attract the very best. So we’ll be in a much stronger position to be able to replace him.The club know that it’s not going to be easy and will be working with Jurgen and potential new managers if and when he says that he is going.