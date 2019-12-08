Getting a team to the Champions League Final ( and basically giving a club their best years in fifty years), with barely any budget, is a slight difference to not winning anything in Scotland



he had budget, and he had a fantastic team at Spurs, many of them where already there for him to build around. Pochetinno had a wonderful base to build on at Spurs, which gets glossed over constantly. He didn't somehow take a bunch of crap players that cost a few pounds to the CL final, that he then lost.As for these 2 teams, it's a shame both can't lose, but if one has to win, then yeah, I'd hope it's Steven Gerrard's in this case, so a shame they didn't, although neither do themselves any favours! But Celtic and their fans are easier to hate