Author Topic: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch  (Read 39037 times)

Re: Good Luck Steven Gerrard
« Reply #640 on: December 8, 2019, 05:30:35 PM »
Quote from: Jul Chrimbo? on December  8, 2019, 05:12:43 PM
His record in Europe this season looks like it could be a fine achievement but domestically until they actually win something it's a par at best.

You are right, at the end of the day trophies speak for themselves. But what more could Gerrard have done today? Celtic were given an absolute thumping today. 99 times out of 100 a display like that would've had Rangers lifting the trophy. The progression he has made at the club has been remarkable, so despite the setback today I think he is clearly showing he has what it takes to be a very good manager.
Quote from: lfcshaunod on May 13, 2012, 04:53:18 PM
I will eat my own shit if city win this...

Re: Good Luck Steven Gerrard
« Reply #641 on: December 8, 2019, 05:33:20 PM »
The stats say this was a real smash and grab. Hopefully gerrard can win something with these guys
Re: Good Luck Steven Gerrard
« Reply #642 on: December 8, 2019, 05:34:40 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  8, 2019, 05:27:40 PM
Well most of the Irish I know are Liverpool fans, who prefer Celtic to Rangers. So there  :P

Most of the Irish I know are dirty Manc supporters. Imagine the standards when most of the excellent minority are posters on here.
Re: Good Luck Steven Gerrard
« Reply #643 on: December 8, 2019, 05:35:57 PM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on December  8, 2019, 05:34:40 PM
Most of the Irish I know are dirty Manc supporters. Imagine the standards when most of the excellent minority are posters on here.

Which ones, never noticed  ;D
Re: Good Luck Steven Gerrard
« Reply #644 on: December 8, 2019, 05:39:47 PM »
Well done Celtic.

Unlucky, Steven.

Hoping he gets a gig in England sooner than later.
Re: Good Luck Steven Gerrard
« Reply #645 on: December 8, 2019, 06:01:10 PM »
What a refreshing interview that was from Frimpong. So much better than the media trained interviews you see 99% of the time.
Re: Good Luck Steven Gerrard
« Reply #646 on: December 8, 2019, 06:05:47 PM »
Quote from: b_joseph on December  8, 2019, 04:59:56 PM
Getting a team to the Champions League Final ( and basically giving a  club their best years in fifty years), with barely any budget, is a slight difference to not winning anything in Scotland

he had budget, and he had a fantastic team at Spurs, many of them where already there for him to build around. Pochetinno had a wonderful base to build on at Spurs, which gets glossed over constantly.  He didn't somehow take a bunch of crap players that cost a few pounds to the CL final, that he then lost. 

As for these 2 teams, it's a shame both can't lose, but if one has to win, then yeah, I'd hope it's Steven Gerrard's in this case, so a shame they didn't, although neither do themselves any favours! But Celtic and their fans are easier to hate  ;D
Re: Good Luck Steven Gerrard
« Reply #647 on: December 8, 2019, 06:34:00 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on December  8, 2019, 04:58:25 PM
Celebrations are a bit cringe when you have a budget bigger than every other Scottish team put together and refs on your side. Must feel a little hollow, though can only compete in the competitions you are in I suppose.
Anyone have an irony meter handy?, mine overloaded and exploded trying to get a read on that pile of shit, Rangers literally did this for two decades, and had to fold because of it ffs.
Re: Good Luck Steven Gerrard
« Reply #648 on: December 8, 2019, 06:35:01 PM »
Quote from: Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High on December  8, 2019, 06:34:00 PM
Anyone have an irony meter handy?, mine overloaded and exploded trying to get a read on that pile of shit, Rangers literally did this for two decades, and had to fold because of it ffs.

Couldn't care less, only bothered about Stevie. Are you still pretending to hate both and that you aren't a massive Celtic supporter? Weird fella.
Re: Good Luck Steven Gerrard
« Reply #649 on: December 8, 2019, 06:38:02 PM »
Quote from: calvin on December  8, 2019, 04:46:05 PM
Not a chance. Rangers are hated in Ireland. Celtic are most peoples second team. Pains me that he is at those sectarian, bigoted c***s. Stevie can cut his teeth with Rangers, win fuck all (hopefully) and move on with the experience of being a full-time coach.

Its unfair to come out with one sided stuff like that. Rangers were indeed fined for singing a song with a sectarian line in it. It doesnt get sung anymore as the vast majority of the fans shouted it down. That has to be a positive surely.
Celtic are certainly no angels Im not suggesting worse but certainly equal. They hung an effigy of a Rangers fan at Parkhead a few years ago. Dont want to start arguments here but lets not have accusations about one side only being the bad guys.
Re: Good Luck Steven Gerrard
« Reply #650 on: December 8, 2019, 06:39:55 PM »
Quote from: Lad on December  8, 2019, 06:38:02 PM
Its unfair to come out with one sided stuff like that. Rangers were indeed fined for singing a song with a sectarian line in it. It doesnt get sung anymore as the vast majority of the fans shouted it down. That has to be a positive surely.
Celtic are certainly no angels Im not suggesting worse but certainly equal. They hung an effigy of a Rangers fan at Parkhead a few years ago. Dont want to start arguments here but lets not have accusations about one side only being the bad guys.

Fair enough. I take your point.
Re: Good Luck Steven Gerrard
« Reply #651 on: December 8, 2019, 07:04:00 PM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December  8, 2019, 06:01:10 PM
What a refreshing interview that was from Frimpong. So much better than the media trained interviews you see 99% of the time.

Brilliant wasnt it, I think he was buzzing.
Re: Good Luck Steven Gerrard
« Reply #652 on: December 8, 2019, 07:26:10 PM »
He sold his soul to the devil in exchange for those 2 glorious cup finals in 05/06 honestly.

How Rangers didn't win that game 5-1 I'll never know, Morelos missed about 5 genuine sitters on his own. Hopefully they win the SPL and we win the title.

Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #653 on: December 8, 2019, 08:23:03 PM »
That guy Morelos looks like someone that scores for fun in Scotland, gets bought by a Southampton or Brighton and does fuck all, only to end up in Greece.
Re: Good Luck Steven Gerrard
« Reply #654 on: December 8, 2019, 08:27:48 PM »
Quote from: deano2727 on December  8, 2019, 05:39:47 PM
Well done Celtic.

Unlucky, Steven.

Hoping he gets a gig in England sooner than later.

Everton are looking...
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #655 on: December 8, 2019, 08:39:08 PM »
Quote from: Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High on December  8, 2019, 08:23:03 PM
That guy Morelos looks like someone that scores for fun in Scotland, gets bought by a Southampton or Brighton and does fuck all, only to end up in Greece.

Maybe well never know. As you say though hes scoring for fun in Scotland (apart from today). Nice to hear you say nice things about a Rangers player though.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #656 on: December 8, 2019, 09:21:59 PM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on December  8, 2019, 05:35:57 PM
Which ones, never noticed  ;D

Well exactly. Imagine you lot being the cream of the crop. Dreadful stuff. :D
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #657 on: December 8, 2019, 09:58:25 PM »
Quote from: Lad on December  8, 2019, 08:39:08 PM
Maybe well never know. As you say though hes scoring for fun in Scotland (apart from today). Nice to hear you say nice things about a Rangers player though.

:lmao
Re: Good Luck Steven Gerrard
« Reply #658 on: December 9, 2019, 12:06:28 AM »
Quote from: calvin on December  8, 2019, 04:46:05 PM
Not a chance. Rangers are hated in Ireland. Celtic are most peoples second team. Pains me that he is at those sectarian, bigoted c***s. Stevie can cut his teeth with Rangers, win fuck all (hopefully) and move on with the experience of being a full-time coach.

Pot, kettle... Rangers are hated in Ireland by sectarian bigoted c*nts, it's a total embarrassment.
« Reply #659 on: December 9, 2019, 12:11:48 AM »
Quote from: Lad on December  8, 2019, 08:39:08 PM
Maybe well never know. As you say though hes scoring for fun in Scotland (apart from today). Nice to hear you say nice things about a Rangers player though.
Why, do I have a history of criticising Rangers players?, it's the Combat 18 Right wing support I don't like, same as Chelsea, you enormous biff.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #660 on: December 9, 2019, 03:05:25 AM »
Stevie and Ranger will bounce back from this.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #661 on: December 9, 2019, 07:18:07 AM »
It's really that hard for people to not bring politics or religion whenever someone starts talking about Rangers or Celtic?



Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #662 on: December 9, 2019, 08:32:14 AM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December  9, 2019, 07:18:07 AM
It's really that hard for people to not bring politics or religion whenever someone starts talking about Rangers or Celtic?



Obviously you havent been paying attention, divide and rule is going exactly as planned.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #663 on: December 9, 2019, 08:03:29 PM »
Quote from: Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High on December  9, 2019, 12:11:48 AM
Why, do I have a history of criticising Rangers players?, it's the Combat 18 Right wing support I don't like, same as Chelsea, you enormous biff.

Where did I say you had a history of criticising Rangers players you enormous blert. You have a history of slagging their fans though its usually Chelsea banners proclaiming some sort of bollocks loyalty to Rangers you produce, then try to balance it by saying you hate Celtic as well.
But we all see through it. Youre tedious.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #664 on: December 15, 2019, 01:31:32 PM »
Morelos sent off for excessive celebration...I think. 2-0. Its like watching the bad habits of Suarez and Diouf. But with ability more like Suarez
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #665 on: December 15, 2019, 01:36:09 PM »
Quote from: b_joseph on December 15, 2019, 01:31:32 PM
Morelos sent off for excessive celebration...I think. 2-0. Its like watching the bad habits of Suarez and Diouf. But with ability more like Suarez

Gesture towards the home fans apparently

First red of the season apparently :o
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #666 on: December 15, 2019, 01:38:30 PM »
Quote from: b_joseph on December 15, 2019, 01:31:32 PM
Morelos sent off for excessive celebration...I think. 2-0. Its like watching the bad habits of Suarez and Diouf. But with ability more like Suarez
Only 1 team in Scotland gets players sent off for celebrating goals.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #667 on: December 15, 2019, 01:46:21 PM »
Quote from: Stevie2810 on December 15, 2019, 01:38:30 PM
Only 1 team in Scotland gets players sent off for celebrating goals.

Yep, absolute joke of a red. Blatant pen on him ignored first half too. Hard enough for them to overcome Celtic with the financial difference anyway but when you see the way a lot of their games are officiated its even harder.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #668 on: December 15, 2019, 01:49:44 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on December 15, 2019, 01:36:09 PM
Gesture towards the home fans apparently

First red of the season apparently :o

2 of my mates are Celtic supporters. They both believe there has been a decision made by the SFA to be extremely lenient with Morelos. They believe they want him to have a cleaner disciplinary record so Rangers get more money when they sell him. True story.
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #669 on: December 15, 2019, 01:49:51 PM »
No way in hell that was a yellow card. He definitely didn't cross any line whatsoever having seen the celebration. Must be reversed on appeal, shocking decision  :butt At least they win the game so it won't affect the table but the referee definitely needs to have a word with someone over this. Shouldn't officiate anymore this season. Since when is pointing at one's own ears an "obscene gesture"? :lmao
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #670 on: December 15, 2019, 01:55:07 PM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on December 15, 2019, 01:49:44 PM
2 of my mates are Celtic supporters. They both believe there has been a decision made by the SFA to be extremely lenient with Morelos. They believe they want him to have a cleaner disciplinary record so Rangers get more money when they sell him. True story.
LOL
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #671 on: December 15, 2019, 03:06:56 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on December 15, 2019, 01:49:51 PM
No way in hell that was a yellow card. He definitely didn't cross any line whatsoever having seen the celebration. Must be reversed on appeal, shocking decision  :butt At least they win the game so it won't affect the table but the referee definitely needs to have a word with someone over this. Shouldn't officiate anymore this season. Since when is pointing at one's own ears an "obscene gesture"? :lmao

Could incite violence, especially if Suarez is playing for the opposition ;D
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #672 on: December 15, 2019, 04:09:01 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on December 15, 2019, 01:49:51 PM
No way in hell that was a yellow card. He definitely didn't cross any line whatsoever having seen the celebration. Must be reversed on appeal, shocking decision  :butt At least they win the game so it won't affect the table but the referee definitely needs to have a word with someone over this. Shouldn't officiate anymore this season. Since when is pointing at one's own ears an "obscene gesture"? :lmao

To be fair I think it was more the 'up you' gesture after pointing at his ears that he got booked for
Re: Rangers - Stevie Gerrard Watch
« Reply #673 on: Today at 12:59:38 AM »
Doing a brilliant job with them. Dominated Celtic last two times they have played them, within a real shout of winning the league and in the knockout stages of the Europa League with a kind draw against an ordinary Braga side
