I was only half watching last night and right near the end of the programme my missus told me they have no actual evidence that she did kill all the babies, which shocked me. We've seen far too many miscarriages of justice as it is over the last 50 years, I hope this isn't another one.



Everything does point to her, being on shift, the ramblings, what I've read about her in the witness box, but there is a doubt that she's a fall guy for someone else. I'd have much preferred a sting operation where they caught her injecting what she thought was insulin but was saline into a babies drip or whatever.



I had my doubts before hearing the trial evidence as she wasn't a typical fit for a serial killer seemed quite social , well liked, no previous run ins with the law but when you look at all the evidence presented there's no doubt in my mind she was guilty.On shift every time an incident happened no other member of staff was on every shift where an incident happened and then when she was removed from the ward the elevated deaths stopped.Found by a doctor creepily watching a child who seemed to have stopped breathing and not doing anything. The insulin evidence where there is no doubt the insulin was artificially given as the body lacked c peptide and she was on shift.The BBC doc also skipped over the main reason for the motive I think her relationship with the married doc she was probably trying to get his attention in her twisted head with what she was doing.No medical experts testified on behalf of the defense I wonder why the best they could get was some plumber.Honestly if she looked like more of a munter doubt many would defend her