Football commentator/pundits

slaphead

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 03:46:37 pm
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 12:16:45 pm
Not only that, but they kept reiterating about the fact there was no VAR every time something went against Southampton as if to say they'd get the decision if VAR was being used.

So they peddled the myth previously that we only got decisions because of VAR, hence bellends saying LiVARpool, and now they're leading people to believe we're benefitting because VAR wasn't used  ;D

haha jaysus, you have to laugh like. Bit like the remove all the penalties Salah has won and we'd be far worse off line I've heard a few say., Which is an idiotic statement in itself, but he has won 6 pens in 6 seasons. And only 1 since 2022.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 08:51:05 pm
Stewart Robson calling United/Spurs League Cup, on the World Feed, is he the one always criticized for, well, kibitz criticizing players after they are unsuccessful? Always correcting and telling what they should have done?

Relentless "should have done" merchant, him... ;D
FiSh77

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 09:01:54 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 08:51:05 pm
Stewart Robson calling United/Spurs League Cup, on the World Feed, is he the one always criticized for, well, kibitz criticizing players after they are unsuccessful? Always correcting and telling what they should have done?

Relentless "should have done" merchant, him... ;D

Andy Hinchcliffe is the one who always knows what a player should've done, absolute no mark as a player himself
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 09:34:29 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:01:54 pm
Andy Hinchcliffe is the one who always knows what a player should've done, absolute no mark as a player himself

That's it, he's the one...

Although the fella calling the match today is bad for it, too...
slaphead

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 09:47:57 am
I do a lot of driving and have to listen to radio comms a fair bit, got me wondering. Who is the worst duo you've heard this season on radio?  Last night match up will be hard to beat, Sam Materface and Leanne Sanderson. Materface is just obsessed with what people are wearing, but Sanderson, total balls. Man Utd are 3rd to every ball. Man Utd are coning at Spurs now in this second half few and far. Dialo times that tackle well, and he had to because if he didnt it would have been a foul.
Those are just from the last 5 mins of the game. If you're getting a job like that, it just had to be better. Tube
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 09:54:25 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:47:57 am
I do a lot of driving and have to listen to radio comms a fair bit, got me wondering. Who is the worst due you've heard this season on radio?  Last night match up will be hard to beat, Sam Materface and Leanne Sanderson. Materface is just obsessed with what people are wearing, but Sanderson, total balls. Man Utd are 3rd to every ball. Man Utd are coning at Spurs now in this second half few and far. Dialo times that tackle well, and he had to because if he didnt it would have been a foul.
Those are just from the last 5 mins of the game. If you're getting a job like that, it just had to be better. Tube

Danny Murphy is pretty bad.
There was a game recently with a team scoring and it being a close offside. Kudus against Wolves maybe. Matterface said it looks like the striker is behind the defender when the ball is played, so he might be on. Murphy responded with "that doesn't matter."

With VAR checks, he states his opinion as fact and more often than not he is wrong with what he says.
slaphead

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 09:59:28 am
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 09:54:25 am
Danny Murphy is pretty bad.
There was a game recently with a team scoring and it being a close offside. Kudus against Wolves maybe. Matterface said it looks like the striker is behind the defender when the ball is played, so he might be on. Murphy responded with "that doesn't matter."

With VAR checks, he states his opinion as fact and more often than not he is wrong with what he says.

Aye he is pretty annoying and does a lot of radio work. Im sure it was him too just a few days ago complaining that a goal was ruled out for offside, which it was, but he said it was just a little bit offside so its a harsh decision.
tubby

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 01:09:43 pm
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 01:51:53 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:47:57 am
I do a lot of driving and have to listen to radio comms a fair bit, got me wondering. Who is the worst duo you've heard this season on radio?  Last night match up will be hard to beat, Sam Materface and Leanne Sanderson. Materface is just obsessed with what people are wearing, but Sanderson, total balls. Man Utd are 3rd to every ball. Man Utd are coning at Spurs now in this second half few and far. Dialo times that tackle well, and he had to because if he didnt it would have been a foul.
Those are just from the last 5 mins of the game. If you're getting a job like that, it just had to be better. Tube

I had to Google her and as soon as I saw the pic, I knew who she was, really cannot stand her.

I was listening to 5Live last season and Nevin was on with I think Lucy Ward as main comm and she was chatting absolute shite and you could hear he was just humouring her.

I've no problem with women working the mens game, I love Kelly Cates and Gabby Yorath (Logan sorry) but it annoys me when they have women who played at, lets be honest, U15s boys level saying "he should have done this that and the other" when they're talking uttershite. I don't like Troy Deeney, but I saw him speaking and he said when Watford were in the Championship, they were good, they felt confident, then they went to the PL and it was like "fucking hell", the speed, players pace, technical ability where miles above what they we used to
SamLad

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:05:49 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:59:28 am
Aye he is pretty annoying and does a lot of radio work. Im sure it was him too just a few days ago complaining that a goal was ruled out for offside, which it was, but he said it was just a little bit offside so its a harsh decision.
I think I've heard that from tv comms every other game recently.  "harsh on them" bullshit.  is that a new trend or something?

not once ever heard it said about us of course.
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:38:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:05:49 pm
I think I've heard that from tv comms every other game recently.  "harsh on them" bullshit.  is that a new trend or something?

not once ever heard it said about us of course.

Matterface is an absolute bell though.

I do think though that the offside law is too harsh, a toe or a shoulder makes no frigging difference to gaining an advantage
smutchin

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:51:20 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 02:38:17 pm
Matterface is an absolute bell though.

Matterface is so bad he makes me long for the return of Tim Lovejoy.
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:58:17 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:51:20 pm
Matterface is so bad he makes me long for the return of Tim Lovejoy.

I'll accept that due to the introduction of the white t shirts ;D
