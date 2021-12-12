I do a lot of driving and have to listen to radio comms a fair bit, got me wondering. Who is the worst duo you've heard this season on radio? Last night match up will be hard to beat, Sam Materface and Leanne Sanderson. Materface is just obsessed with what people are wearing, but Sanderson, total balls. Man Utd are 3rd to every ball. Man Utd are coning at Spurs now in this second half few and far. Dialo times that tackle well, and he had to because if he didnt it would have been a foul.

Those are just from the last 5 mins of the game. If you're getting a job like that, it just had to be better. Tube



I had to Google her and as soon as I saw the pic, I knew who she was, really cannot stand her.I was listening to 5Live last season and Nevin was on with I think Lucy Ward as main comm and she was chatting absolute shite and you could hear he was just humouring her.I've no problem with women working the mens game, I love Kelly Cates and Gabby Yorath (Logan sorry) but it annoys me when they have women who played at, lets be honest, U15s boys level saying "he should have done this that and the other" when they're talking uttershite. I don't like Troy Deeney, but I saw him speaking and he said when Watford were in the Championship, they were good, they felt confident, then they went to the PL and it was like "fucking hell", the speed, players pace, technical ability where miles above what they we used to