She spoke so quickly yesterday and a lot of it was factually incorrect.



TNT are reshowing the game, so I'm watching while on a late dinner, fuck me, when you're not wrapped in the game, you realise just how fucking bad she is.For the opener, Fletch says in commentary as Salah goes down "referee says no foul", so he'd picked up immediately that he'd not waved play on. After Darwin buries it and they're showing the replay, when Virg chases the ball and pings that pass to Mo she says "he didn't even look, just bang it down the channel and you know Mo Salah..." Oh just fuck off, like Virg just hits fucking random hit and hope balls, he'd seen Mo sprinting away and knew where he was heading.Then, for that mad dive from Watkins, you hear Coote blow the whistle and then he points towards to Kop, showing a free kick. As it carries on Fletch says "I don't know what he's signalled for the referee, the ball didn't go out of play, if he's given a foul against Aston Villa, what for? Because he's not going to show a yellow card to Ollie Watkins, what was he doing". While Fletch is speaking, she keeps talking over him, just mumbling shite and speaking half words, muttering and shit, just shut the fuck up.