Football commentator/pundits

SK8 Red

Re: Football commentator/pundits
November 11, 2024, 07:12:34 pm
Quote from: mattD on November 11, 2024, 11:42:21 am
Shearer on comms is brilliant. Never forget him and Ian Dennis's wonderful commentary against Barca.
Played the last 20 minutes in my car last week after someone put the link on here. I had a lump in my throat listening to it
SamLad

  Legacy Fan
Re: Football commentator/pundits
November 11, 2024, 08:48:59 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on November 11, 2024, 06:16:03 pm
He's not a referee anymore.
don't think I've ever understated "weird"  by such a huge margin before :)
Jwils21

  Legacy Fan
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 12:56:58 pm
Complete silence from Carragher and Neville on the Coote issue, just shows they theyre at the mercy of their Sky paymasters who wont want to upset their relationship with the PGMOL or have Webb refusing to come on their VAR show.

The fact these two are the figureheads of punditry for a lot of fans is depressing
Barneylfc∗

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 01:02:42 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:56:58 pm
Complete silence from Carragher and Neville on the Coote issue, just shows they theyre at the mercy of their Sky paymasters who wont want to upset their relationship with the PGMOL or have Webb refusing to come on their VAR show.

The fact these two are the figureheads of punditry for a lot of fans is depressing

Carragher probably agrees with everything Coote says.
Terry de Niro

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 01:04:20 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:56:58 pm
Complete silence from Carragher and Neville on the Coote issue, just shows they theyre at the mercy of their Sky paymasters who wont want to upset their relationship with the PGMOL or have Webb refusing to come on their VAR show.

The fact these two are the figureheads of punditry for a lot of fans is depressing
They both have cozy jobs that probably pay them more than they earned as players.
Amazed that they are still on the payroll, considering Riotgate which was instigated by Che Neville and Carragher's Spitgate.
Barneylfc∗

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 01:12:56 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:04:20 pm
They both have cozy jobs that probably pay them more than they earned as players.
Amazed that they are still on the payroll, considering Riotgate which was instigated by Che Neville and Carragher's Spitgate.

You must be imagining things.

If an ex professional footballer in his role as a pundit on the country's biggest sports network encouraged a set of fans to riot to get a game called off, which they duly obliged, then surely we would hear about it every so often?
sinnermichael

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 01:14:39 pm
Just caught a bit of the Times podcast. Alison Rudd might be the most miserable Liverpool supporter I've ever heard. Moaning about how dull we are to watch compared to under Klopp. Not to mention another muppet who said he'd rather watch Spurs.
JRed

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 01:37:16 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:12:56 pm
You must be imagining things.

If an ex professional footballer in his role as a pundit on the country's biggest sports network encouraged a set of fans to riot to get a game called off, which they duly obliged, then surely we would hear about it every so often?
Come on now, it wasnt a riot, it was a peaceful protest.
Fiasco

  Legacy Fan
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 01:46:28 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:14:39 pm
Just caught a bit of the Times podcast. Alison Rudd might be the most miserable Liverpool supporter I've ever heard. Moaning about how dull we are to watch compared to under Klopp. Not to mention another muppet who said he'd rather watch Spurs.

Being exciting to watch doesn't win you titles. Winning games consistently and by variable methods does. Did Rudd not watch the second halves against Brighton or Leverkusen for example?

You get your value for money buy going to watch Spurs play. No doubt about it. They'll have nothing to show for it come May though.
Boaty McBoatface

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 01:54:26 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:14:39 pm
Just caught a bit of the Times podcast. Alison Rudd might be the most miserable Liverpool supporter I've ever heard. Moaning about how dull we are to watch compared to under Klopp. Not to mention another muppet who said he'd rather watch Spurs.
I've no idea what she's talking about. I've enjoyed almost all the games (don't mention Forest). Yes it's different, but that's what has been interesting, to me anyway.
thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,354
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:12:59 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:54:26 pm
I've no idea what she's talking about. I've enjoyed almost all the games (don't mention Forest). Yes it's different, but that's what has been interesting, to me anyway.
I'm also not convinced we were that exciting in the past few seasons either beyond the drama of the high stakes matches.  The second half of that second leg performance against Atalanta is probably the dullest European tie since Rodgers was in charge.

The Premier League now is just bait and counter-bait so any team going for the throat will get picked off.  Spurs are a prime example as they have the second best goal difference in the league (behind us) but can't string two wins together and are in 10th.
SamLad

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:20:48 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:14:39 pm
Just caught a bit of the Times podcast. Alison Rudd might be the most miserable Liverpool supporter I've ever heard. Moaning about how dull we are to watch compared to under Klopp. Not to mention another muppet who said he'd rather watch Spurs.
she must never watch MC play.
Paul JH

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:26:03 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:56:58 pm
Complete silence from Carragher and Neville on the Coote issue, just shows they theyre at the mercy of their Sky paymasters who wont want to upset their relationship with the PGMOL or have Webb refusing to come on their VAR show.

The fact these two are the figureheads of punditry for a lot of fans is depressing

Neville 'Slot was Liverpool's third choice when they couldn't get the other two' and Carra 'I won't challenge that'? I used to like Carra, can't stand him now. Has truly swallowed the Sky kool aid nowadays.

Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:14:39 pm
Just caught a bit of the Times podcast. Alison Rudd might be the most miserable Liverpool supporter I've ever heard. Moaning about how dull we are to watch compared to under Klopp. Not to mention another muppet who said he'd rather watch Spurs.

Would rather less exciting than conceding goals left right and centre and losing 3-0 leads at home over the last few seasons.
rob1966

  Legacy Fan
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:37:23 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:14:39 pm
Just caught a bit of the Times podcast. Alison Rudd might be the most miserable Liverpool supporter I've ever heard. Moaning about how dull we are to watch compared to under Klopp. Not to mention another muppet who said he'd rather watch Spurs.

Who the fuck is Alison Rudd anyway?

I've only done 3 games so far this season, Forest (we were shit), West Ham and Leverkusen, plus watched the TV games and I've not felt it has been much of a drop off - I've actually liked that it's more controlled and we're not going 1 down within 15 mins - unless constantly having to chase the game is the excitement the dope is talking about?

I'm just thinking back to the Wolves game in the potential quad season and how we conceded early and it wasn't exciting what was going on on the pitch, the lads around me in the Kop telling us all the AFDC score was more exciting
slaphead

  Legacy Fan
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:50:38 pm
I don't even think we're that different to what we were the last few seasons. Even though every commentator or pundit feels the need to say it every time we play. They make it sound very disrespectful to Jurgen, that his teams couldn't control games. Bullox.
We still have the same players, we have Salah rinsing teams, Van Dijk taking the hand, Nunez causing fucking havoc, Trent pinging balls everywhere, McAllister running games and Jota injured !
rob1966

  Legacy Fan
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 04:16:31 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 10, 2024, 09:17:20 am
She spoke so quickly yesterday and a lot of it was factually incorrect.

TNT are reshowing the game, so I'm watching while on a late dinner, fuck me, when you're not wrapped in the game, you realise just how fucking bad she is.

For the opener, Fletch says in commentary as Salah goes down "referee says no foul", so he'd picked up immediately that he'd not waved play on. After Darwin buries it and they're showing the replay, when Virg chases the ball and pings that pass to Mo she says "he didn't even look, just bang it down the channel and you know Mo Salah..." Oh just fuck off, like Virg just hits fucking random hit and hope balls, he'd seen Mo sprinting away and knew where he was heading.

Then, for that mad dive from Watkins, you hear Coote blow the whistle and then he points towards to Kop, showing a free kick. As it carries on Fletch says "I don't know what he's signalled for the referee, the ball didn't go out of play, if he's given a foul against Aston Villa, what for? Because he's not going to show a yellow card to Ollie Watkins, what was he doing".  While Fletch is speaking, she keeps talking over him, just mumbling shite and speaking half words, muttering and shit, just shut the fuck up.
