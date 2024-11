Stephen Warnock is of the impression that whatever shite you say, as long as you say it with a very, very, very serious look on your face and your glasses on, you're of the highest intellect.



Cut through the dead stare and gigs, and he's one of the most clueless, shit spouting pundits out there.



This was his opinion of the Leipzig performance. One of the craziest takes I've seen from a pundit.'Along with the defeat by Nottingham Forest, that was the most disjointed Liverpool performance I have seen this season, but they got away with it. It will be interesting to see what Arne Slot says in his post-match interviews, because he is usually very honest about how well his team have played.”'I came out of that game thinking that was in our top three performances of the season. That was a universal view amongst the fanbase. A few iffy moments but dominated the game in what was a tough away game.Slot himself in his interview was happy with the performance.Warnock somehow had that down on par with the Notts Forest performance. Bonkers.