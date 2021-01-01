« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football commentator/pundits  (Read 94560 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,689
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 10:35:45 am »
I know everyone hates her but I paid some proper attention to Lucy Ward last night and she was non-stop raving about us, going on about how amazing Slot has been, saying Trent's defending this season has been brilliant, Gravenberch is top quality, etc.

I'd imagine rival fans watching the game were seething about it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,376
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 10:41:15 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:35:45 am
I know everyone hates her but I paid some proper attention to Lucy Ward last night and she was non-stop raving about us, going on about how amazing Slot has been, saying Trent's defending this season has been brilliant, Gravenberch is top quality, etc.

I'd imagine rival fans watching the game were seething about it.

Yeah, she will have wound a few up.  ;D

Meanwhile... Neville is doing Sunday's game - so, raving about the Arse, injuries excuses, willing an Arse win, etc. etc. 
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,318
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 10:54:54 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:41:15 am
Yeah, she will have wound a few up.  ;D

Meanwhile... Neville is doing Sunday's game - so, raving about the Arse, injuries excuses, willing an Arse win, etc. etc. 

Expect him to have an orgasm if Martinelli goes past Trent
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,485
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 10:57:37 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:54:54 am
Expect him to have an orgasm if Martinelli goes past Trent

Ohhhhhh
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 11:28:30 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:35:45 am
I know everyone hates her but I paid some proper attention to Lucy Ward last night and she was non-stop raving about us, going on about how amazing Slot has been, saying Trent's defending this season has been brilliant, Gravenberch is top quality, etc.

I'd imagine rival fans watching the game were seething about it.

I think there's something to be said about the difference in comms when it comes to CL vs PL games. Darren Fletcher and Lucy Ward definitely fall into the category of wanting all English teams to do well in Europe (including us), and we get the compliments as a result of that. I can tolerate them both when it comes to European games.

Premier League games are a different matter though. Still perplexed at "Fletch" begging for that Crystal Palace penalty a few weeks back.

Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 11:36:51 am »
It's about as much breaking news as water being wet this one, but that tube Agbonglahor is thick as 2 planks. Someone somewhere thought it would be a good idea to ask him to name the best 5 managers in the world right now. Complete mess but this bit cracked me up. "number 3, Pep Guardiola.  Is he the best manager in the world right now?  Of course he is, he's the best around he's won the lot. Best manager in the world. But Im putting him number 3"
He had Arteta at 5, Ancelotti at 4, Emery at 2 and Alonso as number 1.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,917
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 11:48:33 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:35:45 am
I know everyone hates her but I paid some proper attention to Lucy Ward last night and she was non-stop raving about us, going on about how amazing Slot has been, saying Trent's defending this season has been brilliant, Gravenberch is top quality, etc.

I'd imagine rival fans watching the game were seething about it.
I preferred the bit where we lost the Comms altogether. Shame only Amazon offer this as an actual option
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,185
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 12:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:28:30 am
I think there's something to be said about the difference in comms when it comes to CL vs PL games. Darren Fletcher and Lucy Ward definitely fall into the category of wanting all English teams to do well in Europe (including us), and we get the compliments as a result of that. I can tolerate them both when it comes to European games.

Premier League games are a different matter though. Still perplexed at "Fletch" begging for that Crystal Palace penalty a few weeks back.



Yeah I thought they were OK last night. League games are an entirely different matter with "Fletch" though.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 01:01:56 pm »
Almost to a man, pundit, woman, presenter, anyone, they've all got the memo to say 'tougher tests to come for Liverpool' or 'the fixture list has been quite kind' or 'they've not really played anyone as yet'.

You're not allowed to talk about us WITHOUT saying that on TV. Aside from Arsenal getting beat by Bournemouth and City struggling to beat Wolves like ...

Laura fuckin' Woods last night ... 'if you can have a criticism of them, they've had quite 'easy' fixtures so far'. Sorry, how do you CRITICISE us for that?!?

'Really poor from Liverpool that, to get an easy run of fixtures from the Premier League'.

Fuck off.  ::)

Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:54:54 am
Expect him to have an orgasm if Martinelli goes past Trent

Ooooooohhhhhhhhhhh... (after every single Liverpool foul / Arsenal shot / Martinelli run etc)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:11:24 pm by Paul JH »
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 01:08:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:35:45 am
I know everyone hates her but I paid some proper attention to Lucy Ward last night and she was non-stop raving about us, going on about how amazing Slot has been, saying Trent's defending this season has been brilliant, Gravenberch is top quality, etc.

I'd imagine rival fans watching the game were seething about it.
The words non-stop are the problem. She never shuts up. Most of the time its just utter shite.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,471
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 01:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 01:01:56 pm
Ooooooohhhhhhhhhhh... (after every single Liverpool foul / Arsenal shot / Martinelli run etc)
Would I be alone in thinking that Che Neville has a direct line to the VAR c*nts?
Every time he makes a call, he gets it right.
Which is odd, because he never gets his Yernited predictions/calls correct.
Logged

Online Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 01:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:08:24 pm
Would I be alone in thinking that Che Neville has a direct line to the VAR c*nts?
Every time he makes a call, he gets it right.
Which is odd, because he never gets his Yernited predictions/calls correct.

The amount of times he's gone 'this is getting disallowed this' when it's us and a VAR decision, probably.

Honestly might have to watch with the sound off on Sunday. Can't stick his supporting the other side in the commentary.

*innocuous foul by a Liverpool player* - 'Ooooooooooo...' sound from Neville thus indicating some form of invented controversy or possible red card in his own head.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:12:55 pm by Paul JH »
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 01:13:08 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:08:15 pm
The words non-stop are the problem. She never shuts up. Most of the time its just utter shite.

Find her breathless delivery and tone of voice overall grating to listen for 90 minutes.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,471
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 01:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 01:13:08 pm
Find her breathless delivery and tone of voice overall grating to listen for 90 minutes.
"Where's the bloke?"
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,380
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 01:16:42 pm »
All commentators have a feed from VAR, so they know before we do what will happen
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 01:17:52 pm »
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,692
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 01:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:08:24 pm
Would I be alone in thinking that Che Neville has a direct line to the VAR c*nts?
Every time he makes a call, he gets it right.
Which is odd, because he never gets his Yernited predictions/calls correct.

God forbid it's a two way comm
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,437
  • Red since '64
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 01:29:01 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:48:33 am
I preferred the bit where we lost the Comms altogether. Shame only Amazon offer this as an actual option

Do yourself a favour Duv; just knock the sound off - its bliss.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 01:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:29:01 pm
Do yourself a favour Duv; just knock the sound off - its bliss.
Its nice to have the crowd noise tho.
Its not just Lucy Ward, its pretty much every single one of them. They just batter your brain for 90+ minutes, wanting their voice on air as much as possible.
Logged

Online Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 01:37:02 pm »
Commentator last night acting like Salah's header had possible crossed the line when every other person on the planet knew it hadn't, and said the opposition player 'might' have been offside as the replay showed him clearly offside.

They get paid for that insight.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 01:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 01:01:56 pm
Almost to a man, pundit, woman, presenter, anyone, they've all got the memo to say 'tougher tests to come for Liverpool' or 'the fixture list has been quite kind' or 'they've not really played anyone as yet'.

You're not allowed to talk about us WITHOUT saying that on TV. Aside from Arsenal getting beat by Bournemouth and City struggling to beat Wolves like ...

plus - mentioning Forest beat us AT HOME.

for the Chelsea game on fubo, Beglin and whoever the hell was with him must have mentioned it 10 fucking times.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,493
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 02:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 01:37:02 pm
Commentator last night acting like Salah's header had possible crossed the line when every other person on the planet knew it hadn't, and said the opposition player 'might' have been offside as the replay showed him clearly offside.

They get paid for that insight.

These were both hilarious but the commentator's insatiable desire to give Salah the goal when it was nowhere near in was just fucking weird.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,917
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 02:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:29:01 pm
Do yourself a favour Duv; just knock the sound off - its bliss.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:33:41 pm
Its nice to have the crowd noise tho.
Its not just Lucy Ward, its pretty much every single one of them. They just batter your brain for 90+ minutes, wanting their voice on air as much as possible.
I know some prefer to watch on mute and I get that, with how nauseating most of the Comms are, but I want that crowd noise, the atmosphere even if it means the inane drivel as well.

Its clear that if they want to they can offer the without Comms option, but I think they feel they have less control over influencing the way people think which is why Sky & TNT dont.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:19:02 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 02:20:48 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:10:05 pm
I know some prefer to watch with mute and I get that with how nauseating most of the Comms are, but I want that crowd noise, the atmosphere even if it means the inane drivel as well.

Its clear that if they want to they can offer the without Comms option, but I think they feel they have less control over influencing the way people think which is why Sky & TNT dont.
I agree. The likes of Neville set the narrative immediately. Salahs a diver, the refs are not cheats blah blah blah.
His about turn during the offside debacle at spurs was proof the broadcasters are setting the narratives.
He went from something is not right here, theres something going on with these officials to Liverpool just need to accept the result and not complain 
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,667
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 02:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:29:01 pm
Do yourself a favour Duv; just knock the sound off - its bliss.

Seriously how I watch most games these days. Click the  mute button once we score, although that's tainted by the pregnant VAR pauses...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,656
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 04:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:08:24 pm
Would I be alone in thinking that Che Neville has a direct line to the VAR c*nts?
Every time he makes a call, he gets it right.
Which is odd, because he never gets his Yernited predictions/calls correct.

Sky hear the communications between VAR and the Referee in real time - I think all the broadcasters do. Its why he knew they'd fucked up at Spurs last season, as he heard all the conversation
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 05:32:05 pm »
I can't say I'm that educated on most of the commentators/pundits, but I'd be very surprised if there's worse than Fletch (TNT) or Stephen Warnock.

I'm not sure which one I find more infuriating and genuinely struggle watching games they're working on!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:37:09 pm by Redman78 »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,317
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1387 on: Yesterday at 06:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 05:32:05 pm
I can't say I'm that educated on most of the commentators/pundits, but I'd be very surprised if there's worse than Fletch (TNT) or Stephen Warnock.

I'm not sure which one I find more infuriating and genuinely struggle watching games they're working on!

Fletcher is a gobshite. Proper hates us.

Was willing in an equaliser.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,266
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1388 on: Yesterday at 09:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 01:10:39 pm
The amount of times he's gone 'this is getting disallowed this' when it's us and a VAR decision, probably.

Honestly might have to watch with the sound off on Sunday. Can't stick his supporting the other side in the commentary.

*innocuous foul by a Liverpool player* - 'Ooooooooooo...' sound from Neville thus indicating some form of invented controversy or possible red card in his own head.

Turn on The Redmen on You Tube. Sync them up with the game and there you go. Fun and no wankers.
Logged

Offline Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1389 on: Yesterday at 09:45:28 pm »
Im late coming to the Stephen Warnock hates us party because the bits Ive  seen of him on Sky and BBC I thought he was ok.

But having just watched his expert analysis on the BBC highlights prog from last night we were apparently very lucky to win. We have major defensive problems because we give up so many chances, and its only thanks to the goalkeeper we won.

OK Stephen, if you say so.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,380
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1390 on: Yesterday at 09:58:03 pm »
Isn't it about time we started calling him Stench Po Wanker?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,004
  • Kloppite
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 11:04:51 am »
Good news & bad news

Gary Neville is continuing to step back from Monday Night Football to pursue new projects across the pond, with Premier League coverage on NBC Sports among his latest endeavours.

The former Manchester United captain has been a staple of MNF since he filled Andy Gray's shoes as match analyst in the 2011/12 season. Neville quickly became a mainstay, co-hosting with Ed Chamberlin by 2014, and then forming a prominent duo with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher from 2015.
 
Despite diverging views at times, Neville and Carragher have built a formidable partnership on air. Yet, Neville's appearances on MNF have decreased, with fans noting his absence since a show in mid-August, leaving Carragher to steer the broadcast solo.
 
On the Overlap US YouTube channel chatting with Rebecca Lowe, Neville shared: "So tomorrow, I'm expected to do set-pieces, whereas with Sky, on Monday Night Football, there are some set pieces which I prepare for - but now I don't do Monday Night Football anymore. I don't do set-pieces any more."

Neville started to scale down his MNF role last year, allowing Carragher to take more of a front-seat position a shift that has become quite noticeable this term. Though Neville might pop up on the show here and there, the format is tipped to evolve, likely spotlighting special guests over the consistent Neville-Carragher pairing which was prevalent in years gone by, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Its clear that both Neville and Sky are aligned on his transition away from the programme.

Neville is anticipated to occasionally step in as a co-commentator, but it's doubtful he'll be sharing the studio with Carragher and other pundits. Regardless, Neville continues to be a pivotal figure among Sky's football pundits, maintaining his appearances on Friday Night Football, Saturday Night Football and Super Sunday broadcasts - while also contributing to other Sky Sports Football projects.
 
In a collaboration between Sky Sports and NBC, Neville is set to appear on NBC Sports' Premier League coverage every Sunday of the 2024/25 season. However, it's believed that he will primarily do so through his live appearances for Sky Sports.

Sky Sports is also finalising plans for Neville to operate from NBC's live New York studio for up to four weekends this season, including two appearances before Christmas. English fans won't miss out on his top-tier coverage, as the chosen dates are not expected to clash with any major Premier League matches.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/gary-neville-steps-back-monday-30226496
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 11:54:35 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 05:32:05 pm
I can't say I'm that educated on most of the commentators/pundits, but I'd be very surprised if there's worse than Fletch (TNT) or Stephen Warnock.

I'm not sure which one I find more infuriating and genuinely struggle watching games they're working on!

Stephen Warnock is hilariously overearnest. Plus he almost ALWAYS looks like he's just on the verge of firing lasers out of his eyes ...
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 01:30:14 pm »
the first step for any ex-player who wants to be hired to do analysis / comms should be to pass an IQ test.  that'd thin the herd, fast.

next test:
"state the same thought in more than one way without using trite overworn dumbass expressions e.g "in his locker" or "gonna be disappointed" or "goals change games" or "early doors".
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 01:47:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:30:14 pm
the first step for any ex-player who wants to be hired to do analysis / comms should be to pass an IQ test.  that'd thin the herd, fast.

next test:
"state the same thought in more than one way without using trite overworn dumbass expressions e.g "in his locker" or "gonna be disappointed" or "goals change games" or "early doors".

Or another one I heard someone say today "the game is going to be won or lost in midfield"
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 