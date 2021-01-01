Good news & bad newsGary Neville is continuing to step back from Monday Night Football to pursue new projects across the pond, with Premier League coverage on NBC Sports among his latest endeavours.The former Manchester United captain has been a staple of MNF since he filled Andy Gray's shoes as match analyst in the 2011/12 season. Neville quickly became a mainstay, co-hosting with Ed Chamberlin by 2014, and then forming a prominent duo with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher from 2015.Despite diverging views at times, Neville and Carragher have built a formidable partnership on air. Yet, Neville's appearances on MNF have decreased, with fans noting his absence since a show in mid-August, leaving Carragher to steer the broadcast solo.On the Overlap US YouTube channel chatting with Rebecca Lowe, Neville shared: "So tomorrow, I'm expected to do set-pieces, whereas with Sky, on Monday Night Football, there are some set pieces which I prepare for - but now I don't do Monday Night Football anymore. I don't do set-pieces any more."Neville started to scale down his MNF role last year, allowing Carragher to take more of a front-seat position a shift that has become quite noticeable this term. Though Neville might pop up on the show here and there, the format is tipped to evolve, likely spotlighting special guests over the consistent Neville-Carragher pairing which was prevalent in years gone by, reports the Manchester Evening News.Its clear that both Neville and Sky are aligned on his transition away from the programme.Neville is anticipated to occasionally step in as a co-commentator, but it's doubtful he'll be sharing the studio with Carragher and other pundits. Regardless, Neville continues to be a pivotal figure among Sky's football pundits, maintaining his appearances on Friday Night Football, Saturday Night Football and Super Sunday broadcasts - while also contributing to other Sky Sports Football projects.In a collaboration between Sky Sports and NBC, Neville is set to appear on NBC Sports' Premier League coverage every Sunday of the 2024/25 season. However, it's believed that he will primarily do so through his live appearances for Sky Sports.Sky Sports is also finalising plans for Neville to operate from NBC's live New York studio for up to four weekends this season, including two appearances before Christmas. English fans won't miss out on his top-tier coverage, as the chosen dates are not expected to clash with any major Premier League matches.