Football commentator/pundits

tubby

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 10:35:45 am »
I know everyone hates her but I paid some proper attention to Lucy Ward last night and she was non-stop raving about us, going on about how amazing Slot has been, saying Trent's defending this season has been brilliant, Gravenberch is top quality, etc.

I'd imagine rival fans watching the game were seething about it.
A Red Abroad

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 10:41:15 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:35:45 am
I know everyone hates her but I paid some proper attention to Lucy Ward last night and she was non-stop raving about us, going on about how amazing Slot has been, saying Trent's defending this season has been brilliant, Gravenberch is top quality, etc.

I'd imagine rival fans watching the game were seething about it.

Yeah, she will have wound a few up.  ;D

Meanwhile... Neville is doing Sunday's game - so, raving about the Arse, injuries excuses, willing an Arse win, etc. etc. 
FiSh77

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 10:54:54 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:41:15 am
Yeah, she will have wound a few up.  ;D

Meanwhile... Neville is doing Sunday's game - so, raving about the Arse, injuries excuses, willing an Arse win, etc. etc. 

Expect him to have an orgasm if Martinelli goes past Trent
smicer07

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 10:57:37 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:54:54 am
Expect him to have an orgasm if Martinelli goes past Trent

Ohhhhhh
Bread

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 11:28:30 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:35:45 am
I know everyone hates her but I paid some proper attention to Lucy Ward last night and she was non-stop raving about us, going on about how amazing Slot has been, saying Trent's defending this season has been brilliant, Gravenberch is top quality, etc.

I'd imagine rival fans watching the game were seething about it.

I think there's something to be said about the difference in comms when it comes to CL vs PL games. Darren Fletcher and Lucy Ward definitely fall into the category of wanting all English teams to do well in Europe (including us), and we get the compliments as a result of that. I can tolerate them both when it comes to European games.

Premier League games are a different matter though. Still perplexed at "Fletch" begging for that Crystal Palace penalty a few weeks back.

slaphead

Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 11:36:51 am »
It's about as much breaking news as water being wet this one, but that tube Agbonglahor is thick as 2 planks. Someone somewhere thought it would be a good idea to ask him to name the best 5 managers in the world right now. Complete mess but this bit cracked me up. "number 3, Pep Guardiola.  Is he the best manager in the world right now?  Of course he is, he's the best around he's won the lot. Best manager in the world. But Im putting him number 3"
He had Arteta at 5, Ancelotti at 4, Emery at 2 and Alonso as number 1.
