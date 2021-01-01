It's about as much breaking news as water being wet this one, but that tube Agbonglahor is thick as 2 planks. Someone somewhere thought it would be a good idea to ask him to name the best 5 managers in the world right now. Complete mess but this bit cracked me up. "number 3, Pep Guardiola. Is he the best manager in the world right now? Of course he is, he's the best around he's won the lot. Best manager in the world. But Im putting him number 3"

He had Arteta at 5, Ancelotti at 4, Emery at 2 and Alonso as number 1.