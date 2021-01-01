I listened to Neville yesterday and it's the last time that I want to hear his voice on TV. What an utter bellend. His view of Salah is that he dives and it's clear he has a Manc agenda and therefore should not be commentating. He doesn't know the laws of the game and often comes across as an ignorant twat who thinks he knows what he is talking about.



For the penalty that wasn't given, his first reaction was "went down far too easily" and then when he saw the replay he said "Salah put his right foot across the ball looking for a penalty.....he should be booked for diving". Well Mr Neville a player is entitled to put his body between the opposition and the ball to shield the ball. If the opposition then slides in and contacts the player then it's a foul. As a forward, once you get daylight between you and a defender then you move your body or part of it in between the opposition and the ball. The defender then cannot get at the ball without fouling you. It was hard to see how much contact there was but there appeared to be contact and therefore it was a foul. To spout on about a yellow card for this just shows Neville's ignorance of the rules and his biased opinion. He had made up his mind as soon as he saw the incident and then he wrapped himself around a post trying to justify his initial reaction.



The problem with Neville's ignorant comments is that other fans believe every word he says. That's where they get their view that Salah dives. They don't see the fact that Salah gets constantly fouled and pushed off the ball.