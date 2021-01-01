It's really odd. I met him in the Stanley Park car park before the Chelsea game in May 2016, he was doing match comms for whoever he was working for at the time and he couldn't praise us enough, seemed delighted Klopp was there and spoke glowingly about the future, not a hint of bitterness at all. Very strange
I honestly think the producers give these pundits a script of how they think the game will go. They then tell them to stick to the key talking points so they can generate debate or clicks.
Carragher was tweeting out about us being under the cosh during the game and then used the same phrase in the post match crap.
At no time were we under the cosh, we may have not had 80% possession, but we kept Palmer quiet and even when they threw Neto on, he got nowhere and he was forced inside, and then we set Joe onto him and that was Neto closed down.
With a competent ref, they would have been down to 10 men and we would have had a pen before the one we got, but they arent talking points or click bait.