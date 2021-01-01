« previous next »
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 08:27:08 pm
bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:20:35 pm
I was in the car so had the radio on for the first half - was he doing much of his "oooooooohhhhhhh"ing for the pens?
Yep
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 09:01:54 pm
SamLad on Yesterday at 08:04:15 pm
Beglin and someone else on fubo - drooling for Chelsea nonstop, downplaying every foul given for us and against us, mentioning the Forest result over and over.. Not a word about the ref's nonstoo niosense.  Bloody disgraceful.
 
I went with the Spanish coms,they always seem to enjoy watching.Andres Cantor didn't look or sound to good in the studio post match, dunno if he's had a cold or was getting one.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 09:03:56 pm
Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:01:54 pm
 
I went with the Spanish coms,they always seem to enjoy watching.Andres Cantor didn't look or sound to good in the studio post match, dunno if he's had a cold or was getting one.

The voice of American soccer football, Andres...

Hope he's all right...
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 09:08:40 pm
SamLad on Yesterday at 08:04:15 pm
Beglin and someone else on fubo - drooling for Chelsea nonstop, downplaying every foul given for us and against us, mentioning the Forest result over and over.. Not a word about the ref's nonstoo niosense.  Bloody disgraceful.
I know Stephen Warnock had a bit of a beef with Rafa and that he's probably a bit bitter about that, but what's Beglin's beef with us?
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm
Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:08:40 pm
I know Stephen Warnock had a bit of a beef with Rafa and that he's probably a bit bitter about that, but what's Beglin's beef with us?

He's never been invited back by the club in any sense. Isn't invovled in any of our Legends games as a player or staff. More or less that kind of stuff.  :D
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm
Samie on Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm
He's never been invited back by the club in any sense. Isn't invovled in any of our Legends games as a player or staff. More or less that kind of stuff.  :D
Cheers, didn't know that.
There's obviously a reason why he hasn't been involved.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Yesterday at 11:51:10 pm
Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm
Cheers, didn't know that.
There's obviously a reason why he hasn't been involved.
at one point I thought he was very good, but these days he's relentlessly negative.

when we score he always points out an oppo error.  when one of our guys gets wiped out he says "it was just the momentum" or some shit - seems fouls against us should never be yellows.

thank the lord for Mute buttons.

edit: tbf he said Jones was the motm today so maybe not all is lost.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 04:02:48 am
klopptopia on Yesterday at 08:01:55 pm
He really was in full on hope mode at the end. bitter prick

Hope? Or cope?
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 08:23:11 am
Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:08:40 pm
I know Stephen Warnock had a bit of a beef with Rafa and that he's probably a bit bitter about that, but what's Beglin's beef with us?

It's really odd. I met him in the Stanley Park car park before the Chelsea game in May 2016, he was doing match comms for whoever he was working for at the time and he couldn't praise us enough, seemed delighted Klopp was there and spoke glowingly about the future, not a hint of bitterness at all. Very strange
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 09:00:50 am
Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:08:40 pm
I know Stephen Warnock had a bit of a beef with Rafa and that he's probably a bit bitter about that, but what's Beglin's beef with us?

He broke his leg. He didnt figure again after that. I think he feels cheated
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 09:07:20 am
rob1966 on Today at 08:23:11 am
It's really odd. I met him in the Stanley Park car park before the Chelsea game in May 2016, he was doing match comms for whoever he was working for at the time and he couldn't praise us enough, seemed delighted Klopp was there and spoke glowingly about the future, not a hint of bitterness at all. Very strange

I honestly think the producers give these pundits a script of how they think the game will go. They then tell them to stick to the key talking points so they can generate debate or clicks.
Carragher was tweeting out about us being under the cosh during the game and then used the same phrase in the post match crap.
At no time were we under the cosh, we may have not had 80% possession, but we kept Palmer quiet and even when they threw Neto on, he got nowhere and he was forced inside, and then we set Joe onto him and that was Neto closed down.
With a competent ref, they would have been down to 10 men and we would have had a pen before the one we got, but they arent talking points or click bait.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 09:28:06 am
I listened to Neville yesterday and it's the last time that I want to hear his voice on TV. What an utter bellend. His view of Salah is that he dives and it's clear he has a Manc agenda and therefore should not be commentating. He doesn't know the laws of the game and often comes across as an ignorant twat who thinks he knows what he is talking about.

For the penalty that wasn't given, his first reaction was "went down far too easily" and then when he saw the replay he said "Salah put his right foot across the ball looking for a penalty.....he should be booked for diving". Well Mr Neville a player is entitled to put his body between the opposition and the ball to shield the ball. If the opposition then slides in and contacts the player then it's a foul. As a forward, once you get daylight between you and a defender then you move your body or part of it in between the opposition and the ball. The defender then cannot get at the ball without fouling you. It was hard to see how much contact there was but there appeared to be contact and therefore it was a foul. To spout on about a yellow card for this just shows Neville's ignorance of the rules and his biased opinion. He had made up his mind as soon as he saw the incident and then he wrapped himself around a post trying to justify his initial reaction.

The problem with Neville's ignorant comments is that other fans believe every word he says. That's where they get their view that Salah dives. They don't see the fact that Salah gets constantly fouled and pushed off the ball.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 09:34:02 am
rob1966 on Today at 08:23:11 am
It's really odd. I met him in the Stanley Park car park before the Chelsea game in May 2016, he was doing match comms for whoever he was working for at the time and he couldn't praise us enough, seemed delighted Klopp was there and spoke glowingly about the future, not a hint of bitterness at all. Very strange

To me Warnock just comes across like many on here do. Supports us, but always sees the negatives in what happens rather than the positives.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 09:39:33 am
LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:34:02 am
To me Warnock just comes across like many on here do. Supports us, but always sees the negatives in what happens rather than the positives.
Yeah, agreed.
 
And I think it's hard as well when you're earmarked as a fan of a certain club, maybe you over-correct the balance a little bit. Same with Carra. I know a lot of fans don't like him as a pundit, but I think he's just trying to be neutral. But maybe goes too far the other way sometimes.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 10:23:58 am
Dean Ashton claiming that the Saliba red card shouldn't have been one because, amongst other things like "the ball was bouncing", it was a long way out so if Saliba hadn't fouled him he'd have got back and defended it properly as he's quicker than the attacker he'd just fouled.

 :o

Amazing stuff.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 10:53:10 am
Kekule on Today at 10:23:58 am
Dean Ashton claiming that the Saliba red card shouldn't have been one because, amongst other things like "the ball was bouncing", it was a long way out so if Saliba hadn't fouled him he'd have got back and defended it properly as he's quicker than the attacker he'd just fouled.

 :o

Amazing stuff.

Sounds good info so if Gomez fouls someone its a yellow as he is quick but if Endo does it then its a red as he isnt quick.

Must be a new rule that one 🤣
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 11:07:14 am
LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:34:02 am
To me Warnock just comes across like many on here do. Supports us, but always sees the negatives in what happens rather than the positives.

Like Nicol on ESPN. He was moaning that he "wasn't impressed" with our performance because we had less possession than Chelsea.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 12:05:09 pm
stockdam on Today at 09:28:06 am
I listened to Neville yesterday and it's the last time that I want to hear his voice on TV. What an utter bellend. His view of Salah is that he dives and it's clear he has a Manc agenda and therefore should not be commentating. He doesn't know the laws of the game and often comes across as an ignorant twat who thinks he knows what he is talking about.

For the penalty that wasn't given, his first reaction was "went down far too easily" and then when he saw the replay he said "Salah put his right foot across the ball looking for a penalty.....he should be booked for diving". Well Mr Neville a player is entitled to put his body between the opposition and the ball to shield the ball. If the opposition then slides in and contacts the player then it's a foul. As a forward, once you get daylight between you and a defender then you move your body or part of it in between the opposition and the ball. The defender then cannot get at the ball without fouling you. It was hard to see how much contact there was but there appeared to be contact and therefore it was a foul. To spout on about a yellow card for this just shows Neville's ignorance of the rules and his biased opinion. He had made up his mind as soon as he saw the incident and then he wrapped himself around a post trying to justify his initial reaction.

The problem with Neville's ignorant comments is that other fans believe every word he says. That's where they get their view that Salah dives. They don't see the fact that Salah gets constantly fouled and pushed off the ball.


And you know if it was someone like Rashford doing the same thing, Neville would have been praising it as "clever play".
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 01:40:01 pm
sinnermichael on Today at 11:07:14 am
Like Nicol on ESPN. He was moaning that he "wasn't impressed" with our performance because we had less possession than Chelsea.

I've seen the exact same comment from someone here in the post-match thread.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:16:35 pm
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:24:49 pm
sinnermichael on Today at 11:07:14 am
Like Nicol on ESPN. He was moaning that he "wasn't impressed" with our performance because we had less possession than Chelsea.

Less work, less running & winning the game, sounds good to me :thumbup

One thing we will all agree on, while we loved the Heavy Metal football under Klopp, by April/May, the players were fucking knackered and dead on their feet at CL final time, while Peds boys were getting stronger. Us arl farts and Nicol, well knows that Paisleys Liverpool sides never really kicked into gear until January. If taking the sting out of games, resting legs and allowing possession without giving up big chances is still getting us 3pts, then that's fine and dandy.Nicol knows you win the league over 38 games, not one 90mins v Chelsea
