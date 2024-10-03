« previous next »
Re: Football commentator/pundits
October 3, 2024, 02:14:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 29, 2024, 02:54:50 pm
Back to Jimmy Hill for a moment. Always remember the build up to the 1987 Littlewoods Cup Final on the TV. They showed both sides road to Wembley. Wed twatted his beloved Fulham 10-0 at home and then 3-2 away (when they had the two legged early round). He completely ignored the 10-0 and his only comment was his Fulham had pushed us close at Craven Cottage. Might just have been very tongue in chin from him, but always stood out as a bit of a clown after that.

The biggest and best example of Jimmy the Chin being a prick, was Liverpool playing Forest at Anfield, we had not been awarded a penalty for over 12 months.
Dalglish running into the box is hacked once gets up plays on, no whistle, hacked again gets up and goes on no whistle and is finally hacked down in the box and the ref gives a pen.
Hills view?
Well Dalglish got up twice after being fouled why did he not get up a third time, he clearly played for the pen
Absolute whopper
Couldnt stand him.
I also recall him when we played in a final under Souness and Macmanaman was brought down for a pen and he was arguing that it wasnt because  the defender didnt mean to kick him but had mistimed his challenge. In the studio, Hansen was looking at him as though Hill was deranged
Re: Football commentator/pundits
October 3, 2024, 02:15:29 pm
Re: Football commentator/pundits
October 3, 2024, 02:41:38 pm
Would be great if we could just have one professional commentator. I dont need to hear inane conversations with some brain-dead ex player for the full 90 minutes.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
October 3, 2024, 02:54:27 pm
Quote from: 12C on October  3, 2024, 02:14:49 pm
The biggest and best example of Jimmy the Chin being a prick, was Liverpool playing Forest at Anfield, we had not been awarded a penalty for over 12 months.
Dalglish running into the box is hacked once gets up plays on, no whistle, hacked again gets up and goes on no whistle and is finally hacked down in the box and the ref gives a pen.
Hills view?
Well Dalglish got up twice after being fouled why did he not get up a third time, he clearly played for the pen
Absolute whopper
Couldnt stand him.
I also recall him when we played in a final under Souness and Macmanaman was brought down for a pen and he was arguing that it wasnt because  the defender didnt mean to kick him but had mistimed his challenge. In the studio, Hansen was looking at him as though Hill was deranged

When he had a go on MOTD at the ballboy at Ewood Park who threw the ball back to one of ours quickly and we equalised and took them back to Anfield was his worst. The poor kid got pelters iirc, for doing his fucking job.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
October 3, 2024, 03:11:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on October  3, 2024, 02:54:27 pm
When he had a go on MOTD at the ballboy at Ewood Park who threw the ball back to one of ours quickly and we equalised and took them back to Anfield was his worst. The poor kid got pelters iirc, for doing his fucking job.

Think it might have been a ball girl. I do remember that though, hilariously bitter.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
October 3, 2024, 03:26:12 pm
Re: Football commentator/pundits
October 3, 2024, 04:05:58 pm
Quote from: SK8 Red on October  3, 2024, 01:06:45 pm
Had to listen in the car last night with Danny Fucking Mills. Another prize prick. Was looking for the mute option but suppose not an option with radio.
it's called the off button - predates mute buttons by many decades.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
October 3, 2024, 09:03:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  3, 2024, 03:11:17 pm
Think it might have been a ball girl. I do remember that though, hilariously bitter.

I forgot it was a young girl fucking big chinned bastard.

The to make it worse, she got a free ticket to a Blackburn game, could have at least given her a ticket to Anfield
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:11:15 pm
These c*nts on TNT  :butt
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:12:22 pm
"Fletch" is disgracing himself here, biased c*nts everywhere you listen, can't we just have some neutral commentators?
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:13:52 pm
'Fletch' has spent the whole second half talking about that non-penalty for Guehi. Gravenberch is cynically fouled, not given, leads to a Palace opportunity - 'Fletch' starts banging on about the Guehi incident again. Bore off.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:14:18 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:12:22 pm
"Fletch" is disgracing himself here, biased c*nts everywhere you listen, can't we just have some neutral commentators?

He hasn't shut the fuck up about the non penalty for 20 minutes now. c*nt.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:14:26 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:11:15 pm
These c*nts on TNT  :butt

I've muted them. It'd be good if we could choose to mute only the commentators like with Amazon.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:15:03 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:12:22 pm
"Fletch" is disgracing himself here, biased c*nts everywhere you listen, can't we just have some neutral commentators?

Fucking disgusting isn't it, zero mention of the terrible reffing on us
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:15:12 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:14:18 pm
He hasn't shut the fuck up about the non penalty for 20 minutes now. c*nt.

Gravenberch rugby tackled and no foul given "shall we have another look at the Guehi incident" "I think it's a penalty" well no one asked you c*nt, shut the fuck up.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:16:46 pm
Its just like listening to talk sport at this point. He knows the rules and knows its not a pen yet him or his producer are making sure the pot is stirred every two fucking seconds.

Also clearly not even comparable to the West Ham one.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:18:05 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:16:46 pm
Its just like listening to talk sport at this point. He knows the rules and knows its not a pen yet him or his producer are making sure the pot is stirred every two fucking seconds.

Also clearly not even comparable to the West Ham one.

Setting up the narrative for if we win. They'll go on and on about that "incident" but ignore Hooper's decisions against us.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:33:01 pm
Darren Fletchers a gap toothed c*nt.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 02:42:34 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:12:22 pm
"Fletch" is disgracing himself here, biased c*nts everywhere you listen, can't we just have some neutral commentators?

They put us on all the time and then just slag us off and are biased against us. I had the sound down but I was fed up of watching replays of a nothing incident.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 03:31:36 pm
Got to say, TNT going to Joe Cole mid-match for "expert" pitch side analysis is fucking hilarious.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 03:32:20 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:31:36 pm
Got to say, TNT going to Joe Cole mid-match for "expert" pitch side analysis is fucking hilarious.

He probably does it for 20 B&H and the cab fare from the Blind Beggar.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 10:45:20 pm
Tuned in about 2 or 3 mins before the kick off today, and it took about 10 seconds to hear the girl on TNT talk about how we play different this season under Slot that we did under Klopp. new manager, new ideas, we bloody well get it. No need for every commentator to mention it 50 times in each game
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 11:39:31 pm
Lineker, Shearer and Richards all agreeing on MOTD that it wasn't a penalty, just to make Fletcher look even more like a tit than he already did.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Today at 11:48:30 pm
If only commentators like Fletcher gave as much attention to every hold that Arsenal get away with in the box.
