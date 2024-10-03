Back to Jimmy Hill for a moment. Always remember the build up to the 1987 Littlewoods Cup Final on the TV. They showed both sides road to Wembley. Wed twatted his beloved Fulham 10-0 at home and then 3-2 away (when they had the two legged early round). He completely ignored the 10-0 and his only comment was his Fulham had pushed us close at Craven Cottage. Might just have been very tongue in chin from him, but always stood out as a bit of a clown after that.



The biggest and best example of Jimmy the Chin being a prick, was Liverpool playing Forest at Anfield, we had not been awarded a penalty for over 12 months.Dalglish running into the box is hacked once gets up plays on, no whistle, hacked again gets up and goes on no whistle and is finally hacked down in the box and the ref gives a pen.Hills view?Well Dalglish got up twice after being fouled why did he not get up a third time, he clearly played for the penAbsolute whopperCouldnt stand him.I also recall him when we played in a final under Souness and Macmanaman was brought down for a pen and he was arguing that it wasnt because the defender didnt mean to kick him but had mistimed his challenge. In the studio, Hansen was looking at him as though Hill was deranged