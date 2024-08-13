today's Guardian - the "Top 10 Talking points from the opening weekend"
1. they mention every team in the PL, except they don't mention us once. no use of the word "Liverpool" at all - not once. no mention of our players, or Arne, or our goals.
just a bunch of words about the Ipswich ground, owners, manager, and players. and Sheeran.
un-effing believable.
2. but, but -- they praise Zirkzee for scoring a "cunning" finish. cunning. yes, cunning.
"cunning" as in -- the ball bounced of his thigh and went past the goalie.
jesus wept.