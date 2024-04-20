ESPN's Derek Rae would like a word with both of you.....They're not English players, so you don't pronounce them the English way. The commentator is saying it correctly.....Stop being an ignoramus.







No need for the insults thanks.I'm sure we're all well aware the names aren't English and that's our exact point. We're discussing English pundits destroying names thinking they're being clever. No idea who the ESPN guy is but maybe he actually learned them and is pronouncing them correctly so good on him. The ones over here don't seem so bothered about that considering it's their actual job, some of them assume a half-arsed version of nonsense with a hammy accent for full Brit abroad effect will do.