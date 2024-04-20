« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football commentator/pundits  (Read 50123 times)

Offline A Langheck

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #680 on: April 20, 2024, 02:39:01 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 17, 2024, 11:55:42 pm
And the one trying to say Joshua in some weird accent in the Bayern game and completely destroying it. "Ossuar" or something it came out like.

ESPN's Derek Rae would like a word with both of you.....They're not English players, so you don't pronounce them the English way.  The commentator is saying it correctly.....Stop being an ignoramus.

Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,574
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #681 on: April 20, 2024, 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: A Langheck on April 20, 2024, 02:39:01 pm
ESPN's Derek Rae would like a word with both of you.....They're not English players, so you don't pronounce them the English way.  The commentator is saying it correctly.....Stop being an ignoramus.



No need for the insults thanks.  :wave I'm sure we're all well aware the names aren't English and that's our exact point. We're discussing English pundits destroying names thinking they're being clever. No idea who the ESPN guy is but maybe he actually learned them and is pronouncing them correctly so good on him. The ones over here don't seem so bothered about that considering it's their actual job, some of them assume a half-arsed version of nonsense with a hammy accent for full Brit abroad effect will do.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 954
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #682 on: April 21, 2024, 07:35:35 pm »
What a fuckin disgrace that shitbag Ratboy c*nt Neville is asking for Claattenberg to resign on live television.  Heres a better idea Gary, why dont you resign you horrible opinionated c*nt and take some of your mates from PGMOL with you. 
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,962
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #683 on: April 21, 2024, 09:59:18 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on April 21, 2024, 07:35:35 pm
What a fuckin disgrace that shitbag Ratboy c*nt Neville is asking for Claattenberg to resign on live television.  Heres a better idea Gary, why dont you resign you horrible opinionated c*nt and take some of your mates from PGMOL with you. 

Speaking in that annoying, po-faced manner of his like his opinion is the only one that matters. Like his beloved Ferguson never questioned the integrity of the officials whenever it suited him.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,901
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #684 on: April 21, 2024, 11:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 21, 2024, 09:59:18 pm
Speaking in that annoying, po-faced manner of his like his opinion is the only one that matters.

That high-handed voice he does when he's making a Very Serious Point reminds me of Pauline from The League of Gentlemen.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,142
  • Dutch Class
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #685 on: April 21, 2024, 11:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 21, 2024, 09:59:18 pm
Like his beloved Ferguson never questioned the integrity of the officials whenever it suited him.

Would have been great if someone reminded him of that on air
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,962
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #686 on: April 21, 2024, 11:30:13 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 21, 2024, 11:17:47 pm
That high-handed voice he does when he's making a Very Serious Point reminds me of Pauline from The League of Gentlemen.

:D

Its how I imagine Big Brain Arteta speaks too.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,516
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #687 on: April 22, 2024, 12:02:13 am »
Carra and Neville have become like Punch & Judy these days.

They were good when they first began on Sky breaking down tactics and having in depth discussions about things that actually mattered.

Just a couple of shite cheerleaders now for the banter generation

Twats
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,363
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #688 on: April 22, 2024, 04:23:21 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 22, 2024, 12:02:13 am
Carra and Neville have become like Punch & Judy these days.

Just a couple of shite cheerleaders now for the banter generation

Twats

Absolute the best description I've heard of them. Especially Carragher. Long gone are the days of actual discussion, it's just back and forth p*ss taking now. They went down the social media soundbite route a while ago and only getting worse.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #689 on: April 23, 2024, 08:20:34 pm »
Quote from: A Langheck on April 20, 2024, 02:39:01 pm
ESPN's Derek Rae would like a word with both of you.....They're not English players, so you don't pronounce them the English way.  The commentator is saying it correctly.....Stop being an ignoramus.

I find Derek Rae well annoying with his Germanism shite and a little patronizing but hey Die Toten Hosen as they say in Dusseldorf !
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,117
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #690 on: April 23, 2024, 08:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 23, 2024, 08:20:34 pm

I find Derek Rae well annoying with his Germanism shite and a little patronizing but hey Die Toten Hosen as they say in Dusseldorf !
Me too. I speak fluent German, have done for years and his continued showing off (if thats what it is?) is very irritating. My German mates and I could put up with his shite if didnt over exaggerate so much. Just speak to your audience you c*nt.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,901
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #691 on: April 24, 2024, 09:03:53 pm »
Neville please I beg you shut the fuck up you smarmy bell.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,661
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #692 on: April 24, 2024, 09:07:41 pm »
I hope Slot bans that fucker Carra from Anfield and Kirkby.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,901
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #693 on: April 24, 2024, 09:21:11 pm »
Drury makes me wish I had a de-aging machine for Tyler.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,311
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #694 on: April 24, 2024, 09:57:53 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 24, 2024, 09:03:53 pm
Neville please I beg you shut the fuck up you smarmy bell.

Hes so happy. Can barely contain himself.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,165
  • Bam!
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #695 on: Today at 01:10:52 pm »
Mccoist and Fletch complaining because its flat. Try not having a game at 12:30 at the end of a long season with the teams just played midweek.

Get on with your jobs of talking about David Moyes roommate habits and what Karen Brady has for lunch
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,901
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #696 on: Today at 07:16:14 pm »
TNT commentators wondering why the game that TNT chose to send Liverpool fans on 7am trains/5am coaches to a bit of London with no nearby pubs in a stadium notorious for a crap atmosphere is flat.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,605
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Football commentator/pundits
« Reply #697 on: Today at 08:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:10:52 pm
Mccoist and Fletch complaining because its flat. Try not having a game at 12:30 at the end of a long season with the teams just played midweek.

I was hoping Klopp would drop a few F bombs during his post match interview. He's never been that keen on BT/TNT.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 