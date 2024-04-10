« previous next »
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,530
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 10:52:47 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:39:20 am
Its probably that desperate dan clean cut look that Samuels has thats saved him.

Probably scared of making him angry. You wouldnt like him when hes angry.
Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,540
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 11:01:36 am
Quote from: slotmachine on April 10, 2024, 09:59:29 pm
Did you listen to the podcast or have you just seen the click bait title? He said he hated Rafa at the time which is fully understandable because he only ever wanted to play for Liverpool and Rafa told him he wouldnt be playing any games. He said he appreciated the honesty of Rafa and he regretted not sticking around for another year to try and prove Rafa wrong but he loved playing football too much so he left. Also said the decision was rushed because it was 48 hours before the end of the window and he had to make a decision and one he really regrets.

That was nonsense about he wasnt good enough to play for Liverpool under Rafa. Did you see the shite Rafa played in that first season or two? Murphy would have played plenty of games if he hung around. He was excellent technically and tactically. It was Garcia who essentially took his place and murphy was a better player and had a much better LFC career than Garcia.

Wow thats a wild take :D

A decent amount of midfield players from that season that you could have taken aim at, but settled on Luis Garcia?! Who was a far, far, FAR better footballer than Danny Murphy.
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,530
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 11:10:21 am
Theyre also quite different players. Garcia was more of a forward than Murphy (certainly the Murphy post about 2001). When he did go down to Charlton and Fulham I think he played in centre midfield, something Garcia would never do (unless a free role ahead of two more orthodox midfielders).

I liked how Murphy recovered from a difficult start, came back from a loan spell at Crewe and forced his way into Houlliers plans. He played a useful role in the 2001 season. He became more of a senior player around the time our standards dipped. Not necessarily related and all his fault. He was a handy player, if not a world beater and he chipped in with some important goals, not just against United.

Just because he left in slightly sour terms and had been a bit vocal about it both at the time and then a bit weird as a pundit sometimes should take away from him being a decent player for us.

Garcia wasnt here as long, wasnt consistent but will forever be linked with the incredible run in 2005 will always be a more popular figure. Probably more talented, capable of more jaw dropping moments, but a very different player really.
Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 11:17:55 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:52:47 am
Probably scared of making him angry. You wouldnt like him when hes angry.

He used to do that Sunday morning stuff on Sky and always thought he was a knob on that scruffy c**t.

His son has links to City I think so probably well in with them too !
redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,368
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 03:53:09 pm
Now if youd said Murphy was a better player than Nunez you might have a point but Garcia?? No chance.

That 04/05 side was a proper mixed bag which makes Istanbul even more remarkable and sure Murphy could have had some decent minutes but £2m or whatever it was, was deemed by Rafa, at a time when cash was tight, to be more useful to us (mad to think that 20 years later thats some players weekly wage).

Will always be grateful for the goals at OT but the fact the even his fellow BBC pundits take the piss out of him for his misplaced inflated ego speaks volumes for him
slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 07:49:57 pm
Garcia was a player without substance occasional flicks and the odd creative ball. He was always injured and dissapeared without trace. He was a level below Vladimir Smicer who had the same problem lacking substance but he was still better than Garcia. Murphy was better than both of them. Far better passer and more creative put a real shift in for the team and was far better tactically. The only thing Murphy was inferior at was dribbling. The most important thing he was far more consistent and had a very good 4 or 5 years here which is a lot more than Garcia.

One of the biggest compliments you can give Murphy that in a team with Gerrard in it was him who was on penalties and free-kicks. He was ice cold at Old Trafford for them winners. 
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 07:53:06 pm
more than any Liverpool player I can recall, Murphy would go to sleep for minutes at a time, in every single game he played.  drove me up the wall.
Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,656
  • YNWA
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 08:00:47 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 08:57:20 am
Henry Winter posting on X that he has been made redundant..

Is he the fella tweeted "c*nts" about us from his burner account? haha
Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,908
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 08:02:29 pm
Oh my fucking god McManaman is such a c**t.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,665
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 08:57:52 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:02:29 pm
Oh my fucking god McManaman is such a c**t.

I hate his posh scouse accent. Talks utter shite too, bellend
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 11:01:15 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 08:00:47 pm
Is he the fella tweeted "c*nts" about us from his burner account? haha

No that was Phil McNulty from the BBC.

He is a bitter so no surprise and he was "hacked" 😂😂
Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:57:52 pm
I hate his posh scouse accent. Talks utter shite too, bellend

He does tens mins he said we were all over them too fast for them and goes on to basically call 2 of their players unfit fat bastards or words to that effect.
thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,716
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 11:07:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:57:52 pm
I hate his posh scouse accent. Talks utter shite too, bellend

Forgive me. But, er, is that er, is that really a posh scouse accent?
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,003
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 11:09:44 pm
Anyone that emphasises the ing on a word is putting on a posh Scouse accent.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 11:12:54 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:02:29 pm
Oh my fucking god McManaman is such a c**t.
years back, he almost married my wife's niece.  I was made up at the time thinking he'd be part of the family, now I'm eternally thankful they split up.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,783
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #655 on: Today at 12:28:36 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:12:54 pm
years back, he almost married my wife's niece.  I was made up at the time thinking he'd be part of the family, now I'm eternally thankful they split up.

Is she now living in glorious isolation?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,665
Re: Football commentator/pundits
Reply #656 on: Today at 10:07:32 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:07:54 pm
Forgive me. But, er, is that er, is that really a posh scouse accent?

Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 11:09:44 pm
Anyone that emphasises the ing on a word is putting on a posh Scouse accent.

Its like he thinks he's from West Kirby
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA
