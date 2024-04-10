Theyre also quite different players. Garcia was more of a forward than Murphy (certainly the Murphy post about 2001). When he did go down to Charlton and Fulham I think he played in centre midfield, something Garcia would never do (unless a free role ahead of two more orthodox midfielders).



I liked how Murphy recovered from a difficult start, came back from a loan spell at Crewe and forced his way into Houlliers plans. He played a useful role in the 2001 season. He became more of a senior player around the time our standards dipped. Not necessarily related and all his fault. He was a handy player, if not a world beater and he chipped in with some important goals, not just against United.



Just because he left in slightly sour terms and had been a bit vocal about it both at the time and then a bit weird as a pundit sometimes should take away from him being a decent player for us.



Garcia wasnt here as long, wasnt consistent but will forever be linked with the incredible run in 2005 will always be a more popular figure. Probably more talented, capable of more jaw dropping moments, but a very different player really.