(Votes are changeable)
- Ally McCoist
- 0 (0%)
- Didier Drogba
- 0 (0%)
- Lee Dixon
- 0 (0%)
- Slaven Bilic
- 0 (0%)
- Peter Drury
- 0 (0%)
- Jim Beglin
- 0 (0%)
- Pat Nevin
- 0 (0%)
- Pablo Zabaleta
- 0 (0%)
- Alex Scott
- 0 (0%)
- Frank Lampard
- 0 (0%)
- Kyle Martino
- 0 (0%)
- John Collins
- 0 (0%)
- Rio Ferdinand
- 0 (0%)
- Kevin Keatings
- 0 (0%)
- Roy Keane
- 0 (0%)
- Bill Leslie
- 0 (0%)
- Daniel Mann
- 0 (0%)
- Cesc Fabregas
- 0 (0%)
- Liam Rosenior
- 0 (0%)
- Emma Hayes
- 0 (0%)
- Craig Bellamy
- 0 (0%)
- Ian Wright
- 0 (0%)
- Stuart Holden
- 0 (0%)
- John Strong
- 0 (0%)
- Jurgen Klinsmann
- 0 (0%)
- Alan Shearer
- 0 (0%)
- Mark Lawrenson
- 0 (0%)
- Jon Champion
- 0 (0%)
- Ian Darke
- 0 (0%)
- Glenn Hoddle
- 0 (0%)
- Jamie Carragher
- 0 (0%)
- Gary Neville
- 0 (0%)
- Ian Dennis
- 0 (0%)
- Graeme Souness
- 0 (0%)
Total Members Voted: 0