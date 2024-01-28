Poll

2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,590
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 10:44:51 am
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on January 28, 2024, 06:54:11 pm

Women punditry/commentary will get better with time. It's still in its infancy.

It really won't, any that are regularly insightful or interesting will get that trained out of them before they are allowed to appear too often.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,033
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 10:57:44 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:44:51 am
It really won't, any that are regularly insightful or interesting will get that trained out of them before they are allowed to appear too often.

Sad but true.

I'd recorded MOTD to have a laugh at the shite, whoever did the comms sounded like she was still in school and she came out with this fucking stupid Soccer AM style thing when he screamed "back of the net" :no :butt
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 10:58:20 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:44:51 am
It really won't, any that are regularly insightful or interesting will get that trained out of them before they are allowed to appear too often.
Emma Hayes is always really insightful and interesting but she's not a professional pundit.  I'd imagine if somebody told her she had to talk in a certain way or push certain narratives she'd just walk away and focus on the day job of being an elite manager.

I guess the intelligent, insightful and introspective ex-players generally go into management (as well as some absolute chancers and whoppers).  The truly introspective are probably sick to death of football by the time they retire and get on with a second career/life away from it.
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,456
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 11:00:21 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on January 28, 2024, 07:06:09 pm
Not when he's on TNT/Sky he isn't. I agree t he McCoist on Prime was okay to listen too because on there they concentrate on the football. But on Sky/TNT they talk about agenda driven nonsense and that includes McCoist. It's pretty obvious its t he way the broadcasters want the punditry to be.

I disagree.  People liked McCoist on Prime because he commentated on games that we played really well in and he was really enthusiastic about us.  He's since commentated on games where we've not battered teams and people suddenly didn't like him.
Gili Gulu

  • My disappointment is immeasurable, and my week is ruined
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,113
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 08:49:16 pm
I quite like Efan Ekoku, he's doing the African Cup of Nations, but does turn up on foreign coverage of the Premier League. Keeps to the point, intelligent fella
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,588
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:40:02 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on January 28, 2024, 07:19:09 pm
I love Harriet Pryor from the Anfield Wrap as well who is now working for sky full time i think. It would be great to see her come through the ranks and one day be either in the commentary box or one of the studio guests on Super Sunday. She is great talking about the game.
She is getting on very well within Sky it seems. Good luck to her.

Quote from: Gili Gulu on January 28, 2024, 07:04:04 pm
Me too. He's refreshingly positive and happy to be there.
Works very well with Clive Tyldesley on Amazon.
Yep them two together are the best commentary duo.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,588
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 10:41:35 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:00:21 am
I disagree.  People liked McCoist on Prime because he commentated on games that we played really well in and he was really enthusiastic about us.  He's since commentated on games where we've not battered teams and people suddenly didn't like him.
Yeah I think there's truth in that (for some).
jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,194
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 10:45:29 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:00:21 am
I disagree.  People liked McCoist on Prime because he commentated on games that we played really well in and he was really enthusiastic about us.  He's since commentated on games where we've not battered teams and people suddenly didn't like him.

I couldn't care less what he says about us, and it's nothing to do with the above. TNT/Sky are about agendas and their pundits contribute to that shite, it's why I never listen to any of their comments now either before or after a game. Prime are different the only thing they talk about is the actual match and the whole approach is very different to the other broadcasters.
simplyred84

  • Holding back the years, but unfortunately not holding back the nonsense
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
Re: 2018 - Who's the best commentator/pundit?
Reply #328 on: Today at 01:11:26 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January 28, 2024, 06:13:42 pm
Well, my missus, her mates and reddebs on here for 6 all must be misogynysts then, cos they all cannot stand her and want her taken off the telly. My wife has killed the sound when she's on.

I have plenty of time for Kelly Dalglish, Gabbie Yorath for example, as well as Suzi Perry and Natalie Quirk on MotoGP, as they all know what they are talking about, this one just chats shite for 90 minutes

Why does everything have to be so absolute. Men love women and still treat them like shit in many different ways depending on their upbringing, unresolved trauma, stress etc. The opinion of 6 women you know doesn't validate your point of view. That's just lazy.

As a black man, I can sometimes despise the attitude of black people towards certain topics but that doesn't make me anti-black. Barton is dangerous because he emboldens a certain type of white male in the UK to feel justified in their toxic thoughts and behaviours. There is a duty to not ignore him by opinion leaders and media professionals, but to educate people in WHY his rampage is wrong, not just feeling that in by doing so, they are giving him a platform.
