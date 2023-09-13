« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield through the ages (pics)  (Read 50487 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,980
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #280 on: September 13, 2023, 04:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 13, 2023, 02:38:15 pm
Just spotted this on Facebook with the wording of.

"What a photo. Spion Kop days. 1980s half and half bobble hats, sheepies (what happened to those coats we called sheepies?) and Adidas jackets and footwear all over the place. The old standing Kop, the place we got our supporting education."

Used to always be near to that big post.


My usual spec was right near that post too, usually about level with the right hand stancion of the goal. If our kid was with me, he'd be about 10 then, we'd stand just the other side of the middle walkway that ran across the Kop.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,369
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #281 on: September 13, 2023, 07:34:31 pm »
Every time I see some moan about the smallest of design detail in the new stand, I think of those two lads standing on a big pipe.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,025
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #282 on: September 13, 2023, 10:39:14 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on September 13, 2023, 07:34:31 pm
Every time I see some moan about the smallest of design detail in the new stand, I think of those two lads standing on a big pipe.
Imagine how many would be moaning about the brickwork on the left of the picture.

"Bricks look mismatched, pointing is shite, FSG out."
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,000
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #283 on: September 13, 2023, 10:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Jordellsu on June 26, 2023, 09:56:33 pm
My lad protesting on the kop in 1993. Never worked but he's nearly 30 now and glad he did his bit.

Quality that.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,980
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #284 on: September 16, 2023, 09:41:52 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 13, 2023, 10:39:14 pm
Imagine how many would be moaning about the brickwork on the left of the picture.

"Bricks look mismatched, pointing is shite, FSG out."

Went the Villa game and to be honest, the brickwork above the M turnstiles is a fucking mess, it looks like a YTS kid, who couldn't be fucking arsed, did the work ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,190
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #285 on: January 31, 2024, 10:09:14 pm »
Liverpool Then and Now on FB posted this of The Kop - 1994 and present.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,039
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #286 on: February 1, 2024, 09:39:58 pm »
The road markings appear to have survived the test of time.

As for The Kop we talk about how small it is now, particularly compared to The Main and The Road End.  The footprint of the new Kop is however significantly larger than the old Kop, row 50 of the current Kop being roughly comparable with the back of the standing Kop. Yet the old version seemed huge.
« Last Edit: February 2, 2024, 01:51:27 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #287 on: February 6, 2024, 07:18:51 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on February  1, 2024, 09:39:58 pm
The road markings appear to have survived the test of time.

As for The Kop we talk about how small it is now, particularly compared to The Main and The Road End.  The footprint of the new Kop is however significantly larger than the old Kop, row 50 of the current Kop being roughly comparable with the back of the standing Kop. Yet the old version seemed huge.

Been said a few times but a question of scale I think. It was bigger than what was around it (for most of its life), it filled the eye's view being so wide, it was darker and therefore less clear to the eye at the back and the optical effect of a closely packed crowd made it seem bigger. 26,000 just looks bigger than 12,000 even in a smaller space.

« Last Edit: February 6, 2024, 08:58:17 pm by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #288 on: February 6, 2024, 10:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on February  6, 2024, 07:18:51 pm
Been said a few times but a question of scale I think. It was bigger than what was around it (for most of its life), it filled the eye's view being so wide, it was darker and therefore less clear to the eye at the back and the optical effect of a closely packed crowd made it seem bigger. 26,000 just looks bigger than 12,000 even in a smaller space.




I know its something youve probably been asked loads of times Peter but is it possible to expand the kop on the same footprint ie steeper etc, and do you think its ever likely to happen. Ive had a season ticket for around 35 years and Ive never been majorly impressed with it as a stand, the old terrace on the other hand was a work of art standing in there was a privilege.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,213
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #289 on: February 6, 2024, 10:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 13, 2023, 02:38:15 pm
Just spotted this on Facebook with the wording of.

"What a photo. Spion Kop days. 1980s half and half bobble hats, sheepies (what happened to those coats we called sheepies?) and Adidas jackets and footwear all over the place. The old standing Kop, the place we got our supporting education."

Used to always be near to that big post.

The two lads in front of barrier looking to have that camera off.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #290 on: February 8, 2024, 04:00:42 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on February  6, 2024, 10:02:19 pm

I know its something youve probably been asked loads of times Peter but is it possible to expand the kop on the same footprint ie steeper etc, and do you think its ever likely to happen. Ive had a season ticket for around 35 years and Ive never been majorly impressed with it as a stand, the old terrace on the other hand was a work of art standing in there was a privilege.

Making it steeper on the same footprint doesnt expand it. It just makes it steeper.

.
« Last Edit: February 8, 2024, 04:08:19 am by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,347
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #291 on: February 14, 2024, 09:13:04 pm »
Someone posted this OS map of the Anfield area on Facebook.
Not sure what year it was drawn up.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #292 on: February 24, 2024, 02:13:51 am »
Quote from: only6times on February  6, 2024, 10:38:21 pm
The two lads in front of barrier looking to have that camera off.

Ha ha  ;D
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,422
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #293 on: March 31, 2024, 11:59:03 pm »



^ https://twitter.com/LifeinPhotosJen/status/1774517034123944175 (and some cracking photos of around the city too)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #294 on: April 1, 2024, 06:43:25 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 31, 2024, 11:59:03 pm


^ https://twitter.com/LifeinPhotosJen/status/1774517034123944175 (and some cracking photos of around the city too)

Seems to be a piece missing there - impossible is nothing.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,980
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #295 on: April 1, 2024, 07:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on April  1, 2024, 06:43:25 pm
Seems to be a piece missing there - impossible is nothing.

Fill those fucking corners in ;)
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,213
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #296 on: April 1, 2024, 09:02:07 pm »
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #297 on: May 5, 2024, 02:55:45 pm »
Does anyone know what these buildings were ?
Were they buildings that belonged to the club or just some house .
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,369
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #298 on: May 5, 2024, 06:59:36 pm »
That little cluster was there in 1892 - I'm pretty sure it wasn't part of the ground.
You can see in this shot it was outside the car park gates - and there seems to be a sign - so I assumed it was maybe a newsagent or some shops.

Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #299 on: May 5, 2024, 08:25:49 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on May  5, 2024, 06:59:36 pm
That little cluster was there in 1892 - I'm pretty sure it wasn't part of the ground.
You can see in this shot it was outside the car park gates - and there seems to be a sign - so I assumed it was maybe a newsagent or some shops.


Ah right thanks for that meady .always wondered who Would live there if it was a house ,be a bit busy every other Saturday..lol
Nice to see ziggy bunking off from Grange Hill to get Tommy Lawrences autograph..lol
« Last Edit: May 5, 2024, 08:36:25 pm by 9 kemlyn road »
Logged

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #300 on: May 10, 2024, 09:16:27 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on May  5, 2024, 06:59:36 pm
That little cluster was there in 1892 - I'm pretty sure it wasn't part of the ground.
You can see in this shot it was outside the car park gates - and there seems to be a sign - so I assumed it was maybe a newsagent or some shops.



I believe that's a "National" petrol sign
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #301 on: May 10, 2024, 09:26:25 am »
^ great spot Peter

Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,369
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #302 on: May 10, 2024, 09:31:00 am »
OOOOOOOOHH YESSSSSS get in there Peter.

This is fun.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,208
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #303 on: May 10, 2024, 10:20:39 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on May  5, 2024, 02:55:45 pm
Does anyone know what these buildings were ?
Were they buildings that belonged to the club or just some house .


In the early/mid 80s did we not have some kind of ticket office/program selling outlet in about that spot? Might have misremembered.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,369
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #304 on: May 10, 2024, 10:54:44 am »
Same spot, but different building

Logged

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #305 on: May 10, 2024, 12:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on May 10, 2024, 09:16:27 am
I believe that's a "National" petrol sign

That looks like the Milk Tray man above the petrol sign.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,208
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #306 on: May 10, 2024, 01:25:23 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on May 10, 2024, 10:54:44 am
Same spot, but different building



Ha yeah, very different. Thats the place I remembered though - was it an early club shop?
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,369
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #307 on: May 10, 2024, 01:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 10, 2024, 01:25:23 pm
Ha yeah, very different. Thats the place I remembered though - was it an early club shop?

Yep - I posted some pictures of the inside on one of the previous pages.
It's like a second-hand stall in Jim Royles living room compared to now.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,980
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #308 on: May 13, 2024, 06:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 10, 2024, 01:25:23 pm
Ha yeah, very different. Thats the place I remembered though - was it an early club shop?

Didn't they have a little portakabin there for a bit? I seem to remember that.

The old Development association and souvenir shop

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online bossjon

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield through the ages (pics)
« Reply #309 on: Today at 08:42:25 pm »
For the older kopites... how was it on the Kop those first couple of seasons went it became seated? 94/95, 95/96 seasons.
Which block did most of the atmosphere come from? Was it easy to get ST and tickets with your mates? Was it a ST waiting list for years as well?
How was the atmosphere those first couple of seasons, big change? Better than now? Played some good entertaining football those seasons as well with Macca and Fowler.
Great to hear some thoughts.

Love the depth of the old Kop, it wasn´t as high and steep as now but so wide and deep which is important for the atmosphere. Closer to the pitch, closer to the roof, that is the formula (a bit like Goodison now). I only think the atmosphere would be much worse on the kop if we added more seats and made it larger.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:47:09 pm by bossjon »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 