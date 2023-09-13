For the older kopites... how was it on the Kop those first couple of seasons went it became seated? 94/95, 95/96 seasons.

Which block did most of the atmosphere come from? Was it easy to get ST and tickets with your mates? Was it a ST waiting list for years as well?

How was the atmosphere those first couple of seasons, big change? Better than now? Played some good entertaining football those seasons as well with Macca and Fowler.

Great to hear some thoughts.



Love the depth of the old Kop, it wasn´t as high and steep as now but so wide and deep which is important for the atmosphere. Closer to the pitch, closer to the roof, that is the formula (a bit like Goodison now). I only think the atmosphere would be much worse on the kop if we added more seats and made it larger.