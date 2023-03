I took a cheapo 110 cartridge camera (remember those?!) on to the Kop in about 86-87ish and shot pretty much a whole roll of film. I know I've got pics looking up into the Kop from the fence at the front and pics down the steps at flagpole corner. I haven't seen them for decades, but I've got to go in to the loft to work out why our fucking shower pump isn't working again, so while I'm up there, I'll try and dig them out.