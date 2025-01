So usually I'm at a computer when I purchase tickets but I was out and about this morning so had to try for Lille tickets using my mobile.



Going to the LFC ticketing website and tapping on the Lille game it made me do a Captcha but put me into the queue straight away (Position 3000 or so). After about 15 minutes I was in and selected "choose for me" straight away page went white and I got the "blocked for suspicious activity" or something along those lines.



I closed the window on my phone in frustration but then thought I should have got a screenshot to show to LFC help afterwards. So I tried the whole process again.



This time it asked me to log in first, which I did. Did the Captcha again and got queue position 8000 odd. Took about 15 minutes again to get in, I selected "choose for me" expecting the error but this time it worked and I paid and checked out no problem.



So the only thing I can think as to why it got blocked initially was that I wasnt logged in first. Even though it didnt ask me to 🤷‍♂️