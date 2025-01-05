« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46560 on: Yesterday at 03:26:42 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 03:19:12 pm
5/6 blocks just lit up and couldnt get hold of one

Do you remember whereabouts?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46561 on: Yesterday at 03:32:27 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:30:47 am
Total clowns aren't they ? They've even got a thing on the queue saying it you're not registering for spurs, try again after 12.30..
So what logic there causes them to drop tickets for MU while people are queuing to register for Spurs. Just shows the total disconnect between them / us.
They are just busy, no need to have a pop at them, they are exemplary.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46562 on: Yesterday at 05:11:16 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 03:26:42 pm
Do you remember whereabouts?
Nah all went by in a flash to be honest, i think they were spread across main and anny road so maybe some of them were hospo
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46563 on: Yesterday at 05:13:42 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 05:11:16 pm
Nah all went by in a flash to be honest, i think they were spread across main and anny road so maybe some of them were hospo

Upper anny will have been credits most likely. Just wondering for Spurs 4+ AMS later in the season, dont know how easy it will be but would mean 13+.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46564 on: Today at 12:37:24 am »
anyone clarify this please

if you already have a ticket for any game, can you still purchase a ticket for one of your F & F with membership criteria for that specific game (0 or 4+ credits)

* message below appears when I try to buy a ticket.

Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Manchester United 05/01/2025 16:30.
Sales to this event are limited  to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.

Yet no message appears when you basket a Hospitality ticket @ £700+

** I'd guess plenty on here get tickets for others without any issues ?


*** A P.A. ticket there for most of the day in the Kop, block 104
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46565 on: Today at 01:04:38 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:37:24 am
anyone clarify this please

if you already have a ticket for any game, can you still purchase a ticket for one of your F & F with membership criteria for that specific game (0 or 4+ credits)

* message below appears when I try to buy a ticket.

Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Manchester United 05/01/2025 16:30.
Sales to this event are limited  to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.

Yet no message appears when you basket a Hospitality ticket @ £700+

** I'd guess plenty on here get tickets for others without any issues ?


*** A P.A. ticket there for most of the day in the Kop, block 104

As long as theyre registered it should let you. Buy for my dad all the time once Ive got my ticket. Hospo wont give the error because theres no criteria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46566 on: Today at 02:11:32 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:37:24 am
anyone clarify this please

if you already have a ticket for any game, can you still purchase a ticket for one of your F & F with membership criteria for that specific game (0 or 4+ credits)

* message below appears when I try to buy a ticket.

Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool v Manchester United 05/01/2025 16:30.
Sales to this event are limited  to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.

Yet no message appears when you basket a Hospitality ticket @ £700+

** I'd guess plenty on here get tickets for others without any issues ?


*** A P.A. ticket there for most of the day in the Kop, block 104

Sometimes, very rarely, club put a block on you buying tickets for your f+f when you already have a ticket. Other times they remove hallmap completely for members that have a ticket.

I would say it's probably that they haven't registered like DanK has said.
