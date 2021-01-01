« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2486024 times)

Online Dodger747

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46480 on: Yesterday at 11:59:32 am »
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 11:40:56 am
Queue link stolen. Position 220

This continues to be a thing then... have you reported it to the club?
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46481 on: Yesterday at 12:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Dodger747 on Yesterday at 11:59:32 am
This continues to be a thing then... have you reported it to the club?

Plenty on twitter got the same again. Club continue to be silent about it.
Online MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46482 on: Yesterday at 12:18:00 pm »
Finally got in. Obviously its sold out so its another refresh job.

Will raise it with the club once Im done refreshing (or when Im blocked)
Online JAYLFC0903

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46483 on: Yesterday at 12:42:46 pm »
have they dropped any ST return for united yet? Ive been on/off refreshing so just checking i havent  missed it
Offline russmills10

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46484 on: Yesterday at 12:43:38 pm »
Quote from: JAYLFC0903 on Yesterday at 12:42:46 pm
have they dropped any ST return for united yet? Ive been on/off refreshing so just checking i havent  missed it
Been refreshing since 11:30 and havent seen many drops, couple in upper main went
Online Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46485 on: Yesterday at 12:57:25 pm »
Quote from: JAYLFC0903 on Yesterday at 12:42:46 pm
have they dropped any ST return for united yet? Ive been on/off refreshing so just checking i havent  missed it

The tend to come much closer to KO - Thursday / Friday this week will be busy i suspect
Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46486 on: Yesterday at 01:03:30 pm »
any ST returns won't appear until they stop this sale and add on any hospo returns.
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46487 on: Yesterday at 01:11:04 pm »
They did drop ST...I got one at 11.30
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46488 on: Yesterday at 02:03:25 pm »
As someone who is trying to take my son (6yo) to his first game, do any of the late availability drops have pairs of seats? I've not got us memberships to date this year as I wasn't sure if he'd be up to going but he's started watching matches with me on the TV and seems keen. We live in a L postcode so I'm entering the local area ballot but obviously chances of any joy in that are tiny.

At this stage of the season and with the general sale ballots already done, the only point in getting memberships at this point would be for late availability drops or to access the local members ballot. Both seem highly unlikely to yield a pair of tickets and obviously given his age we have to sit together ;D

Think I'm probably better off just waiting until next season now but wanted to get any views as I've not had a membership for the last couple of years (go to the game via a friend's ST) and never had to sort pairs before.

Obviously any other hints or tips for getting pairs appreciated ;D

Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46489 on: Yesterday at 02:11:27 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 02:03:25 pm
As someone who is trying to take my son (6yo) to his first game, do any of the late availability drops have pairs of seats? I've not got us memberships to date this year as I wasn't sure if he'd be up to going but he's started watching matches with me on the TV and seems keen. We live in a L postcode so I'm entering the local area ballot but obviously chances of any joy in that are tiny.

At this stage of the season and with the general sale ballots already done, the only point in getting memberships at this point would be for late availability drops or to access the local members ballot. Both seem highly unlikely to yield a pair of tickets and obviously given his age we have to sit together ;D

Think I'm probably better off just waiting until next season now but wanted to get any views as I've not had a membership for the last couple of years (go to the game via a friend's ST) and never had to sort pairs before.

Some people on here have got some, but its very rare compared to the singles. Exception was probably Leicester where it was easy to get 3 together near the game
Online JAYLFC0903

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46490 on: Yesterday at 02:37:41 pm »
Just managed to get a Kop ST return for Sunday, im on 10 credits so need 3 between now and the end of the season haha
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46491 on: Yesterday at 03:02:14 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 02:11:27 pm
Some people on here have got some, but its very rare compared to the singles. Exception was probably Leicester where it was easy to get 3 together near the game

It obviously depends on your success in ballots and then queue numbers in the late sales. There are pairs there you just need to get in early which is obviously easier said than done.
Online Dodger747

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46492 on: Yesterday at 03:13:19 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 02:03:25 pm
As someone who is trying to take my son (6yo) to his first game, do any of the late availability drops have pairs of seats? I've not got us memberships to date this year as I wasn't sure if he'd be up to going but he's started watching matches with me on the TV and seems keen. We live in a L postcode so I'm entering the local area ballot but obviously chances of any joy in that are tiny.

At this stage of the season and with the general sale ballots already done, the only point in getting memberships at this point would be for late availability drops or to access the local members ballot. Both seem highly unlikely to yield a pair of tickets and obviously given his age we have to sit together ;D

Think I'm probably better off just waiting until next season now but wanted to get any views as I've not had a membership for the last couple of years (go to the game via a friend's ST) and never had to sort pairs before.

Obviously any other hints or tips for getting pairs appreciated ;D

Legends or pre-season game would be the easiest...
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46493 on: Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 02:03:25 pm
As someone who is trying to take my son (6yo) to his first game, do any of the late availability drops have pairs of seats? I've not got us memberships to date this year as I wasn't sure if he'd be up to going but he's started watching matches with me on the TV and seems keen. We live in a L postcode so I'm entering the local area ballot but obviously chances of any joy in that are tiny.

At this stage of the season and with the general sale ballots already done, the only point in getting memberships at this point would be for late availability drops or to access the local members ballot. Both seem highly unlikely to yield a pair of tickets and obviously given his age we have to sit together ;D

Think I'm probably better off just waiting until next season now but wanted to get any views as I've not had a membership for the last couple of years (go to the game via a friend's ST) and never had to sort pairs before.

Obviously any other hints or tips for getting pairs appreciated ;D

unless you're regularly sat at your computer, are savvy on the sales and are able to refresh or are exceptionally lucky, it feels a bit of a risk, especially when we're on a title charge

might be worth getting in touch with your local supporters club who may be able to get you tickets. also, i feel like the Lille fixture (admittedly a school day) and maybe the Spurs cup home fixture will have plenty of spares floating around which can potentially be forwarded
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46494 on: Yesterday at 03:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Dodger747 on Yesterday at 03:13:19 pm
Legends or pre-season game would be the easiest...

He's been to a legends game ;D It was fun but obviously it's not quite the same as a proper match in terms of atmosphere. Which has its positives and negatives.

Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm
unless you're regularly sat at your computer, are savvy on the sales and are able to refresh or are exceptionally lucky, it feels a bit of a risk, especially when we're on a title charge

might be worth getting in touch with your local supporters club who may be able to get you tickets. also, i feel like the Lille fixture (admittedly a school day) and maybe the Spurs cup home fixture will have plenty of spares floating around which can potentially be forwarded

Cheers mate :wave
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46495 on: Yesterday at 03:38:11 pm »
Forgot about todays sale. I have clicked on my email link and its taken me to the stadium plan for the United game. Hopefully that means its not expired.
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46496 on: Yesterday at 03:40:04 pm »
Doesn't the membership prices drop to half price sometime soon?
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46497 on: Yesterday at 03:42:01 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 03:40:04 pm
Doesn't the membership prices drop to half price sometime soon?

I wondered about that, but they're still advertising it as the perfect christmas gift at this point ;D And I know a lot of the non-ticket benefits stay the same throughout the season so not sure if they do drop them.
Offline stoz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46498 on: Yesterday at 05:12:36 pm »
Quote from: JAYLFC0903 on Yesterday at 02:37:41 pm
Just managed to get a Kop ST return for Sunday, im on 10 credits so need 3 between now and the end of the season haha
Are you aware that particular transaction won't count as a credit?
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46499 on: Yesterday at 05:48:09 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 12:01:33 pm
Plenty on twitter got the same again. Club continue to be silent about it.
Because they couldn't give a fuck, if they did then they would have done something about it by now as its been going on for a while.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46500 on: Yesterday at 11:07:35 pm »
Ive got a mate that forgot to reg for United. He is 4+. Is there any hope of him getting a ticket at this point?
Online MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46501 on: Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 11:07:35 pm
Ive got a mate that forgot to reg for United. He is 4+. Is there any hope of him getting a ticket at this point?

Hospo or someone forwards to him
Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46502 on: Today at 08:43:43 am »
Anyone seen any drops yet?
Online rewood

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46503 on: Today at 09:04:01 am »
I'm trying for kid. One block in lower Kenny popped up about 850. I ain't done this lark for a while. Do they drop as and when they are returned or when the ticket office decides to do a drop?
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46504 on: Today at 09:06:13 am »
Quote from: rewood on Today at 09:04:01 am
I'm trying for kid. One block in lower Kenny popped up about 850. I ain't done this lark for a while. Do they drop as and when they are returned or when the ticket office decides to do a drop?

I think how it works if they open it up at some point in the morning so all the ones from the evening before drop. Then you get a load of singles as and when but sometimes theres other drops in the afternoon and can be one around half 4-5
Online rewood

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46505 on: Today at 09:12:36 am »
Cheers.
Online JAYLFC0903

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46506 on: Today at 09:35:43 am »
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 05:12:36 pm
Are you aware that particular transaction won't count as a credit?

yeah mate haha,
Online Malachys15

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46507 on: Today at 11:13:54 am »
Is the ticket office open today.? If they arent , would there still be likely to be normal drops?
Online JAYLFC0903

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46508 on: Today at 11:22:21 am »
Quote from: Malachys15 on Today at 11:13:54 am
Is the ticket office open today.? If they arent , would there still be likely to be normal drops?

I've been on all day and seen next to nothing.
Online Malachys15

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46509 on: Today at 11:23:36 am »
Im the same, seen nothing but hospos.
Online Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46510 on: Today at 11:52:36 am »
Quote from: JAYLFC0903 on Today at 11:22:21 am
I've been on all day and seen next to nothing.

there was a few around 0930
