As someone who is trying to take my son (6yo) to his first game, do any of the late availability drops have pairs of seats? I've not got us memberships to date this year as I wasn't sure if he'd be up to going but he's started watching matches with me on the TV and seems keen. We live in a L postcode so I'm entering the local area ballot but obviously chances of any joy in that are tiny.At this stage of the season and with the general sale ballots already done, the only point in getting memberships at this point would be for late availability drops or to access the local members ballot. Both seem highly unlikely to yield a pair of tickets and obviously given his age we have to sit togetherThink I'm probably better off just waiting until next season now but wanted to get any views as I've not had a membership for the last couple of years (go to the game via a friend's ST) and never had to sort pairs before.Obviously any other hints or tips for getting pairs appreciated