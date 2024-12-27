What are the chances of any more being released - unsold away allocation etc? Ive got my ACS pair so Im sorted, but was trying for a trio to take the kids
Would have thought the tickets from Accrington not taking the full 15% would have went in yesterday. But I think therell be unsold hospitality in the upper Rd end and Kemlyn that get converted to general admission, although that might be the day of the match.
Im waiting on and adult child ticket myself. I missed the start of the sale and ended up over 8,000 in the queue. Then I managed to get a Kop adult child in my basket. I started trying to get a third ticket and the other two went missing from my basket.
If I cant get back on the fa cup ladder for a 12.15 kick off against Accrington Stanley, I might as well give up. Reckon Ill be ok though.