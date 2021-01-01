« previous next »
Offline Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46320 on: Yesterday at 11:24:49 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 11:12:49 am
There were so many this morning sure itll only get easier

They seem to be blocking me ridiculously quickly now, complete opposite from Fulham where I could try for ages and not get bloked.
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46321 on: Yesterday at 11:31:44 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:24:49 am
They seem to be blocking me ridiculously quickly now, complete opposite from Fulham where I could try for ages and not get bloked.

Happens me on the work VPN but also sometimes at home like my IP has gone on a suspicious list, just need to turn off my router for a bit to try cycle my IP and I'm fine
Offline WaffleHouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46322 on: Yesterday at 03:19:33 pm »
Drop there. Finally got a credit. In the lower Kenny of all places.
Offline Holymoley

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46323 on: Yesterday at 09:49:07 pm »
Quote from: WaffleHouse on Yesterday at 10:38:50 am
Well in mate. Did you click "choose seats" or manually select?

Choose seats - I tried to manually select on the sale day and it was a disaster!!

Made up you got your credit!
Offline red79

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46324 on: Today at 08:09:52 am »
Hi I already have tickets with my dad and brother for the FA cup match as were in the autocup and have been for years, I wanted to register my son for the ballot so that he can start building his own credits with us, we have gone on his account to register for the ballot but as he is 14 it wont let him register on his own for anything ie a junior/ young adult or an adult ticket, I tried adding another adult in my name and theres no red flag, so it looks like it will allow us to proceed, my only concern is if I follow through with this, the club will recognise further down the line that I already have a ticket and they erase my history for trying to buy multiple tickets, theres no one else on the friends and family list that I can pair him with, does anyone know if theres a way round this please.
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46325 on: Today at 10:41:20 am »
Been waiting all morning for that drop.

Rewarded with a pair in the Kop. First time in there for a while
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46326 on: Today at 10:45:28 am »
Looked for 2 hours straight, gave up, went back clearly after the drop and somehow got a credit
