Hi I already have tickets with my dad and brother for the FA cup match as were in the autocup and have been for years, I wanted to register my son for the ballot so that he can start building his own credits with us, we have gone on his account to register for the ballot but as he is 14 it wont let him register on his own for anything ie a junior/ young adult or an adult ticket, I tried adding another adult in my name and theres no red flag, so it looks like it will allow us to proceed, my only concern is if I follow through with this, the club will recognise further down the line that I already have a ticket and they erase my history for trying to buy multiple tickets, theres no one else on the friends and family list that I can pair him with, does anyone know if theres a way round this please.