Anyone ever been blocked permanently? I've tried deleting the site data multiple times but it's still saying I'm blocked.



Something like that happened to me yesterday. Got blocked. Deleted browser data, still blocked. Tried signing in through a different browser, still blocked.I wrote in that feedback box that their piss-poor (not in those words) cybersecurity does nothing to stop all the tout-controlled bot accounts getting through, that real humans like me get blocked for no reason and they should be ashamed of themselves. I doubt they read it or that it did anything, but I was able to log in half an hour later.Weird though, that's the first time deleting browsing data didn't get around the block.