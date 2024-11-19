« previous next »
Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
Reply #46240 on: Yesterday at 02:57:24 pm
It's a joke lol, I'll be registering for sales with about 6-7 different people now and then using different devices and IP addresses, if they're not gonna fix it we'll just have to find another way in.  Even if it means having people register who have no intention of going, trying themselves and then using my card details ;D
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46241 on: Yesterday at 03:09:18 pm
Quote from: Lisa07 on Yesterday at 11:57:18 am
I had a queue position of 208 and when I got to the front it said my link had already been used. Fuming!

I'd report it to SOS
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46242 on: Yesterday at 03:11:55 pm
Quote from: Lisa07 on Yesterday at 12:06:39 pm
I did, they werent interested. Just said my queue position didnt guarantee me tickets anyway.

Report it to SOS, it's probably people at the club using them.
.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46243 on: Yesterday at 03:24:40 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 03:11:55 pm
Report it to SOS, it's probably people at the club using them.
It's ridiculous that they can't even accept that this is obviously a common problem now.

The website was shit anyway, I'm telling you, anyone who hasn't experienced this yet, getting a low queue position and then not getting in regardless is a pisstake.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46244 on: Yesterday at 03:39:54 pm
Quote from: daindan on November 19, 2024, 12:00:36 pm

I have the exact same issue. Excluding the stwl part. It seems it hasnt linked across properly.

Any idea what the club did to fix this issue for you?
Other half still locked out of season ticket account. Club have said there are a fair few in same position and they dont know how to fix it. My lfc shows correct season ticket account, but ticketing still shows an old fancard number with no tickets on it. When they delete that it just says client no longer exists.
It means cant buy away tickets - though I can do that - and cant forward or put on exchange if we cant go.
Thanks in advance.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46245 on: Yesterday at 04:04:06 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 03:11:55 pm
Report it to SOS, it's probably people at the club using them.
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 03:09:18 pm
I'd report it to SOS

Its been reported to SOS multiple times by people on Twitter, they don't give a shit and aren't doing anything about it
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46246 on: Yesterday at 04:19:11 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 04:04:06 pm
Its been reported to SOS multiple times by people on Twitter, they don't give a shit and aren't doing anything about it

Twitter's one thing. The amount of shit on there, I'd be surprised if they even read the comments. You'd be better off emailing them or even raising it at the next meeting. There are a lot of good eggs at SOS.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46247 on: Yesterday at 04:57:37 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 04:04:06 pm
Its been reported to SOS multiple times by people on Twitter, they don't give a shit and aren't doing anything about it
I tag SOS every time I see someone else suffering it.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46248 on: Yesterday at 05:40:02 pm
There must be hundreds of examples of this now. It's very clear that someone has found a way to replicate low number unique links.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46249 on: Yesterday at 08:48:10 pm
Quote from: Ab125 on Yesterday at 12:15:54 pm
Who did you speak to? Can you remember

Yes I saved the transcript
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46250 on: Yesterday at 09:26:28 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 04:19:11 pm
Twitter's one thing. The amount of shit on there, I'd be surprised if they even read the comments. You'd be better off emailing them or even raising it at the next meeting. There are a lot of good eggs at SOS.

They not only read but they reply to them as well. They don't do anything, it doesn't affect season ticket holders so they don't give a shit

Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 04:57:37 pm
I tag SOS every time I see someone else suffering it.

It would be impossible not to see it
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46251 on: Yesterday at 10:10:26 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:26:28 pm
They not only read but they reply to them as well. They don't do anything, it doesn't affect season ticket holders so they don't give a shit

You do know that there's members on the SOS committee to.

or you could stand your self as a Members rep, then see how easy it all is.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46252 on: Today at 08:38:01 am
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 10:10:26 pm

You do know that there's members on the SOS committee to.

or you could stand your self as a Members rep, then see how easy it all is.

Well there's not much point of that is there? I'm not part of the clique so I'd never get voted in.

Members being on the committee means absolutely nothing when they still do fuck all for members, yet when something happens to season tickets holders they jump into action
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46253 on: Today at 08:53:00 am
little drop there, think all ST returns as been a few yo-yo blocks.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46254 on: Today at 09:12:00 am
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 08:53:00 am
little drop there, think all ST returns as been a few yo-yo blocks.

Fewer hospos this time so tried not touching the slider. Grabbed an L8 ST unfortunately. So long until the game so just going to do these morning drops for now rather than spending all day on my phone doing it
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46255 on: Today at 10:34:24 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:38:01 am
Well there's not much point of that is there? I'm not part of the clique so I'd never get voted in.

Members being on the committee means absolutely nothing when they still do fuck all for members, yet when something happens to season tickets holders they jump into action

Are you a union member of SOS?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46256 on: Today at 10:39:42 am
Quote from: Purple Gorilla on Today at 10:34:24 am
Are you a union member of SOS?

I have been, I'm not now
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46257 on: Today at 11:42:19 am
United registration on Thursday at 10am for 4+, 3, and 2 for anyone who might have missed it. Sale on Monday 30th.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46258 on: Today at 12:01:21 pm
Been any major drops today?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46259 on: Today at 12:40:25 pm
Quote from: Hogan37 on Today at 12:01:21 pm
Been any major drops today?

One at 8:50 dont know about any others
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46260 on: Today at 12:41:45 pm
Just odd ones now and again. I got one in Lower Kenny this morning - ST return though.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46261 on: Today at 05:34:18 pm
Anyone ever been blocked permanently? I've tried deleting the site data multiple times but it's still saying I'm blocked.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #46262 on: Today at 05:54:57 pm
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 05:34:18 pm
Anyone ever been blocked permanently? I've tried deleting the site data multiple times but it's still saying I'm blocked.

Something like that happened to me yesterday. Got blocked. Deleted browser data, still blocked. Tried signing in through a different browser, still blocked.

I wrote in that feedback box that their piss-poor (not in those words) cybersecurity does nothing to stop all the tout-controlled bot accounts getting through, that real humans like me get blocked for no reason and they should be ashamed of themselves. I doubt they read it or that it did anything, but I was able to log in half an hour later.

Weird though, that's the first time deleting browsing data didn't get around the block.
