Anyone know what this error is - seeing a few drops for Fulham but when i click choose seats for me get this "Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase"Only wanting 1 for myself. Was over 2000 in the queue for AMS so got nothing that way.
can't find the tweet, but saw someone on twitter saying their ticket wouldn't scan for Brighton as someone else had already used the seatthey complained and received a call from the club yesterday offering them a ticket to any home game of their choicenot sure if this is someone who's been sharing their passlink around or someone who was victim to a tout/scammer. just seemed a bit unusual as a one-off. usually they don't do anything as far as i've seen
And it was probably one of the hospitalities that keep popping up anyway. Unless on the slider you saw GA prices.
It means that there isn't any tickets. There's a small delay. In the micro second between seeing it, and pressing the button, someone else has had it.
I know there are probably a lot people in the same boat as me but I am severely annoyed with the sales. Not been successful in any of the last 4 ballots and have got nothing in the late sales. I have done days of refreshing and nothing. I am trying to get 3 together for me and my 2 boys who are too young to sit separately. Lucky I am on Euro and FA Cup ACS so at least I get a few games each season. But my boys cannot come to midweek week games due to school.
Interesting. That suggests that they were able to confirm that the NFC pass was indeed used by someone else. Hopefully they cancelled the membership associated with it.Looking forward to my ticket for Saturday once they confirm that my queue position was stolen...
Big drop there - bagged a credit in the upper annie
Finally got one in my basket, no credit
Couldnt even grab one again, Im not being slower than normal, probably just more competitive than previous games
I don't think there was as many in that drop as usual maybe what 15 blocks and I went to 2 and got nothing so I doubt not many pairs at all, I'd say about 50/60 tickets
I thought there were drops throughout the day not just at 8 or have things changed? Pretty sure Ive picked up returns at all times between 8 and 5 with some even dropping out of hours.
