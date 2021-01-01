can't find the tweet, but saw someone on twitter saying their ticket wouldn't scan for Brighton as someone else had already used the seat





This happened to my dad last season, only he did scan in and it was only when he got to his seat there was somebody in it. Unfortunately for him mine was the next seat and as we had bought it in the 13+ plus sale together, I basically said you need to see a steward about it. He took off to see a steward, the steward came up, took a couple of details down and then about 10 mins later said the guy had been thrown out.