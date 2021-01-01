« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2451362 times)

Online JAYLFC0903

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46040 on: Yesterday at 04:15:45 pm »
Quote from: dr62499 on Yesterday at 04:13:09 pm
Anyone know what this error is - seeing a few drops for Fulham but when i click choose seats for me get this "Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase"

Only wanting 1 for myself. Was over 2000 in the queue for AMS so got nothing that way.


Usually means someone else has got the ticket before you.
Online Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46041 on: Yesterday at 04:20:40 pm »
Quote from: dr62499 on Yesterday at 04:13:09 pm
Anyone know what this error is - seeing a few drops for Fulham but when i click choose seats for me get this "Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase"

Only wanting 1 for myself. Was over 2000 in the queue for AMS so got nothing that way.

It means that there isn't any tickets. There's a small delay. In the micro second between seeing it, and pressing the button, someone else has had it.
Online Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46042 on: Yesterday at 04:22:15 pm »
And it was probably one of the hospitalities that keep popping up anyway. Unless on the slider you saw GA prices.
Offline kopte4ever

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46043 on: Yesterday at 04:24:02 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:37:39 pm
can't find the tweet, but saw someone on twitter saying their ticket wouldn't scan for Brighton as someone else had already used the seat

they complained and received a call from the club yesterday offering them a ticket to any home game of their choice

not sure if this is someone who's been sharing their passlink around or someone who was victim to a tout/scammer. just seemed a bit unusual as a one-off. usually they don't do anything as far as i've seen

Didn't SOS tweet something about something earlier in season similar at Arsenal away, that many did not get in as was showing as previously scanned by someone else?
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46044 on: Yesterday at 04:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 04:22:15 pm
And it was probably one of the hospitalities that keep popping up anyway. Unless on the slider you saw GA prices.

This is very likely, not seen anything all day. Assuming there won't be anything after 5, it'll all pop up tomorrow
Offline dr62499

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46045 on: Yesterday at 04:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 04:20:40 pm
It means that there isn't any tickets. There's a small delay. In the micro second between seeing it, and pressing the button, someone else has had it.

ah ok cheers
Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46046 on: Yesterday at 05:00:21 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on December  9, 2024, 06:51:08 pm
I know there are probably a lot people in the same boat as me but I am severely annoyed with the sales.

Not been successful in any of the last 4 ballots and have got nothing in the late sales. I have done days of refreshing and nothing. I am trying to get 3 together for me and my 2 boys who are too young to sit separately.

Lucky I am on Euro and FA Cup ACS so at least I get a few games each season. But my boys cannot come to midweek week games due to school.

80% of what you learn in school is useless and all the best jobs go to privately educated kids. They're better off at Anfield

Online mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46047 on: Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:41:04 pm
Interesting. That suggests that they were able to confirm that the NFC pass was indeed used by someone else.  Hopefully they cancelled the membership associated with it.

Looking forward to my ticket for Saturday once they confirm that my queue position was stolen...

This didn't happen.
His membership is fine.

Club wouldn't call someone if membership got cancelled.
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46048 on: Yesterday at 05:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 05:00:21 pm
80% of what you learn in school is useless and all the best jobs go to privately educated kids. They're better off at Anfield


Offline bornandbRED

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46049 on: Yesterday at 10:31:49 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:37:39 pm
can't find the tweet, but saw someone on twitter saying their ticket wouldn't scan for Brighton as someone else had already used the seat

they complained and received a call from the club yesterday offering them a ticket to any home game of their choice



not sure if this is someone who's been sharing their passlink around or someone who was victim to a tout/scammer. just seemed a bit unusual as a one-off. usually they don't do anything as far as i've seen

Something similar happened to me at Chelsea home last season.

Got into the ground, walked into my seat and somebody was already there. With the same seat number/seemingly legit ticket. Luckily the steward relocated me, but it was very weird.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46050 on: Yesterday at 10:54:19 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:37:39 pm
can't find the tweet, but saw someone on twitter saying their ticket wouldn't scan for Brighton as someone else had already used the seat

This happened to my dad last season, only he did scan in and it was only when he got to his seat there was somebody in it. Unfortunately for him mine was the next seat and as we had bought it in the 13+ plus sale together, I basically said you need to see a steward about it. He took off to see a steward, the steward came up, took a couple of details down and then about 10 mins later said the guy had been thrown out.
Offline Holymoley

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46051 on: Today at 08:24:52 am »
Big drop there - bagged a credit in the upper annie
Offline anitrella

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46052 on: Today at 08:29:04 am »
Quote from: Holymoley on Today at 08:24:52 am
Big drop there - bagged a credit in the upper annie
yeah got that, got a credit in U7
Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46053 on: Today at 08:34:44 am »
Finally got one in my basket, no credit  :no
Offline WaffleHouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46054 on: Today at 08:37:32 am »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 08:34:44 am
Finally got one in my basket, no credit  :no

Same. Be back same time again tomorrow.
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46055 on: Today at 08:56:47 am »
Couldnt even grab one again, Im not being slower than normal, probably just more competitive than previous games
Offline MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46056 on: Today at 09:12:22 am »
Missed it on the school run. Kinell
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46057 on: Today at 09:20:26 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 08:56:47 am
Couldnt even grab one again, Im not being slower than normal, probably just more competitive than previous games

I don't think there was as many in that drop as usual maybe what 15 blocks and I went to 2 and got nothing so I doubt not many pairs at all, I'd say about 50/60 tickets
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46058 on: Today at 09:22:15 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 09:20:26 am
I don't think there was as many in that drop as usual maybe what 15 blocks and I went to 2 and got nothing so I doubt not many pairs at all, I'd say about 50/60 tickets

If it was 15 blocks it was more like 30 or less Id say. If youve got 100 people looking, 70 are gonna miss out so I guess you cant win them all
Online JAYLFC0903

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46059 on: Today at 09:46:13 am »
This is as hard as its been all season this.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46060 on: Today at 09:57:16 am »

I thought there were drops throughout the day not just at 8 or have things changed? Pretty sure Ive picked up returns at all times between 8 and 5 with some even dropping out of hours.
Online DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #46061 on: Today at 10:37:56 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:57:16 am
I thought there were drops throughout the day not just at 8 or have things changed? Pretty sure Ive picked up returns at all times between 8 and 5 with some even dropping out of hours.

At the start of the season they were really frequent, now I dont bother after the first drop of the day because Im not seeing many others. Maybe its just the fact that there arent many returns so theyre deciding they only need to do one or two a day
