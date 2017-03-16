« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 03:55:46 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on December  2, 2024, 03:54:29 pm
A tout is someone who sells tickets over FV, that has never been the case on RAWK. If that person wasn't selling the ticket over FV then it isn't touting.

I'd be doubting their version of events though as if it was their mate surely they'd have just given them the phone and allowed them to scan themselves in?

yes i don't disagree, but some seem to view touting as any sort of ticket sharing

it sounds like he scanned in in different locations in the ground (i guess therefore needing to keep the phones?) which led to police following him. but i share your scepticism also.
YNWA.

Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 04:11:45 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on December  2, 2024, 03:54:29 pm
A tout is someone who sells tickets over FV, that has never been the case on RAWK. If that person wasn't selling the ticket over FV then it isn't touting.

I'd be doubting their version of events though as if it was their mate surely they'd have just given them the phone and allowed them to scan themselves in?
Especially when the comment follow up suggests he scanned in 3... so he had 4 tickets and was only using 1 for himself?
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 04:35:57 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on December  2, 2024, 04:11:45 pm
Especially when the comment follow up suggests he scanned in 3... so he had 4 tickets and was only using 1 for himself?

Were the police scanned in? It sounds a bit far fetched having 3 spares to give away for free (for our biggest home game so far this season). Maybe more to this?

Touting is selling any tickets and it breaches the clubs t&c's. I know what you mean as there is a moral distinction between selling at FV and over FV, however the law doesn't care about the price (as the value can decrease below fv just before the event). I think the law is concerned with the selling by unauthorised people. If the club catch either they will dish out sanctions.

Quote

[Under s.166 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 it is a criminal offence for an unauthorised person to sell or otherwise dispose of a ticket for a designated football match to another person.  The maximum sentence is a fine not exceeding level 3 on the standard scale, currently £1000



Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 04:37:16 pm
Quote from: SnowGoon on December  2, 2024, 04:35:57 pm
Were the police scanned in? It sounds a bit far fetched having 3 spares to give away for free (for our biggest home game so far this season). Maybe more to this?

Touting is selling any tickets and it breaches the clubs t&c's. I know what you mean as there is a moral distinction between selling at FV and over FV, however the law doesn't care about the price (as the value can decrease below fv just before the event). I think the law is concerned with the selling by unauthorised people. If the club catch either they will dish out sanctions.

But the club literally have a system whereby you can distribute tickets to other people?
Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 04:38:48 pm
Although I think the clubs t&C's allow you to use the official channels and get your money back, but no more.
Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 04:41:15 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on December  2, 2024, 04:37:16 pm
But the club literally have a system whereby you can distribute tickets to other people?

Yeah, I know. But scanning in is clearly not using this so is breaking the law whether fv or over fv
Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 07:18:57 pm
Chances of Fa cup 3rd round going to all members? Just drawn Accrington
Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 07:27:21 pm
Quote from: Kg3192 on December  2, 2024, 07:18:57 pm
Chances of Fa cup 3rd round going to all members? Just drawn Accrington

100%. Won't find a game easier to get a ticket to
Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 08:05:52 pm
Quote from: Kg3192 on December  2, 2024, 07:18:57 pm
Chances of Fa cup 3rd round going to all members? Just drawn Accrington

Accrington? who are they?
Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 08:06:52 pm
Quote from: Kg3192 on December  2, 2024, 07:18:57 pm
Chances of Fa cup 3rd round going to all members? Just drawn Accrington

Maybe, but even the touts will buy them up so keep credit for later rounds.
Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 08:09:03 pm
Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 08:14:53 pm
This game will be passed to F&F like its nobodys business.

Which is fine to a certain degree, but you should defo be both falling off next seasons ACS and also not entitled to enter the ballot for any potential final
Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 08:40:06 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December  2, 2024, 08:14:53 pm
This game will be passed to F&F like its nobodys business.

Which is fine to a certain degree, but you should defo be both falling off next seasons ACS and also not entitled to enter the ballot for any potential final

Some on here would argue the case of increasing ticket prices to prevent that. Bring back the days of £69 tickets regardless of the opposition. Im alright Jack
Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 08:54:33 pm
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on December  2, 2024, 07:27:21 pm
100%. Won't find a game easier to get a ticket to

Hope so, want to take my old man to a game this season. just hope its either saturday or sunday.
Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 09:13:56 pm
Quote from: RAWKs Christmas Sock Robber on December  2, 2024, 08:54:33 pm
Hope so, want to take my old man to a game this season. just hope its either saturday or sunday.

We play Forest on the following Tues so will be Friday or Saturday I assume. Everton also at home and play on the following Weds.
Re: Members Sales
December 2, 2024, 09:37:47 pm
Unlikely to be Friday as a potential League Cup semifinal will need to be the Wednesday as we play Man Utd the previous Sunday. Id say the FA cup is a certainty for the Saturday.
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:03:01 am
I'll be going to that one regardless. Never seen us play Accrington and a cheap one just after Xmas? Perfect (albeit selfishly I would have preferred a guaranteed ticket to Goodison in their last season there or Tottenham away).
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:56:25 am
I have loads of questions for those of you who take teenagers to the match. I want to take my nephew. He's 15. Last time he went, he went with his Dad (someone formerly of this parish sorted them tickets - forever grateful, as his Dad is very sick).

So last year, he couldn't get his fancard on his phone because he was too young, so his card is on his Dad's phone. What's the age where this changes? It's an Android / Google Wallet if that helps.

Secondly, if his card is on his Dad's phone, is the only option to take his Dad's phone with us?

I think in all likelihood, I'll be picking him up a single ticket for a game I'm already sorted for and it'll be a mate's ST that is being sent to my nephew's fancard. Will this work given his age?

Next season I'm going to buy him a membership. On the occasions I'm trying to get us both sorted, are we limited to adult + child sections? And I assume the tickets always have to be together?

Thanks very much in advance. Never really paid much attention to chats about taking kids/teenagers to the match before now!
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:59:00 am
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Yesterday at 09:56:25 am
I have loads of questions for those of you who take teenagers to the match. I want to take my nephew. He's 15. Last time he went, he went with his Dad (someone formerly of this parish sorted them tickets - forever grateful, as his Dad is very sick).

So last year, he couldn't get his fancard on his phone because he was too young, so his card is on his Dad's phone. What's the age where this changes? It's an Android / Google Wallet if that helps.

Secondly, if his card is on his Dad's phone, is the only option to take his Dad's phone with us?

I think in all likelihood, I'll be picking him up a single ticket for a game I'm already sorted for and it'll be a mate's ST that is being sent to my nephew's fancard. Will this work given his age?

Next season I'm going to buy him a membership. On the occasions I'm trying to get us both sorted, are we limited to adult + child sections? And I assume the tickets always have to be together?

Thanks very much in advance. Never really paid much attention to chats about taking kids/teenagers to the match before now!

I've been taking my now 18 year old son for a few years. Never bought a ticket on his own though, always had them sent to his general admission pass.
This was on his own phone. Last couple of times, including against Abu Dhabi on Sunday, he just used my brothers phone.

If his dad doesn't mind and there is a spare phone available, he can just log into that spare phone using the same google account that his pass is on and your nephew should be able to use that.

I made a new Google account about a year or so ago that is solely for my membership. I just deleted it from the wallet that it was on previously, then downloaded it to the new account with no issues.

Have they completed the single sign on nonsense? If not, they'd need to do it anyway and your nephew's will have to have it's own account. I wouldn't expect there to be any issues with having that account on his own phone.
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:53:27 am
Thanks Barney. I don't think they'll have done the single sign-on so that's probably the first challenge. My nephew does have his own account it's just last year it wouldn't let him download the pass - I think it was some Google Wallet age restriction. I think you have to be 16 to be able to use Google Wallet. Looks like I'll need to get his Dad's phone for the day if I'm going to be able to take him.
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:30:52 pm
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Yesterday at 11:53:27 am
Thanks Barney. I don't think they'll have done the single sign-on so that's probably the first challenge. My nephew does have his own account it's just last year it wouldn't let him download the pass - I think it was some Google Wallet age restriction. I think you have to be 16 to be able to use Google Wallet. Looks like I'll need to get his Dad's phone for the day if I'm going to be able to take him.

As I mentioned, if there is a spare unused phone knocking about, you can sign in to google on that and the pass will be in the wallet already.
Any old phone will do as long as it is NFC enabled. Doesn't need to have a sim in it or anything like that. Just do it all over WiFi at home before you leave the house.
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 12:43:38 pm
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Yesterday at 09:56:25 am
I have loads of questions for those of you who take teenagers to the match. I want to take my nephew. He's 15. Last time he went, he went with his Dad (someone formerly of this parish sorted them tickets - forever grateful, as his Dad is very sick).

So last year, he couldn't get his fancard on his phone because he was too young, so his card is on his Dad's phone. What's the age where this changes? It's an Android / Google Wallet if that helps.

Secondly, if his card is on his Dad's phone, is the only option to take his Dad's phone with us?

I think in all likelihood, I'll be picking him up a single ticket for a game I'm already sorted for and it'll be a mate's ST that is being sent to my nephew's fancard. Will this work given his age?

Next season I'm going to buy him a membership. On the occasions I'm trying to get us both sorted, are we limited to adult + child sections? And I assume the tickets always have to be together?

Thanks very much in advance. Never really paid much attention to chats about taking kids/teenagers to the match before now!

If the ticket is showing on his account the TO will print you a paper ticket if you explain his pass is on his dads phone - but only if the seat is next to yours. Or they do for members anyway. They wont let juniors sit on their own. Crazy really when if you transfer the ticket to him and he scans in its ok in that instance.

Re buying adult/child, they have to be together but you can purchase in any part of the stadium. You used to be restricted to the family area but that changed following a court case a few years ago brought by an Arsenal fan over, I think, discrimination against disabled supporters.
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:27:05 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on December  2, 2024, 04:37:16 pm
But the club literally have a system whereby you can distribute tickets to other people?

Authorised
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:31:08 pm
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Yesterday at 09:56:25 am
I have loads of questions for those of you who take teenagers to the match. I want to take my nephew. He's 15. Last time he went, he went with his Dad (someone formerly of this parish sorted them tickets - forever grateful, as his Dad is very sick).

So last year, he couldn't get his fancard on his phone because he was too young, so his card is on his Dad's phone. What's the age where this changes? It's an Android / Google Wallet if that helps.

Secondly, if his card is on his Dad's phone, is the only option to take his Dad's phone with us?

I think in all likelihood, I'll be picking him up a single ticket for a game I'm already sorted for and it'll be a mate's ST that is being sent to my nephew's fancard. Will this work given his age?

Next season I'm going to buy him a membership. On the occasions I'm trying to get us both sorted, are we limited to adult + child sections? And I assume the tickets always have to be together?

Thanks very much in advance. Never really paid much attention to chats about taking kids/teenagers to the match before now!

Are ST holders allowed distribute as many as they want? Maybe get it sent to his email if they can he'll download the once off pass then
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:31:21 pm
Google Wallet stopped working on some old Android phones
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:50:14 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 02:31:08 pm
Are ST holders allowed distribute as many as they want? Maybe get it sent to his email if they can he'll download the once off pass then

This.  Given there aren't any credit issues or anything, I'd either get it distributed so have can have on his own phone, or failing that set up a GA pass for him to have it sent to.  Far more straightforward than taking his dads phone / setting up a spare phone etc
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm
the issue is that the kid can't have a pass in the wallet, though, isn't it?
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:12:13 pm
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm
the issue is that the kid can't have a pass in the wallet, though, isn't it?

Yep. Although I suppose with this solution I could just have the pass on my phone and scan him in?

I actually didnt realise ST holders could do unlimited distributes.
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Yesterday at 10:12:13 pm
Yep. Although I suppose with this solution I could just have the pass on my phone and scan him in?

I actually didnt realise ST holders could do unlimited distributes.
As well as the ability to add to f&f over the course of the entire season (unlike for members, it never closes for seasies) and then to transfer every single match, without zero repercussions whatsoever.
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:40:25 pm
Its incredible how were constantly told that nothing can be done about these touting websitesmeanwhile at Newcastle -

https://www.themag.co.uk/2024/12/newcastle-united-make-public-43-people-banned-so-far-this-season-for-selling-on-tickets-for-home-games/

The club are doing tests to buy tickets ourselvesApparently LFC cant do this.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:53:43 am
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 10:40:25 pm
Its incredible how were constantly told that nothing can be done about these touting websitesmeanwhile at Newcastle -

https://www.themag.co.uk/2024/12/newcastle-united-make-public-43-people-banned-so-far-this-season-for-selling-on-tickets-for-home-games/

The club are doing tests to buy tickets ourselvesApparently LFC cant do this.

They do.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:40:45 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 10:40:25 pm
Its incredible how were constantly told that nothing can be done about these touting websitesmeanwhile at Newcastle -

https://www.themag.co.uk/2024/12/newcastle-united-make-public-43-people-banned-so-far-this-season-for-selling-on-tickets-for-home-games/

The club are doing tests to buy tickets ourselvesApparently LFC cant do this.

just a bit trickier when the major touts are telling you to meet at a hotel an hour before the match for a burner phone in exchange for your passport. reading between the lines it seems the newcastle tickets were possibly distributed in advance, which i'd assume not too many touts are doing with us as they want to retain some credits for the big games the following season.

interesting they also word it as a 'bot attack' btw. i sense it's more likely just a queueit bot rather than somehow trying to get around their sales criteria.
