Have people's Wallets been updating from Real Madrid to City yet? (I have a membership and had a ST seat forwarded to me earlier in the week for City (before the Madrid game))
Any idea when registration for Leicester is likely to be?
Has anyone rec'd their City tickets yet? Bought 2 and haven't rec'd them, haven't been able to go to a game in a year or so due to work so not sure how soon before games you get e-mailed tickets
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Mine has
They advised a manual update - i.e. NFC re-download from the membership section of the account - so now I have 2 membership cards in my wallet: one with Real, one with City. Yay!Apparently, it should work... "otherwise come and see us at the ticket office". (sigh)
If you are on an iPhone turn notifications off then back on again
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Saying sold out at the moment for Sunday First 4+ for a while that's been like this
Mad as last season on the Saturday night.you could pick and choose what or where seats you wanted (I got one for someone else)
Quick question , Im a 4+ but am sorted for city.Am I be able to see the normal tickets drop for this and if so , would I be able to purchase for a F&F on my list who is 4+ and has registered their interest.
I see on Twitter a reply from lfc chat saying links aren't getting stolen, head in the sand it seems
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
They aren't. It's the user using them multiple times, or sharing with their mates, or any other excuse the club can come up with to deny there is any problem at their end
They were hospitality tickets. Still there now
Seems to be quite a lot tougher this time round compared to Chelsea and a sign of whats to come for Utd, Everton games etc. Hopefully for those still without one that therell be a big drop later today or tomorrow morning
Links are stolen, or the system doesn't work. Both aren't good enough
You don't even need to do that, just click on 'i' and then drag down and release the page...dead easy.
Must be a first 2 1/2 hours prior to kick off Not a single post about tickets for today dropping
