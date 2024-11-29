« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 2434585 times)

Offline MightyRed42

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45800 on: November 29, 2024, 02:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Pata on November 29, 2024, 01:46:44 pm
Have people's Wallets been updating from Real Madrid to City yet? (I have a membership and had a ST seat forwarded to me earlier in the week for City (before the Madrid game))

Mine did straight after madrid.
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45801 on: November 29, 2024, 02:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on November 29, 2024, 02:05:46 pm
Any idea when registration for Leicester is likely to be?

Fulham is next week so maybe a week on Monday?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45802 on: November 29, 2024, 02:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on November 29, 2024, 09:48:09 am
Has anyone rec'd their City tickets yet? Bought 2 and haven't rec'd them, haven't been able to go to a game in a year or so due to work so not sure how soon before games you get e-mailed tickets

If you are on an iPhone turn notifications off then back on again
Offline Pata

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45803 on: November 29, 2024, 03:07:10 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on November 29, 2024, 01:54:21 pm
Mine has
They advised a manual update - i.e. NFC re-download from the membership section of the account - so now I have 2 membership cards in my wallet: one with Real, one with City. Yay!
Apparently, it should work... "otherwise come and see us at the ticket office". (sigh)
Online mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45804 on: November 29, 2024, 03:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Pata on November 29, 2024, 03:07:10 pm
They advised a manual update - i.e. NFC re-download from the membership section of the account - so now I have 2 membership cards in my wallet: one with Real, one with City. Yay!
Apparently, it should work... "otherwise come and see us at the ticket office". (sigh)

2 passes with same member ID in same wallet. Never seen that before nor did I think it was possible.

Android or apple?
Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45805 on: November 29, 2024, 03:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Pata on November 29, 2024, 01:46:44 pm
Have people's Wallets been updating from Real Madrid to City yet? (I have a membership and had a ST seat forwarded to me earlier in the week for City (before the Madrid game))

Yeah, yesterday I think it did.
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45806 on: November 29, 2024, 03:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 29, 2024, 02:46:26 pm
If you are on an iPhone turn notifications off then back on again
You don't even need to do that, just click on 'i' and then drag down and release the page...dead easy.
Offline seandundee123

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45807 on: November 29, 2024, 07:01:24 pm »
ST return sorted in Kop
Offline "Stuart"

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45808 on: November 29, 2024, 08:48:50 pm »
Saying sold out at the moment for Sunday

First 4+ for a while that's been like this
Offline bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45809 on: November 29, 2024, 09:31:51 pm »
Quote from: "Stuart" on November 29, 2024, 08:48:50 pm
Saying sold out at the moment for Sunday

First 4+ for a while that's been like this

Mad as last season on the Saturday night.
you could pick and choose what or where seats you wanted (I got one for someone else)
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45810 on: November 29, 2024, 09:41:07 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on November 29, 2024, 09:31:51 pm
Mad as last season on the Saturday night.
you could pick and choose what or where seats you wanted (I got one for someone else)

Might still be like that come Sunday morning

Chelsea however was over half term
Offline Malachys15

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45811 on: November 29, 2024, 10:49:30 pm »
Quick question , Im a 4+ but am sorted for city.

Am I be able to see the normal tickets drop for this and if so , would I be able to purchase for a F&F on my list who is 4+ and has registered their interest.
Offline si999

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45812 on: November 29, 2024, 11:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Malachys15 on November 29, 2024, 10:49:30 pm
Quick question , Im a 4+ but am sorted for city.

Am I be able to see the normal tickets drop for this and if so , would I be able to purchase for a F&F on my list who is 4+ and has registered their interest.

I bought in the late members sale and can still see tickets as they drop, but not sure if I would be able to see them if I hadn't registered my interest i.e if I was successful in the ballot.

But if you can see the drops you will be able to purchase for any one on your F&F who qualifies.
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45813 on: November 30, 2024, 12:13:17 am »
Quote from: Malachys15 on November 29, 2024, 10:49:30 pm
Quick question , Im a 4+ but am sorted for city.

Am I be able to see the normal tickets drop for this and if so , would I be able to purchase for a F&F on my list who is 4+ and has registered their interest.

Yes you dont have to register to see tickets. Ive got sorted in ballot and have seen them dropping
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45814 on: November 30, 2024, 09:28:00 am »
I see on Twitter a reply from lfc chat saying links aren't getting stolen, head in the sand it seems
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45815 on: November 30, 2024, 09:58:08 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on November 30, 2024, 09:28:00 am
I see on Twitter a reply from lfc chat saying links aren't getting stolen, head in the sand it seems

Links are stolen, or the system doesn't work. Both aren't good enough
Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45816 on: November 30, 2024, 10:11:41 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on November 30, 2024, 09:28:00 am
I see on Twitter a reply from lfc chat saying links aren't getting stolen, head in the sand it seems

They aren't. It's the user using them multiple times, or sharing with their mates, or any other excuse the club can come up with to deny there is any problem at their end  ::)
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45817 on: November 30, 2024, 10:13:51 am »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on November 30, 2024, 10:11:41 am
They aren't. It's the user using them multiple times, or sharing with their mates, or any other excuse the club can come up with to deny there is any problem at their end  ::)

 ;D exactly what chat said a multitude of excuses along those lines
Offline Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45818 on: November 30, 2024, 10:50:14 am »
Quote from: Max100 on November 29, 2024, 01:40:44 pm
They were hospitality tickets. Still there now

at time of posting, there was ST available in KH and Credits available in U8,U9
Offline russmills10

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45819 on: November 30, 2024, 12:36:42 pm »
Seems to be quite a lot tougher this time round compared to Chelsea and a sign of whats to come for Utd, Everton games etc. Hopefully for those still without one that therell be a big drop later today or tomorrow morning
Offline DanK1456

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45820 on: November 30, 2024, 01:44:58 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on November 30, 2024, 12:36:42 pm
Seems to be quite a lot tougher this time round compared to Chelsea and a sign of whats to come for Utd, Everton games etc. Hopefully for those still without one that therell be a big drop later today or tomorrow morning

This is likely to be the toughest all year, but even tomorrow Id expect youd get something if you tried enough.
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45821 on: November 30, 2024, 03:14:35 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on November 30, 2024, 09:58:08 am
Links are stolen, or the system doesn't work. Both aren't good enough
Of course not, the system that the TO employ is water tight. Its 100% user error.
Offline idrinkpaint

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45822 on: November 30, 2024, 09:37:36 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November 29, 2024, 03:52:52 pm
You don't even need to do that, just click on 'i' and then drag down and release the page...dead easy.

Thank you!
Offline bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45823 on: Yesterday at 01:33:20 pm »
Must be a first

2 1/2 hours prior to kick off
Not a single post about tickets for today dropping
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45824 on: Yesterday at 11:30:47 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 01:33:20 pm
Must be a first

2 1/2 hours prior to kick off
Not a single post about tickets for today dropping

Got a feeling it'll become more common if we stay up there!
Online mighty magpie

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #45825 on: Today at 04:53:51 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 01:33:20 pm
Must be a first

2 1/2 hours prior to kick off
Not a single post about tickets for today dropping

There was a few dropping alrite.
